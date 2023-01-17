ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeville, PA

butlerradio.com

Groups To Hold Food Distributions

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, meat, and baked goods will be distributed to those who meet income eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
CHICORA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Jan. 21, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Veterans banners available for Springdale veterans. Springdale Team of Active...
TARENTUM, PA
Tribune-Review

Norwin senior honored with surprise full tuition scholarship to Thiel College

It only took a few seconds for Norwin High School senior Bret Vilage’s show choir class to erupt into cheers Wednesday morning. Vilage, one of two area winners of a full-tuition scholarship to Thiel College, was overcome with emotion as his parents, extended family, school principal, and officials from Thiel presented him with the award to a roar of applause from his classmates.
GREENVILLE, PA
ahn.org

Allegheny Health Network’s Dr. Matthew Straka Named President of Allegheny County Medical Society Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH – Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Matthew Straka, MD, has been elected as President of the Allegheny County Medical Society (ACMS) Board of Directors. ACMS, established in 1865, is the leading professional association of physicians in Pennsylvania. A Pittsburgh native, Dr. Straka is an otolaryngologist at AHN. He...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County communities set to receive broadband upgrades

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Hundreds of people and businesses in some rural areas of Westmoreland County don't have high-quality broadband.But KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports that's about to change for three townships.The Westmoreland County commissioners approved the greatest areas in need: Fairfield, Derry, and Ligonier Townships.They are first in the plan to expand broadband access in Westmoreland County.Westmoreland County commissioners Thursday released the Westmoreland Broadband Data Collection and Feasibility Study final report.Over 3,000 homes have little-to-none broadband connectivity. 700 businesses, too.They are expecting to spend about $3 million in American Rescue Plan money, plus possible grant money from federal resources...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Ziccarelli should be ashamed

Thank you, editors, for the excellent editorial “Was Westmoreland County DA Nicole Ziccarelli’s car crash a minor incident?” (Jan. 10, TribLIVE). Ziccarelli should be ashamed of what she did. Does she not own her own car? Did she ever hear about Uber?. Lana Lindauer. Greensburg.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tree of Life attack survivor Dr. E. Joseph Charny dies at 95

Dr. E. Joseph Charny, a longtime Pittsburgh resident who survived the Tree of Life attack, has died at age 95. He died in Washington, D.C., due to complications of a stroke, compounded by Alzheimer’s disease, according to his obituary in the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle. He stood next to Rabbi...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

21 Fox Chapel Area students make honors bands

Twenty-one Fox Chapel Area School District students were selected by audition to perform with the 2023 Allegheny Valley senior and junior high honors bands. Seventh to 12th grade student musicians from the Avonworth, Fox Chapel Area, Hampton, North Allegheny, Northgate, North Hills, Pine-Richland, Riverview, and Shaler Area school districts auditioned, and 200 were selected.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
cranberryeagle.com

How Butler County’s $11.7M in infrastructure funding was divided

The $11.7 million in municipal infrastructure awards handed out by the Butler County commissioner were just a fraction of the $68 million for needed work requested by local governments. Commissioners, forced to chose among so many applicants, sought projects that were “shovel ready.” The winners — including a collaborative effort...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg Restaurant Week returns with special dishes, deals

General manager Lynn Hepple likes to give diners at Bar Nine “something completely new” when Greensburg Restaurant Week rolls around. This time, special dishes at the Greensburg gastropub will include short rib pierogies, served with garlic gravy, sour cream and scallions. The pierogies are one of two appetizer options for a three-course meal including a choice of three entrees and three desserts.
GREENSBURG, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler native brings NYC comedy show home

Robert Punchur, New York City comedian and Butler native, will perform two comedy shows in Western Pennsylvania this weekend. The shows are presented by the Very Good Comedy Show, a group of New York comics founded by Punchur and comedian Aric Grooms. Freeport Friday Funnies. Friday night, The Very Good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Staffing issues force temporary closure of Periwinkle's in O'Hara

An O’Hara bakery renowned for its award-winning donuts is temporarily closed. Periwinkle’s Bakery & Cafe — a spinoff from the original, popular 1970s Harmar bakery — shut down in late 2022. A sign posted to the door of the RIDC Park location cites a worker shortage...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Art show, pierogi sale, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Morning Roundup: School's Disney band trip saved by rival school

Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023:. Neighboring school district helps save Disney trip for high school band. United School District in Indiana County will still be taking a trip to Disney World later this year, thanks to a rival school district that offered to share its trip with them.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

