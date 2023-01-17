Read full article on original website
4 Tennessee Church Members Killed, Pastor Injured in Plane Crash
Family, friends, and a church are grieving after four congregation members died in a plane crash. According to reports from authorities, the Tennessee residents died on Tuesday after a small plane attempted to land at a Texas airport. The Federal Aviation Administration later said a single-engine Piper PA-46 plane crashed...
actionnews5.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Germantown executive pastor killed in Texas plane crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been made for the executive pastor of Harvest Church in Germantown following Tuesday’s fatal plane crash near Yoakum, Texas. Executive Pastor Bill Garner was among four killed in the crash. Lead Pastor Dr. Kennon Vaughan is the sole survivor. At last check,...
One injured in wreck on Riverside Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A single-car wreck on Riverside is causing delays for drivers in downtown Memphis Friday night. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route to Riverside Drive at this time. Memphis Police said a woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. Details are still coming in and WREG has obtained […]
Tennessee murder fugitive captured in Louisiana
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for murder in Jackson, Tennessee, was captured in Louisiana by the U.S. Marshals last week. On October 31, 2022, Jackson police officers responded to a call at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive, where a man was found lying at the bottom of the stairwell with a gunshot wound, […]
actionnews5.com
5 MPD officers terminated after department concludes Tyre Nichols death investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five Memphis police officers have been terminated following the completion of an administrative investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died Jan. 10 following a traffic stop with Memphis police. Federal investigators completed their first full day of looking into the case Thursday. Nichols’ family...
Wanted Haywood man Kevin Watson captured
UPDATE: Haywood authorities said they have a discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of Kevin Watson. Officials are working to positively identify the remains. The body will be sent for autopsy and further identification. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by Haywood County authorities has been apprehended, according to a source from […]
Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
Five MPD Officers fired after Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced the five MPD officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired. The following officers have been terminated: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. Memphis Police posted this statement to Twitter as well as Facebook and provided the following photos. […]
actionnews5.com
Shooting at Collierville home leaves 1 dead
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Collierville has left one dead Thursday afternoon, police say. Police say the incident was isolated to a single home on Starlight Drive, the shooter is detained, and there is no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation.
Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Thursday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
Search continues for missing Tennessee woman, husband charged with murder
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities continued their search for missing woman Britney and Kevin Watson, her husband, on Friday, January 20, 2023. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. said that the search for the missing couple was ramping up after authorities filed a warrant against Kevin Watson for the first-degree murder of his wife.
Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
actionnews5.com
1 dead and 1 injured in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash on I55 leaves one man dead and one man injured. Arkansas State Police reported that the crash took place at 4:57 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to the fatal crash report, Henley Dolmon, 41 of Cordova was driving a 2006 Mercedes Benz, traveling southbound in the northbound lane while a 2022 Mack Truck driven by Cliff Campbell, 51, of Memphis, was traveling northbound. The Mercedes Benz struck the front of the Truck killing Dolmon.
Popeye’s employees shaken after robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A morning shift at a Frayser Popeye’s turned violent for three employees. The incident left them with minor injuries, but it was a terrifying experience. WREG’s Ashley Paul spoke to one of the workers who says he just feels lucky to be alive. Surveillance footage showing the Sunday morning attack at this […]
WBBJ
Search for Kevin Watson ends with arrest
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says that Kevin Watson has been found. The sheriff reported on Friday that Kevin Watson had been found alive and healthy, and has been taken into custody. The sheriff reports that Watson will be charged with first-degree murder of his...
Family, school remember children on 3rd anniversary of their shooting deaths
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Friday marked three years since 16-year-old Lequan Boyd and his niece, six-year-old Ashlynn Luckett, were fatally shot inside their home in Hickory Hill. The people responsible have still not faced justice. The school system those children attended honored their memories Friday night at halftime of the...
wknofm.org
TN Politics: City Awaits Potential Bombshell Video in Fatal Police Confrontation
The death of Tyre Nichols, 29, after what might have been an otherwise routine traffic stop by Memphis police on Jan. 7, has become a potential powder keg as city and police officials prepare to release video footage from the incident. Political analyst Otis Sanford says the civic apprehension is...
As Tyre Nichols’ family waits for arrest footage, former police chief stresses patience
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police body cam footage still hasn’t been released since the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after “confrontations” with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. City leaders said it should be released next week. But that’s left many asking: Why next week...
actionnews5.com
Clothes dryer caused Collierville apartment fire, CFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Firefighters from the Collierville Fire Department (CFD) responded to an apartment fire Thursday night they say was caused by a clothes dryer. Crews arrived on the scene and found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment. Upon further investigation, firefighters discovered that it was the dryer that...
