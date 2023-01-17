ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
chatsports.com

USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'

American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com

Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
The Independent

Law student would have lived if he had gone to hospital earlier – neurosurgeon

A neurosurgeon who investigated the death of a 26-year-old law student after a series of remote GP appointments, concluded he probably would have lived if he had been taken to hospital earlier, an inquest has heard.Simon Howarth conducted an inquiry following the death of musician David Nash, who was taken to hospital after four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period in October and November 2020 and then five calls to NHS 111.A coroner in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, had heard a GP expert conclude that the advanced nurse practitioner from the Burley Park Medical Practice, in...
msn.com

Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United

Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
Yardbarker

Arsenal eyeing up a move for PSG midfield prodigy

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the PSG youngster Warren Zaire-Emery. According to a report from journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMCsport, Arsenal are interested in signing the 16-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. Zaire-Emery is highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. It is...
BBC

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
Yardbarker

Watch: Tottenham stun Manchester City with two quick fire goals

Tottenham has silenced the Etihad with two quick-fire goals to dent Manchester City’s title hopes. Pep Guardiola will be kicking himself at halftime as his side is 2-0 down to Tottenham and headed for a third consecutive defeat. A win tonight will rejuvenate the Citizen’s title hopes but so...
The Independent

Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford

The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...
BBC

Arsenal v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

Arsenal have won five of their last seven home Premier League matches against Manchester United (drawn one, lost one), winning 3-1 at Emirates Stadium last season. Manchester United are looking to complete only their second league double over Arsenal since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, doing so since then only in 2017-18 under Jose Mourinho.

