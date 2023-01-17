ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

United Results Top Estimates as Demand Remains Resilient Despite High Fares

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC, Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago
NBC Los Angeles

Vice Media Restarts Sale Process at Lower Valuation, May Fetch Less Than $1 Billion

Vice Media is restarting its sale process after earlier interested bidders balked at the initial price tag, according to people familiar with the situation. The digital media company, which was valued at $5.7 billion in 2017, is now likely to fetch a price of below $1 billion, the people said.
NBC Los Angeles

GM to Invest $918 Million in New V-8 Gas Engines and EV Components

General Motors plans to invest nearly $1 billion in four U.S. plants to support production of components for electric vehicles and its next generation of V-8 engines. It's a signal that the company will keep relying on gas-powered vehicles for the foreseeable future. GM has said it plans to offer...
FLINT, MI

