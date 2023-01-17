Read full article on original website
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
The last Roman Candle Pizzeria is about to close
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The last remaining Roman Candle Pizzeria is fizzling out. Its owners revealed Tuesday that, in a little more than two weeks, the Middleton restaurant will close for the last time. “The decision to close after years of serving our beautiful community comes with a heavy...
Sun Prairie restaurant implements robotic food server to combat staffing shortage
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — In an attempt to combat a statewide labor shortage in the service industry, restaurants are getting creative with how they serve their food. For many restaurants, the staffing shortage was a problem even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, the pandemic-related issues made finding workers even more difficult. “About a year ago at our first location in...
Madison Fire Department unveils two new ladder trucks
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department debuted some new wheels on Friday that will serve the city’s west and south sides. Ladder Co. 2 began work last month and Ladder No. 6 will start responding to calls this week. The trucks feature a new graphic design and can pump water at up to 1,500 gallons per minute. The new...
Designer clothing retailer moving from downtown Rockford into Edgebrook shopping center
ROCKFORD — A downtown retailer of designer clothing, shoes, jewelry and other fashion accessories plans to move from Block 5 to space inside the Edgebrook shopping center. Eurostyle+, 510 E. State St., plans to fill the space formerly occupied by The Gaming Goat at Edgebrook, 1639 N. Alpine Road. The move comes as 510 Threads, a retailer located on the front half of the downtown building Eurostyle+ occupies, plans to close and lease the entire 4,000-square-foot space to Salvaged by Sonya.
Francis J. Michel
LODI – Francis J. “Mike” Michel, age 88, of Lodi, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, January 16, 2023. He was born on September 30,1934 in Lodi, son of the late William and Verna (Cooper) Michel. After graduating from Lodi High School in 1952, Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Some of the highlights of his military career were spent stationed in Pensacola, Fla., a place which he recalled with fondness and told many stories about. Upon returning home to his hometown after his time in the Navy, Mike met the love of his life, Mary Ann (Marks) Michel and they were married on September 3, 1965, in Maple Heights, Ohio. Mike worked as a plumber and became a partner at Michel Plumbing and Heating, where he worked until his retirement. Mike enjoyed Leinenkugel’s beer, playing softball, and playing in Lodi’s “Soon to be Famous Band”. He was also a proud bugler for the American Legion. Some of the highlights of Mike’s life include his recent trip to Hawaii, where he got to see Pearl Harbor; the Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C.; and his many trips up to the cabin in Minong, Wis. More recently, Mike could be found out at “Minong South”, his home away from home on the Wisconsin River.
Dane Co. to buy almost 35 acres of land to expand park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park will be expanding this year, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. Dane Co. officials announced Thursday the purchase of nearly 35 acres of land to add on to the Town of Sun Prairie park. The new land is on the northeast corner of the County Highways N and TT intersection, according to the release, and is within the Koshkonong Creek Natural Resource Area boundary.
Osteria Papavero brings authentic, seasonal Italian dining to Madison
Osteria Papavero’s wooden sign with a burst of cheery, red poppies is flapping in the wind on a rainy, blustery day in downtown Madison. Tucked inside the brick building on East Wilson Street where it first opened in 2006, the restaurant serves rustic Italian dishes inspired by owner and chef Francesco Mangano’s childhood in Bologna, where he spent the school year, and Tuscany, where he spent summers. “We try not to make too much food from Bologna, because it’s pretty fatty food,” Mangano says with a laugh. “No, I’m just joking, but it’s really rich. Bologna is called La Grassa in Italy, [which means] ‘the fat one.’ ” South of Bologna and moving into Tuscany, dishes native to those regions use more vegetables and olive oil. Osteria Papavero’s menu combines a little bit from both places, Mangano says. No matter the dish, Mangano focuses on using high-quality ingredients — from foraged mushrooms to French chocolate — to create delicious, unfussy dishes that remind him of home.
It’s showtime: New event space opens near former Schnucks on Rockton Avenue in Rockford
ROCKFORD — A new venture inside the Rockton Avenue Shopping Center on the city’s west side is designed to give residents an inviting setting for baby showers, birthday parties, community meetings and other events. Vee’s Showtime, 3142 N. Rockton Ave., celebrates its grand opening Saturday in space next...
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
Ronald Lewke
Ronald E. Lewke, age 77, was taken to his forever resting place on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his home in Columbus, WI, surrounded by family. He was born on April 1, 1945 in Columbus to Walter and Clara (Duenow) Lewke. Ron was previously married to the late Mary Sue Lewke and together had four children. He was also lucky in life to be partnered to the late Shirley A. Beckus for 18 wonderful years. He was a successful farmer, though never fully retired as true farmers don’t, and enjoyed splitting his time between Wisconsin and Texas.
Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Coal and Aspen!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week we have two pets of the week!. Both puppies are around eight weeks old and weigh about eight pounds. They are both best in a home with other dogs around. If you’re interested in adopting Coal or Aspen (or both!) you can apply at...
Fire at Stoughton home causes $600K in damages
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in Stoughton Tuesday night. Firefighters, police and paramedics were sent to the 1400 block of Kings Lynn Road just before 5:45 p.m. after a car fire was reported in a garage. Crews arriving on scene saw heavy flames coming from the garage and requested extra help. All residents...
St. Mary’s employee celebrates 50 years and a lifetime at the hospital
MADISON, Wis. — Modern statistics show it’s now common for the average individual to stay at a job for about four years before getting a new one. This next woman is above average in many ways. Joanne Johnson is celebrating a huge work milestone. You will also find out why her connection to her employer started on her very first...
MPD: 14-year-old badly hurt in Warner Park stabbing, 16yo arrested
Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials list cause of fatal Watertown fire...
Donna Lee Miller
Donna Lee Miller, 83, of Richland Center died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born on January 30, 1939, at home in Walworth County, the daughter of Howard and Ruby (Lee) Miller, about 15 miles from Whitewater. After living in Waupun, Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, and Brandon, Wisconsin, Donna moved with her parents to one of her grandfather’s farms in March of 1948. Donna attended Ithaca Schools from 3rd grade through high school, where she graduated in 1957. That fall, Donna, attended William Penn College in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She majored in music and minored in Home Economics, even though she didn’t graduate. When she came home, she washed dishes at Micks Café for about 2 ½ years, then she sold candy for Richland Specialty Foods for 9 months. Donna then moved to Oskaloosa, where she worked at Continental, a sewing factory for men and boys wash slacks for 3 months, baby sat for 3 months, then moved back home. After a few years of bad health, Donna worked at O’Bryan Brothers for 24 years, retiring in 1997.
The Oregon Culver’s has a tentative opening date
Culver’s has a target opening date for its new Oregon location, according to the franchise’s Director of Public Relations and Communication Eric Skrum and Village of Oregon President Randy Glysch. Residents can mark Monday, March 27 on their calendars as a reminder to potentially stop by 1075 Park...
18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
Man convicted of killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008 to be sentenced Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56-year-old man was convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning. In October, David Kahl pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. The charge carries a mandatory life sentence. Only his parole eligibility will be discussed.
