Wyncote, PA

97.3 ESPN

Cedar Creek Alum Transfers to Delaware for Football

Former Cedar Creek football star, Jojo Bermudez, has found a new home. Bermudez, who spent the 2022 season at the University of Cincinnati, is coming closer to his Egg Harbor City home. The wide receiver has transferred to play at the University of Delaware. While at Cedar Creek, Bermudez caught...
NEWARK, DE
phillylacrosse.com

Temple’s Mastropietro (Springfield-Delco) to be honored at Philadelphia Sports Writers Association Banquet on Jan. 23

Senior lacrosse captain Belle Mastropietro (Springfield-Delco) will be honored at Philadelphia Sports Writers Association Banquet on Jan. 23. Alongside Mastropietro will be some of Philadelphia's greats, including Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the 2022 Philadelphia Phillies, which will be represented by Manager Rob Thomson and Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

76ers vs. Kings prediction, betting odds for NBA on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Sacramento Kings in the NBA at Golden 1 Center on Saturday. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. EST.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Triangle

Generation Gentrifiers: How Suburban-Born College Students are Ruining Philadelphia

3990 Market St: It is supposed to be home to 68 low-income Black and brown families. The owner of the building, IBID Associates LP, has given their residents until December 27th to find new homes as they let their contract with the Department of Housing and Human Development expire. This further destruction of a once Black community to satisfy ever-hungry University City is a plague to the city and an example of the dark reality of what it means to be Black and poor in University City. Big business sees you as disposable. It’s important to note that “University City” was not always what we called this neighborhood. It used to be called the “Black Bottom,” and to some people it’s still “Da Bottom.” In reality, “University City” is a marketing campaign that’s bulldozed through a now-forgotten black hub, and has successfully done what gentrifiers do best: erase what once belonged. Calling the area “University City” is a slap in the face to those who knew what their home was when white people were still scared to go within ten blocks of it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?

OK, What's Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets? Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82

Philadelphia has lost a legend.  Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away.  The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Brandon Graham and Montgomery County bakery raise money for charity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is partnering with a Montgomery County bakery to raise money for charity.Graham, who is a Detroit native, has launched the Detroit 55 Pizza at Collegeville Italian Bakery ahead of Saturday's playoff game. The No. 1 seed Eagles are taking on the New York Giants in the divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.The pizza is loaded with pepperoni, bacon, sauce, mozzarella and other cheeses - all toppings personally chosen by Graham.For every Detroit 55 Pizza sold, $2 will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation. The charity, which supports autism research and care, is one Graham has supported before - he wore cleats with the charity's logo during a game against the Tennessee Titans in November last year.The pizza can only be purchased at the bakery's Collegeville location. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

