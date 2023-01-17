ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 4

Jay
4d ago

Exactly, people loose more than they think. So much more. Life’s are lost and once they catch up to you. You will loose yours incarceration for a long time. That’s NOT all. That’s the start of your judgement. You will still face judgement with god. Heavy price to pay. Your WEAK if you choose this route. If you think this makes you POWERFUL, think again? Your so quick to point the gun. Fight like a REAL hard core and put your fist up and prove yourself that way. I don’t condone VIOLENT ACTS. At least you both live and keep it moving. And your family will NOT be heartbroken. FYI god says thou shall NOT KILL. You don’t decide when people go……ONLY GOD DOES. 💯💯💯💯🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
LANSING, MI
Fox17

New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer

(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Suspect in Jan. 15 GR shooting charged with assault

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of shooting a man in Grand Rapids on Sunday has been charged. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting occurred Jan. 15 before 10 p.m. on Alto Avenue. Police say the victim was shot in the chest. We’re told the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

GRPD: 13-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A middle schooler was arrested after officers at Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) found a loaded handgun Wednesday morning. The school district says a student attending Burton Middle School displayed “concerning behavior” after school on Tuesday, prompting one parent to reach out to staff members.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Law enforcement officials to provide tips to spot fake cash

WALKER, Mich. — In West Michigan, counterfeit money scams come in waves. Police say it’s very common during the holidays and around the start of a new year. That’s why the Walker Police Department is partnering with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and a representative from the U.S. Secret Service for an educational seminar.
WALKER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy