Atlantic City, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man arrested in stabbing

An Atlantic City man was arrested in a stabbing Thursday. Police were called to the 100 block of North Tennessee Avenue at 5:50 p.m. for the report of a man stabbed, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The 25-year-old city resident had a stab wound to his upper chest and was bleeding...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Pleasantville man pleads guilty to gun possession

A Pleasantville man pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun this week. Jonathan Valentine, 19, faces a three-year sentence with one year of parole ineligibility under the plea agreement, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced. He was arrested during a car stop last June, in the area of...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Rock 104.1

7 Arrested in Atlantic City Drug Crackdown

A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Fugitive arrested in fatal Atlantic City shooting

An Atlantic City man who has been wanted in a killing last year was arrested Wednesday morning. Kenneth Creek, 48, was charged within days of the Aug. 25 killing of Jordan Eaddy. Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia, was found fatally shot just after midnight in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter

Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer

A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver indicted in crash that killed 34-year-old crossing N.J. street

A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County motorist on charges he left the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian and was unlicensed at the time of the crash. Steven Clark, 66, was allegedly at the wheel of a minivan traveling on North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 17 when prosecutors say the vehicle struck Leonardo Sanchez-Salas as he crossed the street.
BRIDGETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

14-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Another 14-Year-Old's Shooting

CAMDEN, NJ – A 14-year-old Camden boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 14-year-old from Lindenwold who was attending a birthday party on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue. Dai'meon Allen of Lindenwold was killed. The Camden County Prosecutor Office did not disclose the name of the Camden juvenile who was charged. Police were notified of a 911 call at 9:32 p.m. on that Saturday night saying that gunshots were fired. Allen was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m., according to the prosecutor's office. Anyone with information may contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Matthew Kreidler (856) 930-5355 or Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Daily Voice

2,650 Bags Heroin Seized, Pair Arrested In Cape May County

A pair of North Cape May residents have been charged with multiple drug-dealing violations, authorities said. Kenneth Lopez-Atiles, 29, and Christine Pagan, 35, of the 3000 Block of Bayshore Road in the North Cape May section of Lower Township were arrested for the distribution of heroin, according to the Cape May County prosecutor.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

