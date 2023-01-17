Inflatable bounce house festival headed to St. Petersburg next week
A festival based entirely around inflatable bounce houses is coming to St. Petersburg next weekend.
The Bounce The Mall fest, produced by XL Event Lab, starts a four-weekend long run on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Tyrone Square (6901 22nd Ave. N), and features eight different inflatables, including a 600 foot-long obstacle course, a sports arena, a silent disco dome with live DJs, a bottomless ball pit, and more.
According to a press release, from inside the ball pit, guests can enjoy entertainment from a central stage. There are also selfie stations with larger-than-life props, to help create the perfect Instagram moment.
The event will also include a 'Bounce Cafe' that features food trucks and a relaxing patio.
Tickets start at $23 for a 90-minute pass. Events are expected to sell out so advanced tickets are encouraged.
Visit BounceTheMall.com for tickets and more information.
