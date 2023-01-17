Read full article on original website
Richard Huffman
2d ago
this is the face of the Democrat party open borders crime amok drug overdose junkie deaths and we get to pay the high taxes to pay for it all because the Democrats love criminals because criminals vote Democrat criminals families vote Democrat they're all on welfare they're all vote Democrat and a criminal in prison cannot vote. that's why they released them to victimize society because they want the criminals votes
uticaphoenix.net
Governor Hochul updates New Yorkers on state’s progress combatting Covid-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. “I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to use...
nystateofpolitics.com
Proposal would expand abortion medication access in New York
Abortion medication would be dispensed by pharmacists in New York under legislation announced Thursday by Assemblywoman Amy Paulin. The bill planned by the Westchester County Democrat comes as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration made the regulator change that allows abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol to be dispensed at retail pharmacies.
Gov. Hochul, make child welfare a priority (Your Letters)
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address serves as a statement of the administration’s values and priorities for the upcoming year. For those of us with boots on the ground in service to some of New York’s most vulnerable residents, it shows us the priorities of our leadership, and demonstrates the challenges we will face in the year ahead. Alternatively, the lack of content speaks volumes.
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
nystateofpolitics.com
Skyrocketing prescription drug costs lead New York lawmakers to weigh solutions
New Yorkers pay some of the highest health care and prescription drug costs in the country. Annual health insurance premiums are far higher than the rest of the country, and the difference is getting bigger. "It's a wider gap than it's ever been and it's getting wider," said Bill Hammond,...
marijuanamoment.net
New York’s First Recreational Marijuana Store Owned By A Person Harmed By Drug War Will Open Next Week, Governor Announces
The governor of New York announced on Thursday that the state’s second adult-use marijuana retailer—which will also be the first to be owned by a person previously criminalized over cannabis—will open next week. The new dispensary, which like the first currently operating one will also be located...
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates
New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
nystateofpolitics.com
AARP New York wants more funding for nursing homes, lower drug costs
New York's federally required nursing home oversight program should receive a $15 million boost in funding and efforts to lower prescription drug costs for older people should be expanded, AARP New York on Wednesday urged in a report released by the group. The group released its 2023 agenda that includes...
Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks
New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York lawmakers seek cap on insulin costs
A cap on insulin costs, new measures to prevent price gouging of prescription drugs and notifying patients of when prices for drugs change was part of a health care affordability package approved Tuesday by the Democratic-led state Senate. The measures are part of a broader effort by lawmakers to demonstrate...
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York's unemployment rate stayed flat in December
New York's unemployment rate did not budge in December from 4.3%, though the private sector increased its number of new jobs at a slightly faster rate than the rest of the country, the state Department of Labor on Thursday reported. The state added 22,100 jobs in December, a 0.3% increase...
Daily Orange
New York approves first CAURD licenses for sale of recreational cannabis
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Dec. 29, 2022, Housing Works became the first organization to legally sell cannabis in New York state. Now, the organization — a Manhattan-based nonprofit that advocates against AIDS and homelessness — hopes to use...
New York has just Allowed Human Composting for the Departed
Human composting is a new way to reduce your final carbon footprint.Photo byMayron OliveiraonUnsplash. In an ongoing effort to keep with environmentally friendly practices, Kathy Hochul, New York’s governor, has signed legislation allowing terramation, more commonly known as human composting, after death. This decision now allows New Yorkers access to a green burial in which their bodies fully compost back to the earth. Terramation advocates argue the process is both environmentally beneficial and more economical than conventional burial, with the body fully transforming in about seven weeks.
Changes To Car Inspections Coming In New York?
One of the more tedious tasks of owning a car in New York may get some changes if a bill passes. In New York, all car owners must get and pass a state vehicle inspection every single year. Otherwise, their car is not sup[posed to be on the road. Some states have long terms and less restrictive inspections, but that's how it is in the Empire State. Many people groan at having to have it done and pay the $21, every year. It's something we've all grown used to though.
You Are Breaking The Law If You Warm Up Car in New York State
Many New Yorkers break the law every cold day without knowing it. This could lead to a hefty fine and major damage to your vehicle. Did you know it's illegal to warm up your car in New York State?. Illegal To Warm Up Car In New York State. New York...
nystateofpolitics.com
Child labor law violations on the rise in New York
New York labor officials pointed to a steep increase in child labor law violations in New York, a 68% rise in 2022 compared to the prior year. The state Department of Labor on Tuesday announced plans to roll out a public service campaign meant to inform younger workers of their rights and protections.
2 federal grants for mental health services in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal grant is being awarded to two non-profit organizations to support mental health in Western New York. Congressman Brian Higgins announced that two four-year grants totaling over $957,000 are being awarded to Endeavor Health Services and Compeer Buffalo. The grants are being funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will support community mental health programs across Western New York.
nystateofpolitics.com
Aid-in-dying supporters in New York have hope for measure
Stacey Gibson's husband Sid died in 2014 after a long struggle with a rare and painful neurological disorder. "He wanted very much to end his life, not because he wanted to die," she said. "This was a man who wanted to live, but his body betrayed him." But for Gibson,...
nystateofpolitics.com
NY lawmakers push for universal free school meals in governor's budget
A rising number of lawmakers want free breakfast and lunches for all public school students to be included in the governor's budget proposal. Millions of dollars in federal aid funded free breakfast and lunch for all public school students regardless of household income since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that expired in June at the end of the last academic year.
