WMBF
Construction underway on the North Myrtle Beach Stormwater Outfall Program
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- Residents may notice construction at the 18th Avenue North beach access in North Myrtle Beach. It all has to do with cement pipes many have probably seen along the coastline. For decades these pipes have been used to dump stormwater into the ocean. Last...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council will consider awarding an $828,355 construction contract to Morgan Trucking and General Construction for section 1 of the Greenville Loop Trail. The 1-mile multi-use path will be 8-10 feet wide and run beside Holly Tree Road from S College Road to...
WMBF
Approval for over apartment complex with over 300 units in Myrtle Beach pushes plans into next phase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved plans Thursday for a 360-unit apartment complex. The Mason Myrtle Beach Apartment complex is expected to be located off Wild Iris Drive and Grissom Parkway. Landscape Architect, Greg Duckworth said this new complex will be an extension of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Multi-day road closure planned for Southport construction
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Traffic may be impacted next week in parts of Brunswick County. Lane closures are planned near Southport for bridge work along River Road, just south of NC133 Dosher Cutoff across Discharge Canal. NCDOT says intermittent closures will take place on north and southbound lanes. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historical marker unveiled at Leland home integral to town’s 1989 incorporation
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A new historical marker has been placed in front of the Benton Residence in Leland. The Benton’s home was the site of many meetings that laid the groundwork for Leland’s incorporation in 1989, according to officials. Prior to the incorporation, a 12-member board...
WECT
New Hanover Co. considering changes to stop people from sleeping outside of downtown library
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is considering changes that would bar people from sleeping on county property overnight because of “challenges” around the downtown public library. The agenda item clarifies that some of those challenges include “alleged criminal activity, littering and use...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT addresses traffic light issues on US-17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A resurfacing project has been causing a headache for drivers in Brunswick County. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working since October to resurface US-17 in Leland. During that process, Division Resident Engineer David Sawyer says wires were likely cut or damaged that control the mechanisms that trigger the traffic lights. Those mechanisms are called “signal loops.”
WECT
Wilmington firefighters battle Saturday morning house fire
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is on the scene of an active house fire. The fire started sometime before 9:30 Saturday morning on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards. It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time or if anyone has been injured. WECT’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers clean up 1,600 pounds of trash around Wilmington railroad tracks
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — 42 volunteers turned out Saturday to a trash clean up event in Wilmington. Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful partnered for the two-hour project. Volunteers focused on the Greenfield Lake Watershed, picking up trash along the the railroad tracks that...
WECT
Southport appoints city manager and assistant city manager
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport’s Interim City Manager Bonnie Therrien has accepted the position of the city manager and will be under contract through June 30, 2024. Therrien spent seven years as a town manager in Berlin, Connecticut and six years in the same position in Wethersfield, Connecticut. Her 30 years of experience in municipal government includes time as the city administrator of O’Fallon, Missouri, which has about 87,000 people and a $130 million budget.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Annual TreeFest kicks off in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 25th annual TreeFest officially kicked off on Friday, January 20, at Independence Mall. Tree fest began in 1997, after hurricanes Bertha and Fran destroyed trees in the area. Those who come out can grab up to five free seedlings per household. More than 4,600...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Fire Department teaches fire safety, extinguisher use at Senior Seminar
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Several senior citizens in Oak Island are better prepared for a fire thanks to a recent seminar. The Oak Island Fire Department held a presentation on fire safety and prevention on Wednesday at the 2023 Senior Seminar Series at the Oak Island Senior Center and Gift Shop.
WECT
State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has spent millions of dollars in the past year acquiring property around town, now, City Council has its sights set on the tallest building in the skyline. The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Week-long US 17 lane closures planned near Shallotte
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A contractor for the NCDOT will close lanes of U.S. 17 Business in each direction for one week starting on Thursday. Contract crews will close the lanes to improve the road approaching and departing a bridge on Main Street over the Shallotte River. The safety...
WECT
Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation. The pedestrian...
WECT
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
foxwilmington.com
Lanes of U.S. 17 Business to be closed due to bridge maintenance project over Shallotte River
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – U.S. 17 Business lanes will be closed in each direction by the NCDOT for one week starting Thursday, Jan. 19. The project is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. This operation is part of a bridge maintenance project that will extend the service life of...
WMBF
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient at a Little River hospital stole one of its vans earlier this week, according to an incident report. The report states that 26-year-old Paige Johnson had not been medically discharged from McLeod Seacoast Hospital when she ran out of the building on Wednesday, took an unlocked hospital maintenance van and sped off toward Highway 17.
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
