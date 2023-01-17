Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Related
foxbangor.com
Winslow man behind bars for stabbing incident
WINSLOW– A Winslow man is behind bars this morning, accused of stabbing another man in broad daylight. Police say Justin Boucher, 21, attacked the victim from behind on Lasalle street around ten oclock Wednesday morning. The victim, Phillip Bradford, 65, then walked to his apartment where he was discovered...
WPFO
Kidnapping leads to police chase in Waterville
A man is arrested after an attempted kidnapping and leading officers on a chase in Waterville, according to the Waterville Police Department. On Friday night, an officer tried to pull over Brian Charette's car after a woman in the car frantically waved her hands towards the officer in what appeared to be a gesture for help. The woman became scared when Charette said he would not stop for police if they attempted to stop him. Charette then sped off with the officer in pursuit, eventually leading the chase into Oakland.
newscentermaine.com
Police: Man found stabbed six times in Winslow
The suspect was arrested around noon Wednesday. Justin Boucher, 21, of Winlow was arrested on charges of elevated aggravated assault and two misdemeanors.
Bangor Man Allegedly Pulls Gun in Argument Over Parking Space
A Bangor man is facing charges for allegedly threatening people with a gun during an argument over a parking space. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident happened Tuesday, near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets. Officers came across a group of people who were arguing in the street.
Bangor man arrested after allegedly waving gun, threatening to shoot others
BANGOR, Maine — A man was arrested after showing a gun and threatening to shoot others in Bangor on Tuesday, police say. According to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department, officers came across a group of people arguing in the street near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets.
WPFO
Man repeatedly stabbed in Winslow, suspect arrested
WINSLOW (WGME) – Police have arrested a Winslow man after a stabbing in broad daylight Wednesday morning. Schools were in lockout for hours because of the incident. Police say a man was attacked from behind on Lasalle Street and stabbed multiple times around 10 a.m. Officers found the victim...
wabi.tv
Man facing charges after incident on Second Street in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is facing charges after an incident on Second Street in Bangor Tuesday. Bangor Police responded to a report of a group of people arguing in the street. Police say one of the first officers to arrive witnessed the suspect, Kyle Riegel, 31, waving...
wabi.tv
Holden Police Department makes arrests of prohibited buyers attempting to purchase firearms
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department says they’ve seen an uptick in the number of arrests of prohibited people attempting to buy guns. Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says they’ve arrested four people since October which is unusual for them. Greeley says he feels this is...
wabi.tv
1 in custody after stabbing in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
wabi.tv
Bangor Police investigating reports of gunshots on Warren St.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after witnesses say they heard gunshots on Warren Street Tuesday night. Police say they received a call just after 8 p.m. for a reported weapons discharge. Officers spoke with multiple people in the area who say they heard what sounded like ‘pops’...
WGME
Man who died in Penobscot County Jail identified by parents
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor woman identified her 21-year-old son as the man who died in the Penobscot County Jail of a suspected overdose earlier this month after police repeatedly declined to release his name. Jeffrey Macomber Jr., 21, of Bangor died at the jail on Jan. 3, according to...
foxbangor.com
Trial of Gardiner man accused of murder now underway
AUGUSTA — The trial of a Gardiner man accused of a 2020 murder began today. The trial of Dylan Ketcham began Wednesday at the Kennebec County Superior Court in Augusta. Ketcham is charged with the January 2020 murder of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson, as well as the attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault of Caleb Trudeau.
wabi.tv
Former Bangor resident faces potential 20-year sentence for drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor resident is facing up to a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 27-year-old Shelby Loring pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute.
WPFO
Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend
BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
My Open Apology To Augusta Police Department & Maine Dispatchers
For most of my life, I have been a big supporter of our law enforcement. Given what they have had to endure over the last few years, this has become even more so. Because of this, I feel even worse about wasting their time over the weekend. Not once, but...
truecountry935.com
Winslow Police Warn of New Scam
The Winslow Police Department, on their Facebook page, is warning of a new phone scam where callers are told they have qualified for a grant.
wabi.tv
MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
A Maine Man & Woman Found Dead After Apparent Domestic Violence Altercation
Police are investigating after a man and a woman have been found dead following what investigators believe to be a domestic violence altercation. According to WGME 13, the events and discovery all began on Thursday morning in Bangor. Police say that they had responded to reports of 'shots fired' in the area of G Street in Bangor's Birch Hill Estates.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?
You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
Comments / 0