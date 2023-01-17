Read full article on original website
Related
One of the Best Pools in Missouri is Hiding Behind this Home
There's a lot to love about this Missouri home. Inside it's immaculate and it's close to the Katy Trail which is one of the best bike trails in America. But, the big secret is what's hiding in the backyard - maybe one of the best pools in Missouri. This fancy...
KOMU
Alspaugh family donates largest-ever piece of land to Columbia Parks and Rec
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation received the largest land donation the city's ever received earlier this week. The Alspaugh family donated their 201-acre farm to the city's park system to honor John W. Alspaugh. The property is located on both sides of Mexico Gravel Road in northeast Columbia. Alspaugh,...
Which city in Missouri is the Best for Creative People?
If you are a creative person there are certain cities that will support you, and give you more opportunities to be creative, which city in Missouri is BEST for creative people?. According to the website workamajig.com, Columbia, Missouri is the best city in Missouri for creative people and the 41st...
lakeexpo.com
37 Photos That Show The Osage Beach Outlet Mall Desperately Needs A Turnaround
Once an economic bright spot at Lake of the Ozarks, the Osage Beach outlet mall is now a shell of its former self, with a handful of retailers hanging on in hopes that the mall will be bought and redeveloped. A 2022 proposal to purchase and redevelop the mall fell...
Camden County debates casino options
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gaming advocates are rolling the dice on the future, debating whether to allow a casino to be built at the Lake of the Ozarks. “There are 13 state-regulated casinos in the state of Missouri,” said Timothy Hand, speaking on behalf of Osage River Gaming. “Those 13 organizations generate more tax revenue for […]
abc17news.com
Tracking snow tonight, another system to watch next week
TODAY: We kick off the weekend dry, with clouds gradually filling back in. Temperatures still reach the mid-40s this afternoon thanks to warm southerly winds. TONIGHT: Light rain will arrive at the earliest at 6 p.m. in western Missouri, quickly switching to snow in our far northern counties. A more gradual changeover is expected further south, with precip favoring rainfall in Jefferson City and areas southward.
myozarksonline.com
Leb Loggerhead is hanging around town
Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium has partnered with several communities to bring awareness to Loggerhead Sea Turtles that were rescued from Cape Cod and are now being rehabilitated at Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield. Lebanon Tourism Director Rebecca Rupard tells us that one of the Sea Turtles has been named Leb Loggerhead after Lebanon….
What I’ve Learned From Eating Missouri’s Famous Guber Burger
Last week I tried my first bite of the hamburger Sedalia's Wheel Inn made famous, the Guber Burger. It's been a bit of an educational experience beyond trying both the Kehde's Barbeque and Goody's Steakburger versions of the burger. Here's what I've learned:. Many Sedalians take the Guber Burger personally....
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
muddyrivernews.com
Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension specialists recently received several reports of Missouri cattle dying due to fescue foot, says MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it...
abc17news.com
Tracking weekend snow before possibly more next week
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s as winds switch out of the southwest eventually. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: The morning starts off mostly cloudy before a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow pulls into the western portion of Central Missouri after 3 pm slowly spready east become more widespread into the overnight hours. Northern portions of the viewing area from Jefferson City and up will see mostly snow with cooler temperatures. highs warm into the lower 40s.
Boone County Fire pulls one person from crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash is blocking Highway 63 in Northern Boone County. It happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes near Highway 124. Boone County Firefighters told ABC 17 news that three vehicles were involved and they had to get one person out of a vehicle. Boone County Joint Communications tweeted The post Boone County Fire pulls one person from crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Elderly western Missouri man seriously injured when he falls asleep on Cole County highway
A Kansas City-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his pickup truck in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gregory Trout, 68, of Blue Springs, was driving on Highway 54 just south of Brazito on Thursday afternoon when he fell asleep at the wheel. The patrol says Trout’s truck traveled off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then several trees.
Columbia Missourian
New businesses opened across Columbia in new year
A few new businesses have opened around Columbia in the new year. Restaurants like Rise and Grind, Wendy’s and Tacos 4 Life have set up shop and opened new locations in various spots around the city. Wendy’s.
kwos.com
BREAKING: Jefferson City credit union robbed
Jefferson City Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened this morning along busy West Truman Boulevard. Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde tells 939 the Eagle that the River Region Credit Union was reportedly robbed at about 9 am. River Region is in the 3600 block of West Truman. It’s located across the street from the Fairfield Inn and is near Hy-Vee.
KRMS Radio
Morgan County Crash Leaves Tipton Man With Injuries
Another one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Morgan County left a Tipton man with minor injuries. Troopers say 19 year old Kaden Lawson was heading east on Morrison Road near Route D at around 12:30 AM when his pickup failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side of the road striking a bridge and overturning.
kjluradio.com
Hallsville woman seriously injured in crash near Iowa border
A Boone County woman suffers serious injuries when the SUV she’s riding in crashes in northern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Misty Robb, 44, of Hallsville, was riding in the SUV late Wednesday morning in Queen City when a pickup truck pulled into their path, causing the two to collide.
kmmo.com
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 35-year-old Amy Sjoholm was distracted and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Sjoholm’s vehicle impacted an embankment, became airborne and began to overturn.
Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home
Columbia police have identified the University of Missouri student officers found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. The post Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
54K+
Followers
54K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 1