WBOC
Salisbury Needs Help Naming "Rail Trail"
SALISBURY, Md. - The city is asking the public to submit name ideas for a new community trail project. According to the City of Salisbury's Facebook page, construction has begun on the first phase of the "Rail Trail" and they are taking submissions to choose an official name. The city...
Cape Gazette
DEC lineworker rescues trapped driver from overturned vehicle
In the early-morning hours of Dec. 22, Delaware Electric Cooperative Hot Bucket Crew Chief Ben Salisbury was responding to a power outage when he came across an overturned vehicle outside Greenwood. He quickly assisted the driver and saved a life. On his way to the Georgetown outage, Salisbury noticed debris...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Elkton Road work wraps up
After a couple of years, and 88,000 square yards of concrete, the Elkton Road Reconstruction Project is officially completed. State and local officials, joined with contractors and bike advocates on Friday, January 20, 2023, to cut a ribbon celebrating the end of the work. "This is just another example of...
I-95 cap park would cost $360 million to $398 million
A park over Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington would cost $360 million to $398 million to design and construct, according to a new feasibility study. The study, prepared for the Wilmington Area Planning Council, was endorsed Jan. 17, said Dave Gula, principal planner for the council. “The feasibility study will be turned over the partner agencies … to develop a ... Read More
WBOC
Seminar Sites Come To Local Marinas For 'Clean Marina Initiative'
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The state of Maryland is urging boaters to hop aboard a program, aimed at cleaning up the state's marinas. One hundred seventeen Marinas in Maryland are certified with the Department of Natural Resources program called the Clean Marina Initiative. The programs goals are to educate boaters and marina owners on creating a cleaner and safer environment. DNR hosts seminars to discuss how to reduce pollution, emergency planning, and marina management.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Vintners Reserve
At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard preliminary plans for a proposed residential planned community off Janice Road in the Nassau area near Lewes. Applicant Janice CRP3 LLC of Owings Mills, Md., presented plans for Vintners Reserve, which includes 316 townhouse units on a...
Cape Gazette
Insight proposes subdivision along Prettyman Road
Neighbors of a proposed subdivision along Prettyman Road near Harbeson are concerned about possible groundwater contamination by the chemical tricholroethylene, or TCE, a solvent used for degreasing metal parts. However, an attorney for the developer said there is no known contamination on the site of the proposed community. At its...
starpublications.online
Nylon Capital Shopping Center developer makes presentation at Seaford Council meeting
The Seaford City Council, along with a full house of Seaford residents. listened to the presentation for the development of Nylon Capital Shopping Center. Robert Herrera, partner in Ninth Street Development Corporation, LLC (NSD), told the council that it is an evolving project with a vision. The idea is an innovation district that will bring together multiple avenues to connect economic, networking, and physical assets.
WBOC
We Get Details On The Upcoming Ocean City Blood Drive From The Blood Bank Of Delmarva
We're always hearing about a financial crisis or a weather crisis. But the unsung problem is the blood crisis. We're getting a primer on the Ocean City Blood Drive, an important and impactful tradition supplying Delmarva with vital supplies.
WBOC
Future Uncertain for 95-year-old Downtown Salisbury Building
SALISBURY, Md. - Overlooking the Wicomico River in Salisbury stands a sentinel. In fact, literally a sentinel at one point. The building at 115 South Division Street was built in 1928 and housed the Salisbury Fire Department Headquarters and kept downtown safe for 80 years. "When you situated downtown here,...
firststateupdate.com
Photos: Body Found Near Port Penn, State Police Mum
Delaware State Police (DSP) found a body south of Port Penn on Thursday but have yet to release details surrounding the incident. Late Thursday afternoon Pennsylvania State Police announced that a man reported missing since January 14, was found deceased in Delaware on Thursday. DSP has not issued a press release confirming that the body found along St Augustine Road is that of the missing PA man.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Middletown man pleads guilty to selling workaround that allowed removal of diesel emission control systems
A Middletown man entered a guilty plea to tampering with devices required by the federal Clean Air Act. According to court documents and statements made in court, Gordon W. Lindamood, 47, worked on the onboard diagnostic systems (OBD) of diesel trucks. In order to comply with the Clean Air Act,...
firststateupdate.com
One Injured In Rollover Crash North Of Smyrna
Just before 3:15 Saturday morning rescue crews from the Clayton Fire Company, Kent County Medics, American Legion Ambulance Service, and Trooper 4 were dispatched to the 700 block of Blackbird Forest Road, north of Smyrna, for reports of a rollover crash with ejection. Crews en route were told that a...
Smyrna to spend $450,000 in COVID funds to light turf field
A Smyrna School District’s board decision to use the district’s $450,000 in pandemic relief and more to install lighting at its middle school’s turf field didn’t pass without debate. The proposal touched off a flurry of comments about whether that is the best use of the one-time federal money. The district has $80 million in deferred maintenance, according to Roger ... Read More
local21news.com
Missing York Co. man found dead in Delaware state
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Red Lion native has been found dead in Delaware according to Pennsylvania State Police. Daniel Hesketh, 38-years-old, was last seen Jan. 14 in Colerain Township in Lancaster County. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Delaware State Police started an investigation into a dead man found...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Capano construction subsidiary marks completion of Newark school project
LC Construction, a subsidiary of Capano Management, north Wilmington, marked the completion and opening of the Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School, Newark. The dual-language charter school serves bilingual, biliterate and multicultural children in grades K-5. Located at 300 N. Wakefield Drive, the new 115,000 square foot Spanish-immersion charter school was...
WGMD Radio
Delmarva Fox Squirrel Recovery and Species Restoration in Sussex County
During 2022, Delmarva fox squirrels have been relocated to 3 new home areas in Sussex County – Assawoman Wildlife Area, Redden State Forest and Trap Pond State Park. Two other areas with Delmarva fox squirrel populations are Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area. DNREC began translocating Delmarva fox squirrels captured from robust populations in Maryland to southern Delaware in 2020. Additional translocations from Maryland to Trap Pond and Redden State Forest are planned for this spring. While no longer on the endangered list, hunting of Delmarva fox squirrels is prohibited. However, there is a Delaware hunting season for the more common Eastern gray squirrel.
WBOC
Wicomico, Parkside High School Under Shelter in Place Following Threatening Note
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Two Wicomico County high schools are under a shelter-in-place after threatening notes were found on Friday. County Public School officials say that staff at Parkside High School and Wicomico High School are working with the "Safe Schools" team and law enforcement to investigation the notes. Officials say...
chestertownspy.org
Spy Minute: Historic Millington Hardware Store
Belinda and Tom Parker have recently purchased the Historic Millington Hardware Store in Millington Maryland. The store was built in the 1920s after the historic fire of 1904 that destroyed most of downtown Millington. The store has had many owners (see this 2013 Spy article) but throughout has continued to keep it’s small town hardware store ambience and remains a Millington institution and social center.
WBOC
Federal Funding Talks for Wicomico County
A work session was held on Thursday, January 19th between the Wicomico County Council and US Senator Ben Cardin. The council addressed needs across the county where federal funding could be useful.
