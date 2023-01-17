Read full article on original website
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Lawyer: DOJ searched Biden home, found classified documents
President Joe Biden's personal lawyer says the Justice Department has searched the president's home in Delaware and located six documents containing classification markings
White House chief of staff Ron Klain to reportedly step down
Ron Klain, White House chief of staff to President Biden for the last two years, is expected to resign his post in the coming weeks, it was reported Saturday. Sources told NBC News and The New York Times that Klain would be resigning his role as part of a "reconfiguring" of the West Wing team ahead of the 2024 presidential election. While Biden has not officially declared his candidacy, he is expected to run for a second term. Klain, 61, has been Biden's chief of staff for his entire term, the longest-serving person in that position under a Democratic president. He previously served as...
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Three active-duty Marines arrested for participating in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot
Three active-duty Marines who work in intelligence -- one of whom allegedly espoused support for a second civil war -- were arrested this week for breaching the US Capitol building with a mob of Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.
Op-Ed: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Leads GOP Charge Against Racial And Gender Equity Ahead Of 2024
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ disdain for “woke ideology” is on full display. At a January 2023 inaugural event, the governor boasted that “Florida is where woke goes to die.” This is more than political bluster. In just the past month, DeSantis has stacked the board of the New College of Florida, a well-known liberal arts […] The post Op-Ed: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Leads GOP Charge Against Racial And Gender Equity Ahead Of 2024 appeared first on NewsOne.
Operative jumps from Haley team to Pence amid 2024 jostling
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The executive director of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s issues advocacy group is leaving to help run similar efforts for former Vice President Mike Pence, a defection that comes as both former Trump administration officials consider 2024 Republican presidential bids. Tim Chapman is...
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, an icon to many, to step down
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership, said Thursday that she would leave office. Just 37 when she became leader, Ardern was praised around the world for her handling of...
