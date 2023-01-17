Read full article on original website
WCNC
Check out the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year marks the 19th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show! It kicks off on January 27th and runs through January 29th at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. This event features 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 attendees each year.
country1037fm.com
Well Known North Carolina Bar Expanding In Charlotte And Lake Norman
We are always in search of new hot spots to socialize and grab delicious food and drink. And, a well known North Carolina Bar is expanding locations to Charlotte’s South End and Lake Norman. According to AXIOS, BAR ONE Lounge, currently at Phillips Place in Charlotte, plans even more locations. The Phillips Place location is undergoing renovations right now to add more space, seating, a private dining room, stage and new kitchen. But now, we get the news that BAR ONE plans to open this year in Lake Norman. The location will be a 15,000 square foot, two story space featuring 800° Woodfired Kitchen’s fine dining downstairs. The Lounge will be upstairs. A unique “floating bar” includes a full service bar at water level and has seating for 25.
qcnews.com
Counterculture Fest kicks off at Camp North End
From mocktails to Kombucha non-alcoholic drinks are becoming more and more popular and Charlotte's Counterculture Fest helps find out more about new health trends when it comes to drinking. Counterculture Fest kicks off at Camp North End. From mocktails to Kombucha non-alcoholic drinks are becoming more and more popular and...
cn2.com
Mooresville Native Takes Lead Seat in City of York
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The New City Manager in York has been on the job for only two weeks and already he is hitting the ground running. Dalton Pierce is from Mooresville, North Carolina – played football at Catawba College in North Carolina and during his sophomore year in college he decided he wanted to do pursue a degree in town management.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group
CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
iredellfreenews.com
Couple blames Troutman town manager for injuries daughter sustained in golf cart accident
After their 6-year-old daughter was injured in a golf cart accident during a party for a youth football team at Troutman ESC Park, a Statesville couple is questioning the actions of the town manager and the perceived indifference of elected town officials. Hayden and Samantha Faulkenberry claim that their daughter...
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina
A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.
qcnews.com
Thirsty Beaver stands test of time, celebrates 15th anniversary
qcnews.com
Ways to stay in shape with UNCC physician
whqr.org
Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC
Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
onekindesign.com
This modern dream house in North Carolina offers fabulous curb appeal
This modern dream house designed by Pike Properties is absolutely stunning both inside and out, nestled in the popular Mammoth Oaks community of Charlotte, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,500 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Step inside this home that exudes chic, sophisticated style...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
WCNC
It's time to plant & prune roses with these tips from Pike Nursery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It may seem counter-intuitive, but garden experts say winter is the perfect time to prune and plant roses. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined the show with some tips to get started growing your own roses at home.
qcnews.com
York County land owner, others to honor slave cemetery
After a York County owner found a slave grave on his property, he worked with others to discover more. Now the owner and others will honor the gravesite next month. York County land owner, others to honor slave cemetery. After a York County owner found a slave grave on his...
qcnews.com
York County land owner to honor 144 slave graves after discovery
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 200-year-old gravesite with nearly 150 buried slaves will soon become one of York County’s newest historic locations. Andrew and Mary Lazenby say the previous owner mentioned the possibility of a gravesite on the 110-acre property when they bought it. “After...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners approve contract with Stewart Engineering for phases II and III of Jennings Park
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a design and engineering services contract with Stewart Engineering for phase II and III of the Jennings Park project. The contract is for $462,800, which will include consulting, design, engineering and basic construction administration. Stewart was also the designer...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Jonathan’s, 10630 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 93 • McDonald’s, 9607 E Independence Blvd. – 96 • Nora’s Kitchen, 1240 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98 • Red Lobster, 9801 Independence Pointe...
qcnews.com
Home under construction in south Charlotte destroyed in fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A south Charlotte home that was under construction was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the blaze started at a home in the 5900 block of Masters Court near the Carmel Country Club. BE THE FIRST TO...
qcnews.com
Nuclear siren ‘inadvertently sounded’ during test in Huntersville
Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was “inadvertently sounded” during a test, according to officials. Nuclear siren ‘inadvertently sounded’ during test …. Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was “inadvertently sounded” during...
