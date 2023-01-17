ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbangor.com

Winslow man behind bars for stabbing incident

WINSLOW– A Winslow man is behind bars this morning, accused of stabbing another man in broad daylight. Police say Justin Boucher, 21, attacked the victim from behind on Lasalle street around ten oclock Wednesday morning. The victim, Phillip Bradford, 65, then walked to his apartment where he was discovered...
WINSLOW, ME
WPFO

Kidnapping leads to police chase in Waterville

A man is arrested after an attempted kidnapping and leading officers on a chase in Waterville, according to the Waterville Police Department. On Friday night, an officer tried to pull over Brian Charette's car after a woman in the car frantically waved her hands towards the officer in what appeared to be a gesture for help. The woman became scared when Charette said he would not stop for police if they attempted to stop him. Charette then sped off with the officer in pursuit, eventually leading the chase into Oakland.
WATERVILLE, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Man Allegedly Pulls Gun in Argument Over Parking Space

A Bangor man is facing charges for allegedly threatening people with a gun during an argument over a parking space. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident happened Tuesday, near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets. Officers came across a group of people who were arguing in the street.
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Man repeatedly stabbed in Winslow, suspect arrested

WINSLOW (WGME) – Police have arrested a Winslow man after a stabbing in broad daylight Wednesday morning. Schools were in lockout for hours because of the incident. Police say a man was attacked from behind on Lasalle Street and stabbed multiple times around 10 a.m. Officers found the victim...
WINSLOW, ME
wabi.tv

Man facing charges after incident on Second Street in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is facing charges after an incident on Second Street in Bangor Tuesday. Bangor Police responded to a report of a group of people arguing in the street. Police say one of the first officers to arrive witnessed the suspect, Kyle Riegel, 31, waving...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

1 in custody after stabbing in Winslow

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
WINSLOW, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor Police investigating reports of gunshots on Warren St.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after witnesses say they heard gunshots on Warren Street Tuesday night. Police say they received a call just after 8 p.m. for a reported weapons discharge. Officers spoke with multiple people in the area who say they heard what sounded like ‘pops’...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Trial of Gardiner man accused of murder now underway

AUGUSTA — The trial of a Gardiner man accused of a 2020 murder began today. The trial of Dylan Ketcham began Wednesday at the Kennebec County Superior Court in Augusta. Ketcham is charged with the January 2020 murder of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson, as well as the attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault of Caleb Trudeau.
GARDINER, ME
wabi.tv

Former Bangor resident faces potential 20-year sentence for drug trafficking

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor resident is facing up to a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 27-year-old Shelby Loring pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute.
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend

BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
BANGOR, ME
truecountry935.com

Winslow Police Warn of New Scam

The Winslow Police Department, on their Facebook page, is warning of a new phone scam where callers are told they have qualified for a grant.
WINSLOW, ME
wabi.tv

MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

A Maine Man & Woman Found Dead After Apparent Domestic Violence Altercation

Police are investigating after a man and a woman have been found dead following what investigators believe to be a domestic violence altercation. According to WGME 13, the events and discovery all began on Thursday morning in Bangor. Police say that they had responded to reports of 'shots fired' in the area of G Street in Bangor's Birch Hill Estates.
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?

You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
AUGUSTA, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy