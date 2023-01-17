Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state's casinos. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. So far no one has been charged.
wcn247.com
WVa governor's family coal firm agrees to reclaim mines
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coal company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to reclaim three large surface mines in southwestern Virginia to settle a lawsuit with environmental groups. Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club announced the settlement Thursday with A&G Coal Corp. Under the federal court settlement, the reclamation of about 50,000 acres at all three sites in Wise County will be done in stages. The final one would be completed by December 2025. The groups say compliance with the agreement will be enforceable by a court order and calls for penalties if conditions aren’t met.
wcn247.com
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sworn in for 2nd term
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has kicked off his second term, promising to focus over the next four years on improving aging transportation systems, advocating for better conservation efforts and protecting the state’s most vulnerable children. The Republican took the oath of office Saturday in front of the Tennessee Capitol on a bright sunny day. Lee pointed to his push to revamp the state’s complicated education funding system a the top accomplishments of his first term. He also pointed to his administration’s work with Ford Motor Co. to build an electric vehicle and battery plant near Memphis. Lee handily won reelection last fall.
wcn247.com
Western Illinois defeats St. Thomas 60-56
MACOMB, Ill. — Trenton Massner’s 18 points helped Western Illinois defeat St. Thomas 60-56. Massner added seven rebounds for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 10 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Jesiah West finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding 13 rebounds and three blocks. The Tommies were led by Andrew Rohde, who posted 19 points and three steals.
Comments / 0