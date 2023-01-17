Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Medical examiner identifies body found burning in woods as missing Atlanta man
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified a body found burning in the woods as a missing Atlanta man. The medical examiner's office said Nicholas Williams, whose body was found on Dec. 13 in Atlanta, died from a gunshot wound. Investigators found his burning body near the 800 block of Old Gordon Road.
Body Of Missing Georgia Man Found Burning In Woods
They found another body in the same wooded area.
1 dead, 1 injured after DeKalb County shooting | What we know
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead and a 15-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot in DeKalb County. Police said it's all tied to car break-ins. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when DeKalb County Police Department investigators said the teen and possibly two others were breaking into cars.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Body of man found burning in woods identified, officials say
ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found burning in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta on Dec. 13. Officials confirmed the body belonged to 32-year-old Nicholas Williams. On Dec. 13, someone called the police about a body...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Police find body of man who disappeared out of Clayton County in December
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a 28-year-old man has been found after he had been missing since December. Clayton County police said on Monday afternoon, officers responded to the 500 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro in refence to a dead person found on the property.
Police searching for missing man last seen leaving Emory Hospital Midtown
ATLANTA — Emory Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing man, who was last seen leaving Emory University Hospital Midtown on Wednesday. Police identified the man as 31-year-old Clifford Lakes but did not specify his condition or why he may have left. If anyone sees...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Hostage situation at Atlanta apartment complex ends peacefully, suspect in custody, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police took a man into custody after officers say he took his girlfriend hostage Wednesday morning. Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers were investigating a hostage situation at the Landing Square Apartments on Greenbriar Parkway in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Gwinnett County 19-year-old accused of killing man caught after being on the run for several days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old accused of killing a man Saturday was arrested this week. Gwinnett County police said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Paulding bus driver being investigated after being slapped by parent, driving off with kids on board
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Viral videos posted on TikTok shows some Paulding County elementary school students climbing out of the windows of a school bus at a busy intersection. The Paulding County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a school bus driver has been suspended as...
fox5atlanta.com
Car break-ins lead to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a series of car break-ins may have led to a deadly shooting overnight in DeKalb County. Investigators say shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a person shot on the 3400 block of Shepherds Path. At the scene, police found a...
Widow of Midtown shooting victim remembers husband as funny and kind man
Alicia Freeman feared the worst when she received a call from Grady Memorial Hospital telling her that her husband had b...
10-year-old boy found after running away when being checked into Hughes Spalding Hospital
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for your help finding a 10-year-old boy who ran away from Hughes Spalding Hospital while his aunt was checking him in. According to police, officers responded to 35 Jesse Hill Jr. on a missing juvenile call at about 4:30 a.m. today. Upon arrival,...
Details trickle out after deadly encounter at Atlanta training center site
Details surrounding the deadly encounter near the planned site of Atlanta’s public safety center continued to trickle ou...
atlantanewsfirst.com
2 DeKalb sisters reported missing after disagreement with mother, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenage girls went missing in Dekalb County last week, the DeKalb County Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age. According to police, 14-year-old DeAsiah and 13-year-old Nevaeh were last seen on Jan. 12 leaving their...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in property damage case
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a property damage case. An individual entered a store at 2674 Campbellton Rd. around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9. He tried to damage an ATM machine. After failing to do so, the man left on foot.
fox5atlanta.com
'Cop City' shooting: GBI releases names of man killed by officers, arrested during sweep
ATLANTA - The name of the man shot and killed by officers near the site of the controversial "Cop City" Atlanta Public Safety Training Center during a sweep on Wednesday has been released. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran opened fire on a Georgia State...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Coweta are investigating after a man says his wife shot him Wednesday night. Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Smokey Road in Newnan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Once they...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Dozens of drivers caught on camera barreling through busy Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Neighbors are fed up with drivers barreling through a busy intersection in southeast Atlanta and putting their lives at risk. In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, drivers have been caught on camera blowing through stop signs at a busy intersection filled with pedestrians. It is happening...
fox5atlanta.com
Ohio woman charged after using fire extinguisher on officers at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA - An Ohio woman is being charged after police say she used a fire extinguish on officers trying to arrest her at the Atlanta airport. Jennifer Kaye Holder, 27, of Dayton, Ohio, was charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, two counts of simple assault, and three counts of simple battery.
