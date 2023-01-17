Read full article on original website
Robert Horry Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has No Obligation To Attend Game LeBron James Break Scoring Record
The seven-time NBA champion doesn't have a problem if Abdul-Jabbar skips the game LeBron passes him
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum Suggests He'd Be A Multiple-Time All-Star If He Played In The East
CJ McCollum says he'd be a multiple time All-Star in the East.
Stephen Curry Reveals He Thought He Would Retire From The NBA In The Next Two Years
Stephen Curry shares his plans about eventually retiring from the NBA and whether he will play in the league until he turns 40.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics
The NBA's last two minute report revealed the refs hurt the Golden State Warriors against the Boston Celtics
Report: Warriors' Trade Deadline Plans Revealed
The Golden State Warriors will take a unique approach to the trade deadline
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Golden State Warriors have recalled Ryan Rollins before Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Hakeem Olajuwon Shockingly Reveals He Didn't Want To Play Center
Hakeem Olajuwon had a preference to play in different ways rather than being fed at the post.
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged to Girlfriend in Paris
Derrick Jones Jr. gets engaged to girlfriend in Paris originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Paris is the city of romance. For one Bulls player, he took advantage of the iconic destination. Derrick Jones Jr. proposed to his girlfriend, Shakara, at a private team event in France. She said yes....
And-Ones: Bronny, Western Contenders, Top Trade Candidates
LeBron James‘ son Bronny James was a standout performer at this month’s Hoophall Classic, cementing his place as one of the best two-way prospects in high school basketball, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN (Insider link). As Givony outlines, the younger James’ strong frame and long wingspan fits...
Former Brewers GM, Athletics Star Sal Bando Dies
The four-time All-Star helped Oakland win three championships and Milwaukee reach the playoffs for the first time.
Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion
The Milwaukee Bucks are moving to file divorce papers. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Bucks have reached a mutual agreement with veteran big man Serge Ibaka to find a new team for him via trade. The 33-year-old Ibaka remains away from the Bucks at the moment, Charania adds. A three-time All-Defensive... The post Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mavericks' defensive rating plummeting this season
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd isn’t pleased with the team’s effort on defense, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, who notes that Dallas’ defensive rating, seventh in the NBA last season, has plummeted to 25th in 2022-23. Two solid defenders, Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green, returned to...
‘Mattress Mack’ puts $2 million bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers in NFC Divisional playoff game
If it’s another big sports weekend, then you know more than likely that Houston furniture salesman turned big-time gambler Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has big money riding on something.
Hours before Eagles-Giants, fans show their spirit, enjoy their spirits
PHILADELPHIA – Kick-off for the Eagles-Giants NFC playoff game was still eight hours away early Saturday afternoon. But many fans already had begun their pregame revelry, though most parking lots surrounding Lincoln Financial Field hadn’t yet opened. ...
Canadiens' Cole Caufield out for season with a shoulder injury
The Canadiens have struggled offensively this season and scoring goals just got a lot harder as the team announced that winger Cole Caufield suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and will undergo surgery in the near future. There is no timeline for how long the recovery period will take with an update being expected after the medical procedures are completed.
