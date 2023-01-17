Read full article on original website
WRAL
Two people killed in Pitt County house fire
BETHEL, N.C. — Two people were killed in a Friday morning house fire in Pitt County. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris told WITN the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. at a home on U.S. 64 Alternate, just outside of Bethel. He said one person was able to get...
3 shot, 1 killed overnight at New Bern shopping center
NEW BERN, N.C. — Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, in New Bern on Saturday morning. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road around 3 a.m. The victims were seen in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center.
2 dead, 1 escapes in fire at NC home with no working smoke detectors, fire officials say
Fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.
WITN
One dead, two wounded in a New Bern shopping center shootout
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were shot in an apparent shootout at a New Bern shopping center early Saturday morning leaving one man dead. Police say it happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Market Place Shopping Center on 1505 South Glenburnie Road. When officers arrived, they found three...
wcti12.com
Crews on scene at woodland fire in Bell Arthur
BELL ARTHUR, Pitt County — Members of the Bell Arthur Fire Department were on the scene of a large woodland fire Friday afternoon. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Bell Arthur Fire 52 is currently on scene of a large woodland fire in the area of Nash Joyner Road & U.S. 13 alongside Red Oak Fire 51 and Farmville Fire 53. We ask that you please avoid the area for the near future due to the amount of smoke in the area affecting visibility.
WITN
Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
wcti12.com
Structure fire erupts at garage of New Bern home
NEW BERN, Craven County — A fire broke out and engulfed a structure at 3715 Trent Road Wednesday night Jan. 18, 2023. The New Bern Fire Department responded and said the garage at the home was fully engulfed. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in...
WNCT
One dead, two injured, including likely shooter, in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One person is dead and two are injured, including the likely shooter, in an incident New Bern police said happened early Saturday. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road for a report of a shooting. They found three Black men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center. All three were taken to a local hospital.
WITN
Onslow County Sheriff Office introducing body cameras
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One Sheriff Office here in the East is finally getting fitted with new gear, after waiting over a year. In 2022, the Department of Justice committed nearly 230 thousand dollars in grant money to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office for new body cameras from Watch Guard technologies.
Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Life recently got better for a dog and her 10 puppies in Craven County. Craven County Animal Protective Services said it rescued the mom and her puppies from an “abandoned, dilapidated” house on Tuesday. They had been trying to capture the mom for months. Click here to read about Craven […]
WITN
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Emergency Response Team arrested a teenage suspect Wednesday night who was wanted for a drive by shooting Sunday night. Police say 18-year-old Lamikah Baptist is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
WITN
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
WITN
Massive Lenoir County house fire ruled accidental
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says a massive house fire last month in Lenoir County that injured two people was an accident. The fire on the day after New Year’s destroyed the 3,000-square-foot home on Hillcrest Road, just outside the Kinston city limits. An...
WITN
Occupational therapy is helping one kid here in the East as she prepares for school
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Occupational therapy can assist anyone who may have physical, sensory, or cognitive problems according to kidshealth.org. But one particular place in Greenville focuses on pediatric care. Occupational therapy is different for each child but it has one thing in common, movement. “It’s really hard for children...
WITN
Kinston intersection under reconstruction for safety
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is closing the open median where Lowe’s Home Improvement and Pinelawn Memorial Park are located and will construct what is known as a reduced conflict intersection.
WITN
Juvenile charged with murder where man was shot and crashed his car in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have charged a juvenile with murder in the death of 25-year-old Aveon Collins-Smith, who was shot just after midnight on Monday and crashed his car into an apartment at The District at Tar River. At approximately 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, police arrested a 16-year-old...
WITN
Storm drainage work begins in New Bern park
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Construction is underway in Union Point Park to improve storm drainage. The improvements have a $58,00 price tag. The money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act. The project is just under a week in progress. Officials with the city’s public works department say...
publicradioeast.org
Evidence of ongoing pollution at a Wayne County hog operation, bacteria and nitrogen levels high in Nahunta Swamp
Evidence of ongoing pollution at a Wayne County hog operation has Riverkeepers concerned about a nearby waterway. Despite assurances by North Carolina Department of Environmental Resources that last year’s spill at White Oak Farms had been cleaned up, recent testing by Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop and Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Jillian Howell has revealed concerning levels pollutants in the surface water next to and downstream of the facility.
wcti12.com
Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run at gazebo at Holloway Park
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run at the gazebo at Holloway Park. Police said that Kendra Edmonson provided false information to officers at an unrelated traffic stop. They also said Edmonson gave false information about her knowledge of the...
WITN
Onslow County begins major stream clean-up
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A major stream clean-up in one Eastern Carolina county is set to begin next week. A large portion of Backswamp and Squires Run Creek will be restored, thanks to a $377,335 grant from the Department of Agriculture. The Onslow County Soil & Water Conservation District...
