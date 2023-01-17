ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘Idiot with a gun’ shoots two kids, 6 and 9, on DC bus going home from school

Three people — including two elementary school kids on their way home from school — were shot after a gunman unleashed an attack on a Washington DC bus Wednesday. The shooter was aiming for another rider, Chief of Police Robert Contee said at a press conference following the 4 p.m. assault. Instead, a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old were shot, and an adult man was shot twice. “An idiot with a gun shot it indiscriminately and shot two children,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “Know what you’re doing when you’re six years old? You’re coloring in coloring books, you’re playing dress up with your siblings,...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy