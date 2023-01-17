Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cody Crawford Commits to Wyoming for Football
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - War Memorial Stadium and the Wyoming Cowboys are a staple of the football culture here in Wyoming. Growing up, children often idolize the team, and dream of one day playing on that field. One player from Natrona County will be seeing his dream come to fruition next fall.
Cheyenne, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 13 high school 🏀 games in Cheyenne. The Cheyenne East High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 20, 2023, 18:30:00. The Natrona County High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 21, 2023, 08:00:00.
sweetwaternow.com
Smith Makes History, Signs With Colorado Mesa Wrestling
It’s been a long time coming for Rock Springs High School (RSHS) senior Maggie Smith. What has always been a goal since she began wrestling as a kid became reality on Friday morning when Smith signed to continue her wrestling career with Colorado Mesa University (CMU). Smith made history...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Duo of East athletes signed Thursday to compete collegiately
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - East’s Ellie Swanson and LaeAnna Riley will both officially compete in their respective sports at the next level. Swanson will be cheering at Dickinson State in North Dakota; she’s been a cheerleader for East all through high school while earning three varsity letters and two all-state nods.
Barnhart’s Debut Receives Rave Reviews From Teammates, Coaches
LARAMIE -- The game plan was apparent early on. Drive the lane. If that option isn't there, loft it to the big guy. Through the first 20 minutes of Tuesday night's tilt with Air Force, both of those play calls worked. Sometimes to perfection. Sometimes with ease as Wyoming built an early 12-point lead.
Wyoming offensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LARAMIE -- His signed letter of intent was one of the final commitments to land on Craig Bohl's desk. Mykel Janise was one of three offensive lineman to ink with the Cowboys less than 24 hours before early signing day. Jagger Filippone and Wesley King were the others. "I was...
sweetwaternow.com
On This Day in 1896 Butch Cassidy Was Pardoned
SWEETWATER COUNTY — January 20 marks a small, though singular anniversary in Wyoming history, according to the Sweetwater County Museum. On that day in 1896, Governor William Richards pardoned a convicted rustler serving time at the penitentiary in Laramie who went on to become one of the most notorious outlaws of the Old West: Robert LeRoy Parker, better known as Butch Cassidy. It was a decision he would soon come to regret.
sweetwaternow.com
Reda Mae Warren (April 13, 1938 – December 25, 2022)
Reda Mae Warren, 83, passed away on Sunday December 25, 2022 in Columbia University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. She was a long-time resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of St. Louis, Missouri. Mrs. Warren died following a lengthy illness. She was born on April 13, 1938 in Farmington,...
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
Cheyenne Could Get Eight Inches Of Snow, Laramie May Get Five
The latest update from the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is now saying Cheyenne could get up to eight inches of snow with a winter storm over the next 24 hours, while Laramie could get up to five inches. Cheyenne is under a Winter Storm Warning, while Laramie...
Douglas Budget
Eagle Claw breaks ground on 115,000-square-foot manufacturing facility
CHEYENNE — A small crowd gathered on Tuesday to watch as city leaders, members of Cheyenne LEADS and the current owner of Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co., Lee McGill, broke ground on the company’s new manufacturing plant. The plant was originally scheduled to break ground this upcoming spring,...
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
Eastbound I-80 Closed From Archer to Nebraska State Line
Winter conditions are causing travel impacts across southeast Wyoming this morning. Currently, eastbound Interstate 80 from Archer (exit 377) to the Nebraska state line is closed. As of 4:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. A black ice advisory is also in effect between Quealy Dome (exit 290) and...
Worse Wyoming Car Commercial EVER!
Let's say you own an automobile dealership in a small western town, someplace out in Wyoming, for example, and you need to advertise. Not much for local media in Rock Springs Wyoming. That's okay. Just use the internet. You can create a car ad on YouTube. That should do it.
Expect More Cold, Wet Weather In SE Wyoming Into February
It looks like southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect more cool, wet weather through the rest of this month and into February, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service published the following statement and graphic on Friday:. The Climate Prediction Center...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
sweetwaternow.com
County Commission Shuts Down Resolution Condemning Coyote Hunting Contests
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission unanimously opposed a resolution during its meeting Tuesday that would have condemned coyote hunting contests in Sweetwater County. Madhu Anderson, Founder of the Wyoming Wildlife Protection Group, presented the Commission with a resolution “opposing the indiscriminate killing of wildlife in the form...
sweetwaternow.com
GR Man Continues Long Recovery from 4-Wheeling Accident
The long journey to recovery will continue for a Green River man who was injured in a near-fatal 4-wheeling accident back in June. On June 12, 2022, Green River couple Katie and Chris Rasmussen were riding 4-wheelers with their families in the Golden Spike area near Corinne, Utah, when the life-changing accident happened.
NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way
Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
capcity.news
Crashes on I-25 block north, southbound lanes near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes along I-25 this afternoon have blocked all northbound lanes near Cheyenne as well as left southbound lanes between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line at milepost 1.5. The Wyoming Department of Transportation warned drivers to be prepared to stop, proceed with caution and expect...
