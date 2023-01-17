WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Hundreds of people and businesses in some rural areas of Westmoreland County don't have high-quality broadband.But KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports that's about to change for three townships.The Westmoreland County commissioners approved the greatest areas in need: Fairfield, Derry, and Ligonier Townships.They are first in the plan to expand broadband access in Westmoreland County.Westmoreland County commissioners Thursday released the Westmoreland Broadband Data Collection and Feasibility Study final report.Over 3,000 homes have little-to-none broadband connectivity. 700 businesses, too.They are expecting to spend about $3 million in American Rescue Plan money, plus possible grant money from federal resources...

