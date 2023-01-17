Read full article on original website
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Op-Ed: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Leads GOP Charge Against Racial And Gender Equity Ahead Of 2024
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ disdain for “woke ideology” is on full display. At a January 2023 inaugural event, the governor boasted that “Florida is where woke goes to die.” This is more than political bluster. In just the past month, DeSantis has stacked the board of the New College of Florida, a well-known liberal arts […] The post Op-Ed: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Leads GOP Charge Against Racial And Gender Equity Ahead Of 2024 appeared first on NewsOne.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Three active-duty Marines arrested for participating in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot
Three active-duty Marines who work in intelligence -- one of whom allegedly espoused support for a second civil war -- were arrested this week for breaching the US Capitol building with a mob of Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.
Lawyer: DOJ searched Biden home, found classified documents
President Joe Biden's personal lawyer says the Justice Department has searched the president's home in Delaware and located six documents containing classification markings
GOP Group Played Graphic Footage Of Breonna Taylor Death In Public: Reports
A local NAACP chapter says audio of gunshots rang out over the restaurant while others were trying to eat.
The ‘great resignation’ continues, especially in these areas
While major tech corporations Microsoft and Google each announced thousands of layoffs this week and inflation is still higher than a year ago, Americans have been quitting their jobs “at record rates” according to WalletHub.
