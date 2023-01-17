BELL ARTHUR, Pitt County — Members of the Bell Arthur Fire Department were on the scene of a large woodland fire Friday afternoon. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Bell Arthur Fire 52 is currently on scene of a large woodland fire in the area of Nash Joyner Road & U.S. 13 alongside Red Oak Fire 51 and Farmville Fire 53. We ask that you please avoid the area for the near future due to the amount of smoke in the area affecting visibility.

BELL ARTHUR, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO