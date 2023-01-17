We recently got a Sam’s Club membership and I was excited to go and price things out this week. I was pleasantly surprised to find a few great deals on food items and plan to go every few weeks to stock up on mostly snack items and toiletries. The items I purchased were cheaper than my Aldi prices and will last us for several weeks! I’ve never had a membership before so if you have one, let me know what you think the BEST deals are so I can be on the lookout!

2 DAYS AGO