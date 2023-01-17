ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Multi-day road closure planned for Southport construction

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Traffic may be impacted next week in parts of Brunswick County. Lane closures are planned near Southport for bridge work along River Road, just south of NC133 Dosher Cutoff across Discharge Canal. NCDOT says intermittent closures will take place on north and southbound lanes. The...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT addresses traffic light issues on US-17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A resurfacing project has been causing a headache for drivers in Brunswick County. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working since October to resurface US-17 in Leland. During that process, Division Resident Engineer David Sawyer says wires were likely cut or damaged that control the mechanisms that trigger the traffic lights. Those mechanisms are called “signal loops.”
LELAND, NC
WECT

Wilmington firefighters battle Saturday morning house fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is on the scene of an active house fire. The fire started sometime before 9:30 Saturday morning on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards. It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time or if anyone has been injured. WECT’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Southport appoints city manager and assistant city manager

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport’s Interim City Manager Bonnie Therrien has accepted the position of the city manager and will be under contract through June 30, 2024. Therrien spent seven years as a town manager in Berlin, Connecticut and six years in the same position in Wethersfield, Connecticut. Her 30 years of experience in municipal government includes time as the city administrator of O’Fallon, Missouri, which has about 87,000 people and a $130 million budget.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Annual TreeFest kicks off in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 25th annual TreeFest officially kicked off on Friday, January 20, at Independence Mall. Tree fest began in 1997, after hurricanes Bertha and Fran destroyed trees in the area. Those who come out can grab up to five free seedlings per household. More than 4,600...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has spent millions of dollars in the past year acquiring property around town, now, City Council has its sights set on the tallest building in the skyline. The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Week-long US 17 lane closures planned near Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A contractor for the NCDOT will close lanes of U.S. 17 Business in each direction for one week starting on Thursday. Contract crews will close the lanes to improve the road approaching and departing a bridge on Main Street over the Shallotte River. The safety...
SHALLOTTE, NC
WECT

Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation. The pedestrian...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient at a Little River hospital stole one of its vans earlier this week, according to an incident report. The report states that 26-year-old Paige Johnson had not been medically discharged from McLeod Seacoast Hospital when she ran out of the building on Wednesday, took an unlocked hospital maintenance van and sped off toward Highway 17.
LITTLE RIVER, SC

