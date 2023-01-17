ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NewsOne

Op-Ed: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Leads GOP Charge Against Racial And Gender Equity Ahead Of 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ disdain for “woke ideology” is on full display. At a January 2023 inaugural event, the governor boasted that “Florida is where woke goes to die.” This is more than political bluster. In just the past month, DeSantis has stacked the board of the New College of Florida, a well-known liberal arts […] The post Op-Ed: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Leads GOP Charge Against Racial And Gender Equity Ahead Of 2024 appeared first on NewsOne.
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.

