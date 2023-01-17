Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Related
butlerradio.com
Groups To Hold Food Distributions
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, meat, and baked goods will be distributed to those who meet income eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 21, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Veterans banners available for Springdale veterans. Springdale Team of Active...
2nd T-shirt sale set for fallen Brackenridge chief; organizers say support has 'surpassed expectation'
Anyone who missed the chance to buy a memorial T-shirt for fallen Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire will have another chance next week. Considering the merchandise at the first sale Jan. 14 sold out in 25 minutes, lines are expected to be long, organizer Shasta Biricocchi said. More than 4,000...
Norwin senior honored with surprise full tuition scholarship to Thiel College
It only took a few seconds for Norwin High School senior Bret Vilage’s show choir class to erupt into cheers Wednesday morning. Vilage, one of two area winners of a full-tuition scholarship to Thiel College, was overcome with emotion as his parents, extended family, school principal, and officials from Thiel presented him with the award to a roar of applause from his classmates.
ahn.org
Allegheny Health Network’s Dr. Matthew Straka Named President of Allegheny County Medical Society Board of Directors
PITTSBURGH – Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Matthew Straka, MD, has been elected as President of the Allegheny County Medical Society (ACMS) Board of Directors. ACMS, established in 1865, is the leading professional association of physicians in Pennsylvania. A Pittsburgh native, Dr. Straka is an otolaryngologist at AHN. He...
cranberryeagle.com
North Catholic counselor no longer employed there after inviting Wiccans to class
A counselor at North Catholic High School no longer has a job at the school after inviting the owners of a Wiccan-owned business to speak to a marketing class, according to the diocese. The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh recently issued an apology letter to students and families after the owners...
Westmoreland County communities set to receive broadband upgrades
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Hundreds of people and businesses in some rural areas of Westmoreland County don't have high-quality broadband.But KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports that's about to change for three townships.The Westmoreland County commissioners approved the greatest areas in need: Fairfield, Derry, and Ligonier Townships.They are first in the plan to expand broadband access in Westmoreland County.Westmoreland County commissioners Thursday released the Westmoreland Broadband Data Collection and Feasibility Study final report.Over 3,000 homes have little-to-none broadband connectivity. 700 businesses, too.They are expecting to spend about $3 million in American Rescue Plan money, plus possible grant money from federal resources...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Ziccarelli should be ashamed
Thank you, editors, for the excellent editorial “Was Westmoreland County DA Nicole Ziccarelli’s car crash a minor incident?” (Jan. 10, TribLIVE). Ziccarelli should be ashamed of what she did. Does she not own her own car? Did she ever hear about Uber?. Lana Lindauer. Greensburg.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tree of Life attack survivor Dr. E. Joseph Charny dies at 95
Dr. E. Joseph Charny, a longtime Pittsburgh resident who survived the Tree of Life attack, has died at age 95. He died in Washington, D.C., due to complications of a stroke, compounded by Alzheimer’s disease, according to his obituary in the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle. He stood next to Rabbi...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
21 Fox Chapel Area students make honors bands
Twenty-one Fox Chapel Area School District students were selected by audition to perform with the 2023 Allegheny Valley senior and junior high honors bands. Seventh to 12th grade student musicians from the Avonworth, Fox Chapel Area, Hampton, North Allegheny, Northgate, North Hills, Pine-Richland, Riverview, and Shaler Area school districts auditioned, and 200 were selected.
cranberryeagle.com
How Butler County’s $11.7M in infrastructure funding was divided
The $11.7 million in municipal infrastructure awards handed out by the Butler County commissioner were just a fraction of the $68 million for needed work requested by local governments. Commissioners, forced to chose among so many applicants, sought projects that were “shovel ready.” The winners — including a collaborative effort...
Friends stepping up to help local high school athlete diagnosed with rare cancer
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A softball player at New Castle High School is battling a rare form of cancer and her friends, classmates and teammates are all going to bat for her. Raequelle Young is 17 years old, a junior and the first baseman for the New Castle softball team.
Those huge, stone Wabash piers on the Mon are up for sale
Someone out there can own an unusual piece of Pittsburgh history — not to mention an unusual piece of real estate. The Wabash piers, those hulking stone towers standing about 45 feet above the Monongahela River, Downtown, are up for sale. “The fascinating thing about these piers — they...
Mt. Pleasant resale store to close as Westmoreland Community Action looks to sell property
A Mt. Pleasant Borough nonprofit resale store specializing in building and home improvement materials is closing after about 13 years of helping keep those types of items out of landfills. The last official day for American Architectural Salvage is Jan. 31, said Mandy Welty Zalich, chief executive officer of Westmoreland...
Greensburg Restaurant Week returns with special dishes, deals
General manager Lynn Hepple likes to give diners at Bar Nine “something completely new” when Greensburg Restaurant Week rolls around. This time, special dishes at the Greensburg gastropub will include short rib pierogies, served with garlic gravy, sour cream and scallions. The pierogies are one of two appetizer options for a three-course meal including a choice of three entrees and three desserts.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler native brings NYC comedy show home
Robert Punchur, New York City comedian and Butler native, will perform two comedy shows in Western Pennsylvania this weekend. The shows are presented by the Very Good Comedy Show, a group of New York comics founded by Punchur and comedian Aric Grooms. Freeport Friday Funnies. Friday night, The Very Good...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Staffing issues force temporary closure of Periwinkle's in O'Hara
An O’Hara bakery renowned for its award-winning donuts is temporarily closed. Periwinkle’s Bakery & Cafe — a spinoff from the original, popular 1970s Harmar bakery — shut down in late 2022. A sign posted to the door of the RIDC Park location cites a worker shortage...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Art show, pierogi sale, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Morning Roundup: School's Disney band trip saved by rival school
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023:. Neighboring school district helps save Disney trip for high school band. United School District in Indiana County will still be taking a trip to Disney World later this year, thanks to a rival school district that offered to share its trip with them.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gun safety program at Northland Library in McCandless to focus on kids
A local gun safety awareness group is working to keep unsecured guns from getting into the hands of children. Be SMART Pittsburgh is presenting Be SMART for Kids on Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m., at the Northland Public Library on Cumberland Road in McCandless. Be SMART for Kids is a...
Comments / 0