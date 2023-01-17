LODI – Francis J. “Mike” Michel, age 88, of Lodi, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, January 16, 2023. He was born on September 30,1934 in Lodi, son of the late William and Verna (Cooper) Michel. After graduating from Lodi High School in 1952, Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Some of the highlights of his military career were spent stationed in Pensacola, Fla., a place which he recalled with fondness and told many stories about. Upon returning home to his hometown after his time in the Navy, Mike met the love of his life, Mary Ann (Marks) Michel and they were married on September 3, 1965, in Maple Heights, Ohio. Mike worked as a plumber and became a partner at Michel Plumbing and Heating, where he worked until his retirement. Mike enjoyed Leinenkugel’s beer, playing softball, and playing in Lodi’s “Soon to be Famous Band”. He was also a proud bugler for the American Legion. Some of the highlights of Mike’s life include his recent trip to Hawaii, where he got to see Pearl Harbor; the Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C.; and his many trips up to the cabin in Minong, Wis. More recently, Mike could be found out at “Minong South”, his home away from home on the Wisconsin River.

