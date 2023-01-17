ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Robber caught after hitting same N.J. convenience store twice, cops say

A 30-year-old man who Atlantic City police say robbed the same convenience store at knifepoint twice this month was arrested on Monday, authorities said. A police officer saw Dominique Devonish driving on the 500 block of north Indiana Avenue about 5 p.m. and recognized him from wanted flyers detectives had passed around the neighborhood following the robberies, Atlantic City police said in a statement.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

7 Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ, Drug Crackdown

A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Fugitive arrested in fatal Atlantic City shooting

An Atlantic City man who has been wanted in a killing last year was arrested Wednesday morning. Kenneth Creek, 48, was charged within days of the Aug. 25 killing of Jordan Eaddy. Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia, was found fatally shot just after midnight in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer

A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Pleasantville, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Handgun

A 19-year-old man from Pleasantville has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in connection to a traffic stop last June. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says earlier this week, Jonathan Valentine pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a three-year term in state prison with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, following a plea agreement.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Westville Police Searching For Rita Ramminger

The Westville Police Dept. is requesting the public’s assistance with information concerning the whereabouts of Rita Ramminger of Mullica Twp. Ramminger is wanted by the authorities in connection with an alleged Theft of a 2005 Dodge Dakota and Assault by Auto. The incident took place on January 17, 2023...
WESTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Driver indicted in crash that killed 34-year-old crossing N.J. street

A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County motorist on charges he left the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian and was unlicensed at the time of the crash. Steven Clark, 66, was allegedly at the wheel of a minivan traveling on North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 17 when prosecutors say the vehicle struck Leonardo Sanchez-Salas as he crossed the street.
BRIDGETON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy