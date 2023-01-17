ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Medical examiner identifies body found burning in woods as missing Atlanta man

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified a body found burning in the woods as a missing Atlanta man. The medical examiner's office said Nicholas Williams, whose body was found on Dec. 13 in Atlanta, died from a gunshot wound. Investigators found his burning body near the 800 block of Old Gordon Road.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Body of man found burning in woods identified, officials say

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found burning in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta on Dec. 13. Officials confirmed the body belonged to 32-year-old Nicholas Williams. On Dec. 13, someone called the police about a body...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for person of interest in property damage case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a property damage case. An individual entered a store at 2674 Campbellton Rd. around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9. He tried to damage an ATM machine. After failing to do so, the man left on foot.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Coweta are investigating after a man says his wife shot him Wednesday night. Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Smokey Road in Newnan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Once they...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

