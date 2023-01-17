Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Related
Atlantic City man arrested in stabbing
An Atlantic City man was arrested in a stabbing Thursday. Police were called to the 100 block of North Tennessee Avenue at 5:50 p.m. for the report of a man stabbed, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The 25-year-old city resident had a stab wound to his upper chest and was bleeding...
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
Pleasantville man pleads guilty to gun possession
A Pleasantville man pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun this week. Jonathan Valentine, 19, faces a three-year sentence with one year of parole ineligibility under the plea agreement, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced. He was arrested during a car stop last June, in the area of...
Philly man jailed pending trial in drug deal that ended in fatal shooting in N.J.
A judge has ordered a 22-year-old Philadelphia man jailed pending trial on charges that he shot a South Jersey resident to death during a drug transaction. Tyler L. McKinney shot 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Man Wanted For 2 Armed Robberies Arrested In Atlantic City
A man who allegedly robbed the same convenience store twice in two weeks was arrested by Atlantic City police. The store was robbed at knifepoint by the suspect both times, authorities said. At 5:04 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 16, Atlantic City Police Officer John Bell observed a vehicle driving in...
7 Arrested in Atlantic City Drug Crackdown
A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
Wanted Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested on Murder, Weapons Charges
Authorities say an Atlantic City man who was wanted on murder and weapons charges was arrested early Thursday morning. 48-year-old Kenneth Creek was taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Atlantic City Police Department. Creek had been wanted...
Fugitive arrested in fatal Atlantic City shooting
An Atlantic City man who has been wanted in a killing last year was arrested Wednesday morning. Kenneth Creek, 48, was charged within days of the Aug. 25 killing of Jordan Eaddy. Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia, was found fatally shot just after midnight in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter
Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
Door-To-Door Solicitor Indicted In Ocean County Stabbing Death
JACKSON – A Laurence Harbor resident has been indicted for manslaughter after stabbing a man during a fight that broke out while he was going door-to-door soliciting business, police said. Michael Tsamas, 33, was indicted on the charges of Aggravated Manslaughter, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose,...
Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer
A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
Atlantic City man admits to 2021 shooting that wounded man
An Atlantic City man faces six years in prison in a 2021 shooting that wounded a man. Leslie Washington, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault in the Aug. 6, 2021, incident. He admitted to firing a single shot through the door of the victim’s home, striking the 48-year-old man...
southjerseyobserver.com
Detectives Arrest & Charge Juvenile in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Another Teenager
Detectives have arrested and charged a juvenile in connection with the fatal shooting of another teenager in Camden City last month, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. The suspect, a 14-year-old male from Camden, was arrested and charged with 1st-Degree Murder in...
Man Busted With 4 Pounds Marijuana Advertised Sales On Atlantic City Street: Police
A Brooklyn man was arrested with nearly four pounds of marijuana in his car, authorities said.At 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, Herbert Nelson, 37, was found selling from his personal vehicle on a city street, they said.Officer John Bell was patrolling the area of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hal…
Prosecutor: 14-year-old Charged With Murdering 14-year-old in Camden County, NJ
Authorities in Camden County have charged a 14-year-old with first-degree murder for allegedly killing another 14-year-old in Camden last month. The unnamed juvenile was arrested and charged with killing Dai’meon Allen from Lindenwold on Saturday night, December 3rd. At approximately 9:32 p.m., the Camden County Police Department received a...
Driver indicted in crash that killed 34-year-old crossing N.J. street
A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County motorist on charges he left the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian and was unlicensed at the time of the crash. Steven Clark, 66, was allegedly at the wheel of a minivan traveling on North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 17 when prosecutors say the vehicle struck Leonardo Sanchez-Salas as he crossed the street.
Fugitive wanted in NJ deli fraud scheme arrested in Thailand
A fugitive on the run since September is now under arrest on federal charges that center around a South Jersey deli.
Arrest made in killing of teen who attended birthday party in Camden
Police in Camden County have arrested a juvenile in connection with the murder of a teen who attended a birthday party last month.
14-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Another 14-Year-Old's Shooting
CAMDEN, NJ – A 14-year-old Camden boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 14-year-old from Lindenwold who was attending a birthday party on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue. Dai'meon Allen of Lindenwold was killed. The Camden County Prosecutor Office did not disclose the name of the Camden juvenile who was charged. Police were notified of a 911 call at 9:32 p.m. on that Saturday night saying that gunshots were fired. Allen was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m., according to the prosecutor's office. Anyone with information may contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Matthew Kreidler (856) 930-5355 or Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.
2,650 Bags Heroin Seized, Pair Arrested In Cape May County
A pair of North Cape May residents have been charged with multiple drug-dealing violations, authorities said. Kenneth Lopez-Atiles, 29, and Christine Pagan, 35, of the 3000 Block of Bayshore Road in the North Cape May section of Lower Township were arrested for the distribution of heroin, according to the Cape May County prosecutor.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0