Egg Harbor Township, NJ

CBS Philly

Woman arrested in Gloucester County after stealing truck from auto dealership

WESTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- Westville police arrested a woman who's accused of stealing a truck from a car dealership and then nearly running over a worker who tried to stop her. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened Tuesday at Corsinos Auto Sales.Joseph Fioravanti said he was eating lunch inside the dealership when he saw a woman, who police identified as Rita Ramminger, climb into a truck in the dealership lot."It was very fast. When I saw the car started moving, that's when all bets were off. She was taking the car," Fioravanti said. "I tried to stop her. There's really nothing I could do."Fioravanti said he tried to get in front of the car to stop Ramminger, but police said Ramminger struck Fioravanti before driving away."I'm just glad nobody got hurt," Fioravanti said. "I mean, a car is one thing, but nobody was hurt. That's the main thing, nobody got hurt."Ramminger was arrested Friday and the truck has since been recovered. Ramminger's facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and assault by auto.Police credit the community for providing tips, which allowed officers to quickly identify Ramminger. She's being held at the Salem County Jail.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County women in Brick mass animal cruelty case in trouble again

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Two Brick Township women accused of hoarding and neglecting over one hundred dogs and 43 cats inside their home are in hot water again. Now, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is asking the court to revoke the couple’s pre-trial release. On December 3rd, Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, were both arrested in a mass animal cruelty incident at their home, prompting a regional animal welfare and rescue response. 129 dogs and 123 cats were located and removed from the residence. The two were arrested and charged but were granted pre-trial release under New Jersey’s The post Ocean County women in Brick mass animal cruelty case in trouble again appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

7 Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ, Drug Crackdown

A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter

Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Fugitive arrested in fatal Atlantic City shooting

An Atlantic City man who has been wanted in a killing last year was arrested Wednesday morning. Kenneth Creek, 48, was charged within days of the Aug. 25 killing of Jordan Eaddy. Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia, was found fatally shot just after midnight in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer

A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

