MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
8-3-4, FB: 5
(eight, three, four; FB: five)
Cash 3 Midday
8-8-5, FB: 3
(eight, eight, five; FB: three)
Cash 4 Evening
9-5-0-5, FB: 5
(nine, five, zero, five; FB: five)
Cash 4 Midday
1-0-5-8, FB: 3
(one, zero, five, eight; FB: three)
Match 5
16-17-18-19-23
(sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $439,000
Mega Millions
02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000
