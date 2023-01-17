Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
wypr.org
Maryland college savings board chair resigns after parents' Annapolis protest of financial snafu
Joseph Dubsky, a freshman at the University of Maryland, College Park campus said he's concerned that without access to the state's college savings plan he might drop out of school. His father, Michael Dubsky, joined him for a rally in Annapolis, Maryland on January 19th, 2023. Editor's Note: Since this...
Wbaltv.com
Plan to replace Grove Park Elementary School with nursing facility meets resistance
Some northwest Baltimore residents are upset over plans to build a new skilled nursing facility. Plans involve demolishing the old Grove Park Elementary School, which closed in 2018. The Baltimore City Department of Housing has since awarded a bid for the site to a company that plans to build a skilled nursing facility.
No bus swaps needed for Anne Arundel County Public Schools
Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell says all bus routes now have assigned drivers. The school system was preparing for the possibility of route swaps so students who did not have bus service could use it.
Howard County School Board reviews proposed new school start times for students
School start times will be the topic of conversation at a work session by the Howard County School Board Thursday.
Wbaltv.com
Some Frederick Douglass HS students could soon return to campus after water damage
There's a good chance that some -- but not all -- Frederick Douglass High School students can re-enter their building sometime next week. The students have been forced to learn virtually after frozen pipes burst over winter break, leading to extensive flooding. On Thursday, Bill Levy, the executive facilities director...
foxbaltimore.com
Student brings pocket knife to Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student brought a pocket knife on the grounds of Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School on Friday, according to a letter sent home to parents from the school. The letter says school staff responded immediately, the weapon was secured and school police were informed of the incident.
WJLA
'Deeply affordable': Montgomery County leaders groundbreak on new homes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning for new homes on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich joined County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging county land for affordable housing in Silver Spring.
Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)
A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to lose out the week.In Kensington, Albert Einstein High School was placed on lockdown shortly before 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 following a report of a weapon on campus.Officials said that members of the Montgomery County Department…
wypr.org
Meet the woman in the Moore-Miller administration tapped to lead Maryland's Department of Aging
Gov. Wes Moore appointed Carmel Roques to lead the Maryland Department of Aging this week. For the past decade, Roques led Keswick Multi-Care as CEO, which is a nearly 140-year-old organization that runs a short-term rehabilitation facility and continuing care retirement community in Baltimore. In April 2021, Roques told The...
Wbaltv.com
Court proceedings indicate Bel Air Athletic Club was subject of unpaid rent
BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County community staple of 40 years will soon close permanently amid court proceedings over unpaid rent, the 11 News I-Team has learned. People in Bel Air expressed shock after finding out about the closing of the Bel Air Athletic Club, which they said is the heart of their community. The club houses a gym, various classes, pre-K and pools, making it a hub of the town with a regularly packed parking lot.
fox5dc.com
Mother of Magruder High School shooting victim breaks silence
DERWOOD, Md. - This Saturday marks one year since a shooting occurred inside the boy's bathroom of Col. Zodak Magruder High School, forever changing two teens, their families, and the entire school community. The shooting also sent shockwaves throughout Montgomery County. It was the first time a shooting had taken...
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott responds to recent police resignations, discusses incentives plan
On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police shared in a letter that four Baltimore officers from the Southwest district walked into their headquarters on Wednesday and resigned, "joining a lateral class in Anne Arundel County with other officers who resigned from the BPD for better working conditions and pay."
blocbyblocknews.com
Former Squeegee Collaborative Leader And Deputy Mayor Faith Leach Tapped As New City Administrator
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott named Deputy Mayor Faith Leach as the new city administrator, Emily Opilo reports for the Baltimore Sun. Leach is only the second person to be appointed to the newly created position, which will task her with leading the city’s staff of about 12,500 employees and managing systems such as water billing, procurement, and recycling collection.
NBC Washington
MARC Restores Service, 20+ Trains Canceled After System-Wide Outage: Officials
Maryland’s MARC commuter train service suspended all service and canceled several routes Friday morning due to a system-wide outage, officials said. Train service was restored more than four hours later. Holly Arnold, administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration, said the Brunswick, Penn and Camden lines were impacted by a...
Police searching for Spring Grove teen least seen in Baltimore
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) is searching for a missing teen from Spring Grove Borough. Joseph Harrell III, 14, has been missing since Jan. 16. Officials say he was last seen in the Baltimore, Maryland area, in the 3200 block of Betlou James Place, Gwynn Oak, 21207.
Moore-Miller team reports $251K campaign cash haul since election — and inauguration fundraising was almost certainly bigger
Comptroller, AG and local leaders also submit latest campaign finance reports. The post Moore-Miller team reports $251K campaign cash haul since election — and inauguration fundraising was almost certainly bigger appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland State Police troop commander takes on new challenge at 2023 Polar Bear Plunge
WESTMINSTER, Md. — The troop commander of the Maryland State Police Westminster barracks is taking on a new challenge at this year'sPolar Bear Plunge. Before the main plunge on Feb. 4, the Super Plungers will go into the icy water of the Chesapeake Bay 24 times in 24 hours, all to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland athletes. This year, there are some new members of the team.
State settles with Columbia store owner, accused of violating Puppy Mills Act
A settlement has been reached between Maryland and a puppy retailer, accused of violating the state's “No More Puppy Mills Act” law.
Md. Counties Seek Proposals for Ferry System They Aim to Bring to the Bay
While the state of Maryland plows ahead with studies considering the addition of a new span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, a group of counties that border the Bay are getting serious about their plan to bring back ferry service like the days of old. As Bay Bulletin reported in...
Commercial Observer
Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park
Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md. St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996. The dance...
