ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Bronny, Western Contenders, Top Trade Candidates

LeBron James‘ son Bronny James was a standout performer at this month’s Hoophall Classic, cementing his place as one of the best two-way prospects in high school basketball, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN (Insider link). As Givony outlines, the younger James’ strong frame and long wingspan fits...
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion

The Milwaukee Bucks are moving to file divorce papers. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Bucks have reached a mutual agreement with veteran big man Serge Ibaka to find a new team for him via trade. The 33-year-old Ibaka remains away from the Bucks at the moment, Charania adds. A three-time All-Defensive... The post Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks' defensive rating plummeting this season

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd isn’t pleased with the team’s effort on defense, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, who notes that Dallas’ defensive rating, seventh in the NBA last season, has plummeted to 25th in 2022-23. Two solid defenders, Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green, returned to...
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Canadiens' Cole Caufield out for season with a shoulder injury

The Canadiens have struggled offensively this season and scoring goals just got a lot harder as the team announced that winger Cole Caufield suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and will undergo surgery in the near future. There is no timeline for how long the recovery period will take with an update being expected after the medical procedures are completed.
FLORIDA STATE
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy