SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport’s Interim City Manager Bonnie Therrien has accepted the position of the city manager and will be under contract through June 30, 2024. Therrien spent seven years as a town manager in Berlin, Connecticut and six years in the same position in Wethersfield, Connecticut. Her 30 years of experience in municipal government includes time as the city administrator of O’Fallon, Missouri, which has about 87,000 people and a $130 million budget.

SOUTHPORT, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO