ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicott City, MD

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Student brings pocket knife to Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student brought a pocket knife on the grounds of Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School on Friday, according to a letter sent home to parents from the school. The letter says school staff responded immediately, the weapon was secured and school police were informed of the incident.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

'Deeply affordable': Montgomery County leaders groundbreak on new homes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning for new homes on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich joined County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging county land for affordable housing in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Court proceedings indicate Bel Air Athletic Club was subject of unpaid rent

BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County community staple of 40 years will soon close permanently amid court proceedings over unpaid rent, the 11 News I-Team has learned. People in Bel Air expressed shock after finding out about the closing of the Bel Air Athletic Club, which they said is the heart of their community. The club houses a gym, various classes, pre-K and pools, making it a hub of the town with a regularly packed parking lot.
BEL AIR, MD
fox5dc.com

Mother of Magruder High School shooting victim breaks silence

DERWOOD, Md. - This Saturday marks one year since a shooting occurred inside the boy's bathroom of Col. Zodak Magruder High School, forever changing two teens, their families, and the entire school community. The shooting also sent shockwaves throughout Montgomery County. It was the first time a shooting had taken...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to recent police resignations, discusses incentives plan

On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police shared in a letter that four Baltimore officers from the Southwest district walked into their headquarters on Wednesday and resigned, "joining a lateral class in Anne Arundel County with other officers who resigned from the BPD for better working conditions and pay."
BALTIMORE, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Former Squeegee Collaborative Leader And Deputy Mayor Faith Leach Tapped As New City Administrator

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott named Deputy Mayor Faith Leach as the new city administrator, Emily Opilo reports for the Baltimore Sun. Leach is only the second person to be appointed to the newly created position, which will task her with leading the city’s staff of about 12,500 employees and managing systems such as water billing, procurement, and recycling collection.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

MARC Restores Service, 20+ Trains Canceled After System-Wide Outage: Officials

Maryland’s MARC commuter train service suspended all service and canceled several routes Friday morning due to a system-wide outage, officials said. Train service was restored more than four hours later. Holly Arnold, administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration, said the Brunswick, Penn and Camden lines were impacted by a...
BRUNSWICK, MD
FOX 43

Police searching for Spring Grove teen least seen in Baltimore

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) is searching for a missing teen from Spring Grove Borough. Joseph Harrell III, 14, has been missing since Jan. 16. Officials say he was last seen in the Baltimore, Maryland area, in the 3200 block of Betlou James Place, Gwynn Oak, 21207.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland State Police troop commander takes on new challenge at 2023 Polar Bear Plunge﻿

WESTMINSTER, Md. — The troop commander of the Maryland State Police Westminster barracks is taking on a new challenge at this year'sPolar Bear Plunge. Before the main plunge on Feb. 4, the Super Plungers will go into the icy water of the Chesapeake Bay 24 times in 24 hours, all to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland athletes. This year, there are some new members of the team.
WESTMINSTER, MD
Commercial Observer

Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park

Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md. St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996. The dance...
GLEN BURNIE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy