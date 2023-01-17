ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

New Chick-fil-a coming to Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas — A Chick-fil-a location is finally coming to the suburbs of Bellmead. The city announced that a breaking ground ceremony for the new construction of a Chick-fil-a next to an American bank. The ground breaking ceremony will be held Thursday at the home of the future location,...
BELLMEAD, TX
KCEN

Waco's glass recycling program begins Thursday

WACO, Texas — It's time to start painting the city purple!. The City of Waco, in collaboration with Glass 4 Good, OI, and Strategic Materials, is launching it's glass recycling initiative. They're putting purple glass recycling bins in each of the 5 districts in Waco. "Essentially, we're finally able...
WACO, TX
KCEN

'Appalling and extremely disturbing' | Killeen ISD teacher fired after giving students assignment with offensive and racial slurs

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note: 6 News has chosen not to include some of the words listed on the assignment due to their offensive nature. A Killeen Independent School District teacher was fired after giving students an assignment that was filled with offensive and racial slurs, according to a letter from Superintendent Dr. John Craft.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

These Central Texas teens are making moves in education

TEXAS, USA — These Central Texas teens deserve the spotlight after achieving accomplishments in their academic careers. Seniors Kaylee Rivera from Lake Belton High and Regan Martin for Belton High were both recently named All-State dancers by the Texas Dance Educator's Association. This is the highest honor any Texas...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

'Sad and difficult decision': Harp Design Co. closes Waco store

It's goodbye for now. Harp Design Co. shut its doors at their 15th Street Waco store Friday and its website closes at midnight. Clint and Kelly Harp, made famous by the HGTV show "Fixer Upper" made the "sad and difficult decision" letting fans and the community know why in a social media post.
WACO, TX
KCEN

TxDOT to close parts of EB Highway 6 in Waco for the summer

WACO, Texas — Starting Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to close off parts of Highway 6 in Waco for the summer to continue the next phase on its Mall-to-Mall project. Here's what will be closed:. Highway 6 eastbound at the Bagby Avenue off-ramp. Highway 6 eastbound...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco man donates batting cages to La Vega Little League

WACO, Texas — Cameron Gomez says he loves to help others, especially kids. With two kids, one boy and girl in the La Vega Little League, he sees the hard working young players chasing a dream. He recently took it upon himself to give them a tool to help...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Central Texas family rescues dog abandoned in backpack

KILLEEN, Texas — A dog left in a backpack on the side of the street in Killeen is on the way to recovery after a Central Texas family found him and took him in. Gina Ray was driving on Old Florence Road in Killeen on Saturday when she saw an oddly-positioned backpack near the road. Her instincts to check it out brought her a new friend and is restoring faith in humanity for the dog.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Transformation Waco gets $2.5M grant from the Department of Education

WACO, Texas — Transformation Waco announced on Friday that it was the recipient of a $2,500,000 Department of Education grant as part of the department's Full-Service Community Schools Program. The grant will go towards the "Transformation Waco Community Alliance: A Waco-Driven Solution to School Improvement" project. The project is aims to expand existing schools and increase both students' and families' access to academic support as well as social, emotional and mental health support.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Catalytic converter thefts continue to skyrocket in Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — In an effort to reduce the amount of catalytic converters being stolen, Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) has proposed Senate Bill 456. Temple PD reports show catalytic converter thefts have gone down from 100 thefts in 2021 to 85 thefts in 2022, while Waco PD shows thefts have gone up.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Belton resident on the ballot for City Council

BELTON, Texas — The latest name on the ballot for Belton City Council is 37-year-old-resident, Dave Covington. Covington will run for Place two on the 2023 Belton City Council Ballot. The places of John Homes and Dan Kirkley, who currently holds place two, will be up for grabs in...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy