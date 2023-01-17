Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Warner Bros. Discovery Blocked Jay Briscoe Tribute Show On AEW Dynamite
This past Tuesday, Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, passed away following a car crash in Delaware at 38 years old. The wrestling world has been reacting ever since. The tributes continued on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as the broadcast opened with a graphic of Briscoe and multiple wrestlers had “Jay” armbands during their matches.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jade Cargill Discusses Being In Such A Prominent Role For AEW
During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW wrestler Jade Cargill spoke about being put in such a prominent role so quickly after her debut. Cargill is the current TBS Champion and is undefeated in All Elite Wrestling. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Being given...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Paying Tribute To Late Jay Briscoe, Main Event Note
Jay Briscoe, 38, passed away on Tuesday, January 17th in a fatal car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware. Pwinsider is reporting that this week’s episode of Impact on AXS TV will feature a tribute to the late Jay Briscoe. Kenny King will take on “Speedball” Mike Bailey in the Fight Pit main event matchup. The broadcast commences on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST.
ewrestlingnews.com
More Notes From Wednesday Night’s Tribute Show To Jay Briscoe
We have some additional details from Wednesday night’s tribute show to Jay Briscoe to report. The show was filmed following AEW Dynamite and Rampage. Pwinsider reports that Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were rushed to be brought in for the event. AEW President Tony Khan and ROH also wanted...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Cornette & Delirious Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe
On January 17, 2023, Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. The tributes continue to pour in for the late...
ewrestlingnews.com
Billy Corgan On Tony Khan Buying WWE: ‘No, That’s Not Happening’
WWE will not be the latest promotion to come under the control of Tony Khan, at least according to the NWA’s Billy Corgan. With Vince McMahon looking to sell his promotion, several names have been listed as potential buyers, including the AEW President and his father Shahid. Tony Khan...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News – Renee Paquette On Flying With Danhausen, Prince Nana On Unrestricted, Jarrett
Renee Paquette no longer wishes to fly with Danhausen. The AEW broadcaster took to Twitter to declare that she has no intention to share the same flight with Danhausen. Renee wrote:. The Embassy’s Prince Nana was the guest on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted. Nana discussed the art of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair: “It Would Be An Honor” To Get In The Ring With Bella Twins
Current RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and her husband Montez Ford were recent guests on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. During the show, Belair spoke about stepping into the ring with Nikki and Brie Bella. Belair was asked which Bella twin she’d like to face. She responded...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bill Apter Claims Vince McMahon Was Plotting Revenge During Retirement
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, wrestling journalist Bill Apter discussed Vince McMahon and his short lived retirement that came to an end earlier this month. Apter offered some fascinating insights about the reinstated WWE Chairman’s mindset dating back to the 1970s. He also offered an...
ewrestlingnews.com
Thunder Rosa Provides An Update On Her AEW Return
Thunder Rosa has been on the shelf with a back injury since August 2022. The injury as well as the uncertainty regarding when she will return caused Rosa to relinquish the AEW Women’s World Championship. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Rosa stated that she will be...
ewrestlingnews.com
Police Did Wellness Check On Kevin Nash After Troubling Podcast Comments
On a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash worried fans when he mentioned how it’s been 12 weeks since the death of his son Tristen and it’s been rough for him. “Today is week 12 that I lost my boy. Time flies when...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The Brawling Brutes will wrestle Imperium in a tag team championship contender’s tournament first round match. Updated SmackDown Card. – Tag team championship contender’s tournament first round match: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders.
ewrestlingnews.com
‘This Is Brodie Lee’ Debuting On February 3
A documentary on the life of Brodie Lee will be debuting on February 3 on Vimeo on Demand. Lee, real name Jon Huber, tragically passed away in 2020 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Dave Meltzer stated, “Filmmaker Joe Brandt of Classy Wolf Media follows Huber’s first match of his career. He...
ewrestlingnews.com
Karl Fredericks Debuts At WWE NXT Live Event; Attacks Top Babyface
Karl Fredericks, who signed with WWE earlier this month, made a shocking appearance at Friday night’s WWE NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida. Fredericks confronted Axiom (fka A-Kid), attacking him and establishing himself as a heel. You can check out some photos from the segment below:. Fredericks has...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jade Cargill Praises Charlotte Flair
During a recent appearance on Bootleg Kev, AEW’s Jade Cargill heaped praise on current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Highlights, courtesy of Wrestling Inc, and the full interview below:. On her opinion of Flair’s ability in the ring: “I think Charlotte Flair is great. I think she’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Reportedly Taping Dark At Universal Studios Next Weekend
All Elite Wrestling will be in Orlando, FL for several sets of AEW Dark tapings next weekend. Fightful Select reports that AEW’s current working plan involves taping at Universal Studios on January 28th, the second straight month that AEW has been in Orlando for their tapings. From September 2021...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News – Bobby Lashley & Rhea Ripley Visit India, Superstars Reveal Their Favorite RAW Moments
Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley are visiting India for promotional work involving WWE and the broadcast giant Sony. The announcement was made official by the WWE India handle on Twitter. The tweet reads as follows:. “@RheaRipley_WWE and @fightbobby are here in #India, stay tuned to know more!”. The latest episode...
ewrestlingnews.com
No Retirement Date For Sting Yet, According To Tony Khan
Although Sting has dropped hints as of late on his upcoming retirement, AEW President Tony Khan says that nothing is decided. In a recent interview on the In The Kliq podcast, Khan chatted about the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion. A highlight, courtesy of Fightful, follows:. On Sting’s future plans:...
