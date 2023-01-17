ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Giving back to his community

Sharif Walker is known as one of the West Side’s movers and shakers. A community and youth advocate, he’s worked for After School Matters and is a commissioner of the Chicago Park District. As a former board chair at Austin Coming Together and current president and CEO of Bethel New Life, he is committed to the Austin community professionally and personally.
CHICAGO, IL
Madison Street grocery store project gets time extension

The Oak Park village board has granted an extension to the developers of Pete’s Fresh Market, who have seen significant delays in the construction of the new grocery store at the corner of Madison Street and Oak Park Avenue. The store is now expected to open June 30, 2024.
OAK PARK, IL

