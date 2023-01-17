Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
FinCEN lists Binance among the top Bitcoin counterparties of Bitzlato
The United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) — a bureau of the Treasury Department — has argued that Binance is linked to the illegal cryptocurrency platform Bitzlato. In an order published on Jan. 18, FinCEN stated that the Binance cryptocurrency exchange was among the “top three receiving...
CoinTelegraph
Data suggests Avalanche’s (AVAX) rally was a buy the rumor, sell the news event
Avalanche (AVAX) came into the spotlight early at the beginning of 2023 by adding its blockchain support to Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. However, empirical and on-chain analysis suggests that Avalanche’s price surge is likely due to a broader cryptocurrency market pump which will likely end with the rest of the market.
Bad news for the economy is once again bad news for the stock market as recession uncertainty dents consumer spending
Bad news for the economy is once again bad news for the stock market as fears of a recession grow. Bad economic news was cheered last year as it signaled inflation may be cooling and the Fed may ease up on rate hikes. "The equity markets have apparently begun to...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin can pass $30K before setting new bear market low — forecast
Bitcoin (BTC) may gain another 50% before seeing a mass sell-off to complete its bear market, new research predicts. In the latest edition of its regular markets newsletter, “The Crypto Circular,” trading firm QCP Capital delivered a grim warning to those who believe that crypto winter is over.
CoinTelegraph
Bullish crypto traders maintain the upper hand despite the total market cap rejecting at $1T
The total crypto market capitalization soared by 29.4% in two weeks, although Bitcoin's (BTC) price stabilized near $21,000 on Jan. 19. As a result, it became increasingly difficult to justify that the five-month-long bearish trend still prevails after the $930 billion total crypto channel top has been breached. Still, the psychological $1 trillion resistance remains strong.
CoinTelegraph
SEC charges Mango Markets exploiter for allegedly stealing $116M in crypto
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has followed the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and others in filing parallel charges against the crypto user allegedly behind a multimillion-dollar exploit of decentralized exchange Mango Markets. In a Jan. 20 notice, the SEC alleged Avraham Eisenberg manipulated Mango Markets’ MNGO governance token,...
CoinTelegraph
FTX profited from Sam Bankman-Fried’s inflated coins: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the FTX crypto exchange, used his influence in the crypto industry to inflate some coins prices through a coordinated strategy with FTX’s sister company, Alameda Research, a New York Times report claimed on Jan. 18. As a way to keep FTX and the...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin eyes $21.4K zone as analyst predicts BTC price will chase gold
Bitcoin (BTC) rose toward new multi-month highs on Jan. 20 as analysis predicted a new trading range above $18,000. Bitcoin price range "well defined" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD testing but preserving support at $21,000. The pair edged higher at the Wall Street open, in line...
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: Bots are a critical tool for retail investors
The thing about the future, where robotic super traders battle over micromovements in stock price, is that it’s already here. With access to algorithmic trading bots a click away, we could be seeing the fall of human investors and the triumph of artificial intelligence. Algorithmic trading bots are programmed...
CoinTelegraph
Digital Dollar Project urges US to take action on CBDC development
The Digital Dollar Project (DDP) released a new version of its white paper "Exploring a U.S. CBDC" on Jan. 18. The project expanded the paper in order to examine central bank digital currency projects internationally, though its focus is still on the United States. The DDP introduced its “champion model”...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin crowd sentiment hit multi-month high as BTC price touches $21K
Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to a four-month high above $21,000 in the third week of January, embellishing trader’s hope. The market has seen the most substantial investor optimism since July due to the January BTC price rebound. According to data from crypto analytics firm Santiment, the trading crowd sentiment has...
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 1/20: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
The United States equities markets are on track to finish the week in the red but that has not resulted in a deeper loss for Bitcoin (BTC). The news of cryptocurrency lender Genesis filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy also did not have any meaningful impact on Bitcoin’s price. This shows that the selling pressure could be reducing.
CoinTelegraph
DeFi problems and opportunities in 2023: Market Talks
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Grant Shears, founder of Blocmates — an educational and consultancy company that aims to create crypto, decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 content that anyone can understand. This week, to kick things off, the show takes a look at the...
CoinTelegraph
Stellar joins CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee as one of four crypto orgs
The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) has become the newest member of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), the blockchain announced on its blog. The committee is preparing to meet on Feb. 13 for the first time in over a year. SDF supports the...
CoinTelegraph
Is “The Howey Test” outdated? Modernizing regulations for the digital age
The rate and reach of cryptocurrency adoption in recent years signals the dire need for modern regulations that simultaneously safeguards investors and enables innovation to flourish. As it stands, most crypto tokens fall within a regulatory gray area as they don’t fit within the confines of the traditional financial system — so why should they fall prey to inapplicable, outdated rules?
CoinTelegraph
6 ways the stablecoin space can improve stability in volatile periods
With a value pegged to another currency, stablecoins in theory maintain steady price levels — hence the name. However, as investors saw in the Terra (LUNA) and UST crashes in May 2022, even stablecoins are subject to diminishing value in times of volatility if underlying pegs are lost or drop in value themselves.
CoinTelegraph
Decentralized forex will reduce cost by as much as 80%: Report
If the foreign exchange market starts using decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols instead of the current centralized systems, the cost of remittances could be reduced by “as much as 80%,” according to a Jan. 19 paper jointly published by researchers at Circle and Uniswap. The paper, titled “On-chain Foreign...
CoinTelegraph
U.S. home-loan banks lent billions of dollars to crypto banks: Report
The United States Federal Home Loan Banks System (FHLB) is lending billions of dollars to two of the largest cryptocurrency banks in an effort to mitigate the effects of a surge in withdrawals, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 21. The FHLB is a consortium...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin miner CleanSpark expands operations in Georgia
Bitcoin (BTC) miner CleanSpark is expanding operations in the state of Georgia, adding to its mining capacity despite the ongoing bear market. Groundbreaking on a new 50-megawatt Bitcoin mining facility in the city of Washington, Georgia, is underway, with expected completion in late spring, CleanSpark disclosed on Jan. 19. The nearly $16 million expansion is expected to increase the company’s hash rate by 2.2 exahashes per second, with total hash rate reaching as high as 8.7 EH/s.
CoinTelegraph
Fasttoken (FTN) public sale ends successfully with price rise and the Fastex Chain testing in February
The public sale for Fasttoken (FTN) has officially come to an end on January 20th, with the token being sold at an initial price of 0.38 USD. However, shortly after the public sale, the price of FTN has already risen to 0.40 USD. This marks the first major milestone for the Fastex ecosystem and its official cryptocurrency, FTN.
Comments / 0