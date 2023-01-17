Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Isaiah 1:17 foster home is expanding to the heart of Central Texas
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Isaiah 1:17 House is in the works in McLennan County to help change the way foster care begins. The name comes from a biblical passage, "defending the cause of the fatherless." The organization has homes in seven states including Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee,...
New Chick-fil-a coming to Bellmead
BELLMEAD, Texas — A Chick-fil-a location is finally coming to the suburbs of Bellmead. The city announced that a breaking ground ceremony for the new construction of a Chick-fil-a next to an American bank. The ground breaking ceremony will be held Thursday at the home of the future location,...
Waco's glass recycling program begins Thursday
WACO, Texas — It's time to start painting the city purple!. The City of Waco, in collaboration with Glass 4 Good, OI, and Strategic Materials, is launching it's glass recycling initiative. They're putting purple glass recycling bins in each of the 5 districts in Waco. "Essentially, we're finally able...
'Appalling and extremely disturbing' | Killeen ISD teacher fired after giving students assignment with offensive and racial slurs
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note: 6 News has chosen not to include some of the words listed on the assignment due to their offensive nature. A Killeen Independent School District teacher was fired after giving students an assignment that was filled with offensive and racial slurs, according to a letter from Superintendent Dr. John Craft.
Love at First Pop: One movie theater date leads to a Central Texas popcorn shop
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — POP! CornUtopia is not your average popcorn shop. Owners of the gourmet shop, Troy and Amy Summerill, say they chose popcorn because popcorn chose them. "Our first date actually was at the movie theater," Amy said. "He ordered popcorn, and he put butter on it...
These Central Texas teens are making moves in education
TEXAS, USA — These Central Texas teens deserve the spotlight after achieving accomplishments in their academic careers. Seniors Kaylee Rivera from Lake Belton High and Regan Martin for Belton High were both recently named All-State dancers by the Texas Dance Educator's Association. This is the highest honor any Texas...
'Sad and difficult decision': Harp Design Co. closes Waco store
It's goodbye for now. Harp Design Co. shut its doors at their 15th Street Waco store Friday and its website closes at midnight. Clint and Kelly Harp, made famous by the HGTV show "Fixer Upper" made the "sad and difficult decision" letting fans and the community know why in a social media post.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble tells all to 6 News ahead of his retirement
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is looking for the next chief in line as Charles Kimble is retiring after a 31 year career in law enforcement. He is set to retire Jan. 27, but before he closed his chapter in law enforcement, he sat down with 6 News to reflect on his career, the Killeen Police Department and his future.
Timeline: Former Temple police officer faces trial Monday in shooting death of Michael Dean
TEMPLE, Texas — The trial for the former Temple police officer accused of shooting Michael Dean during a traffic stop in 2019 is slated to begin soon, after several years of delays. Carmen DeCruz is charged with second-degree manslaughter after allegedly shooting Michael Dean, 28, in the head while...
TxDOT to close parts of EB Highway 6 in Waco for the summer
WACO, Texas — Starting Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to close off parts of Highway 6 in Waco for the summer to continue the next phase on its Mall-to-Mall project. Here's what will be closed:. Highway 6 eastbound at the Bagby Avenue off-ramp. Highway 6 eastbound...
Popeyes employees say they still haven't been paid, offered "payout loans"
TEMPLE, Texas — A week later, Popeyes employees at the West Adams Avenue location say they still haven't been paid. Latoya Williams has been vocal in her support for her son who works at the location and says it's not fair to any of them that they've gone this long without being paid.
Lake Belton High School students pitch their ideas to local "Shark Tank"
BELTON, Texas — The popular television show "Shark Tank" made its way out of California and into a classroom at Lake Belton High School on Tuesday. It's part of the the INCubatoredu program the district offers to upperclassmen. It gives authentic entrepreneurship experience, with the help of local business owners.
Waco man donates batting cages to La Vega Little League
WACO, Texas — Cameron Gomez says he loves to help others, especially kids. With two kids, one boy and girl in the La Vega Little League, he sees the hard working young players chasing a dream. He recently took it upon himself to give them a tool to help...
Central Texas family rescues dog abandoned in backpack
KILLEEN, Texas — A dog left in a backpack on the side of the street in Killeen is on the way to recovery after a Central Texas family found him and took him in. Gina Ray was driving on Old Florence Road in Killeen on Saturday when she saw an oddly-positioned backpack near the road. Her instincts to check it out brought her a new friend and is restoring faith in humanity for the dog.
Transformation Waco gets $2.5M grant from the Department of Education
WACO, Texas — Transformation Waco announced on Friday that it was the recipient of a $2,500,000 Department of Education grant as part of the department's Full-Service Community Schools Program. The grant will go towards the "Transformation Waco Community Alliance: A Waco-Driven Solution to School Improvement" project. The project is aims to expand existing schools and increase both students' and families' access to academic support as well as social, emotional and mental health support.
Catalytic converter thefts continue to skyrocket in Texas
CENTRAL, Texas — In an effort to reduce the amount of catalytic converters being stolen, Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) has proposed Senate Bill 456. Temple PD reports show catalytic converter thefts have gone down from 100 thefts in 2021 to 85 thefts in 2022, while Waco PD shows thefts have gone up.
Teen arrested after police find handgun in backpack at Waco High School
WACO, Texas — According to a letter from Principal Sterlin McGruder, a 16-year-old was arrested at Waco High School after a handgun was found in his backpack Wednesday morning. Principal McGruder says the teen does not attend the school and that he was possibly there with a student who...
Popular Waco restaurant rebuilds after fire, to serve BBQ again starting this week
WACO, Texas — Weeks after a fire destroyed the Cafe Homestead restaurant in Waco, the restaurant announced that it'll start serving BBQ again at Homestead Heritage starting Wednesday. BBQ will be served from a food trailer at 608 Dry Creek Rd. from Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3...
Waco introduces Levitt AMP Waco Music Series, looking for performers
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other music-related segments with KCEN. Starting April 22, Saturdays in Waco will get a little more interesting. The Levitt AMP Waco Music Series will be hosting a ten-concert music series at the Bridge Street Plaza and Amphitheater.
Belton resident on the ballot for City Council
BELTON, Texas — The latest name on the ballot for Belton City Council is 37-year-old-resident, Dave Covington. Covington will run for Place two on the 2023 Belton City Council Ballot. The places of John Homes and Dan Kirkley, who currently holds place two, will be up for grabs in...
KCEN
Waco, TX
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0