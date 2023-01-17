Read full article on original website
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
Exploring the Nation's History in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Alexis Buie, Olivia Jones lead unbeaten Cedar Cliff girls hoops past Reading in Geigle Classic game
The Cedar Cliff girls basketball team remained unbeaten Saturday following a 57-29 non-conference victory over Reading in game played as part of the 2023 Geigle Classic in Reading. Alexis Buie poured in 19 points for the Colts, while teammate Olivia Jones added 18 more. Sydney Weyant chipped in with 12...
Bishop McDevitt boys basketball falls to Cedar Crest in L-L/Mid-Penn Showcase game
The Bishop McDevitt boys basketball team fell to Cedar Crest, 62-46, in a non-conference game Saturday. The game was part of the five-game Lancaster-Lebanon/Mid-Penn Showcase at Manheim Central’s Doe Run Elementary School. Tyshawn Russell scored 13 points for Bishop McDevitt while Tristen Waters added 9. J’veon Reyes Vega was...
East Pennsboro boys basketball falls to Fleetwood in non-conference game
The East Pennsboro boys basketball team fell to Fleetwood, 78-42, in a non-conference game Saturday. Three East Pennsboro players, Hayden Lay, Ben Wotring and Cayden Laster, scored 7 points each. Jake Karnish paced Fleetwood (16-1) with a game-high 24 points.
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Jan. 21, 2023
CD East at Reading, 10 a.m. East Juniata at Camp Hill, 12:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cedar Creek Alum Transfers to Delaware for Football
Former Cedar Creek football star, Jojo Bermudez, has found a new home. Bermudez, who spent the 2022 season at the University of Cincinnati, is coming closer to his Egg Harbor City home. The wide receiver has transferred to play at the University of Delaware. While at Cedar Creek, Bermudez caught...
Christian School of York girls hoops edge Conestoga Christian 39-33
Christian School of York (13-1) kept its impressive campaign rolling with a 39-33 victory against Conestoga Christian Friday. Rylie Bell led the Defenders with 17 points, while teammate Linda Brown netted 14 points in the win. The Defenders are back in action tomorrow when they host Marian Catholic at 1...
Sophia Formica’s 29 points helps Bishop McDevitt girls basketball to a victory over Wyomissing
Sophia Formica scored 16 of her game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Bishop McDevitt girls basketball team defeated Wyomissing, 48-45, in a non-conference game Saturday. Fifteen of Formica’s points were from behind the 3-point arc. For Wyomissing, Amaya Stuart was the high scorer with 23 points.
phillylacrosse.com
Temple’s Mastropietro (Springfield-Delco) to be honored at Philadelphia Sports Writers Association Banquet on Jan. 23
Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 1/19/23 – From Press Release. Alongside Mastropietro will be some of Philadelphia’s greats, including Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the 2022 Philadelphia Phillies, which will be represented by Manager Rob Thomson and Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm. Senior lacrosse captain Belle...
76ers vs. Kings prediction, betting odds for NBA on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers face the Sacramento Kings in the NBA at Golden 1 Center on Saturday. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. EST. With star...
McDonald’s Location at 40th And Walnut Streets Philadelphia Closed
A sign on the door of the McDonald's restaurant states that it is "CLOSED FOR REBUILD" and suggests that customers visit a nearby location at 133 S. 69th St. in Upper Darby, PA.
Six Montgomery County School Districts Are Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania
Six Montgomery County school districts ranked among Pennsylvania’s top school districts for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lower Merion School District ranked highest, coming in fifth place in the state and third place for the Philadelphia region. Next on the list is Upper Dublin School...
VISTA Careers — West Chester University is Looking to Hire for These Following Positions.
Enrolling more than 17,000 students, West Chester University is the largest member of the 14-institution Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Founded in 1871, WCU is a comprehensive public institution, offering a diverse range of more than 200 undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs in more than 50 fields of study.
philadelphiaweekly.com
30 Best Pizza Places in Philly: Top Spots for Hand-Tossed, Deep Dish, & More in Philadelphia
Pizza is the most popular food in the world and America’s cities have some of the best slices. While Philly is often overlooked compared to other towns, it is arguably pizza aficionado paradise. Here is our handpicked selection of the best pizza spots in the city of brotherly love!
Triangle
Generation Gentrifiers: How Suburban-Born College Students are Ruining Philadelphia
3990 Market St: It is supposed to be home to 68 low-income Black and brown families. The owner of the building, IBID Associates LP, has given their residents until December 27th to find new homes as they let their contract with the Department of Housing and Human Development expire. This further destruction of a once Black community to satisfy ever-hungry University City is a plague to the city and an example of the dark reality of what it means to be Black and poor in University City. Big business sees you as disposable. It’s important to note that “University City” was not always what we called this neighborhood. It used to be called the “Black Bottom,” and to some people it’s still “Da Bottom.” In reality, “University City” is a marketing campaign that’s bulldozed through a now-forgotten black hub, and has successfully done what gentrifiers do best: erase what once belonged. Calling the area “University City” is a slap in the face to those who knew what their home was when white people were still scared to go within ten blocks of it.
Philadelphia & New Jersey’s DJ Jerry Blavat Dies At Age 82
Jerry Blavat has led an extraordinarily healthy life for most all of the past 82 years. 6ABC and CBS 3 have both reported the news that Blavat died this morning at 3:45 a.m. this morning, January 20, 2023. Blavat died on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital from the...
Phillymag.com
OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?
Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82
Philadelphia has lost a legend. Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away. The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
Former Doylestown Resident, Actor from ‘The Wire’ Remembered for His Long Career on the Big Screen
An actor from one of the most popular shows of all time once lived in the Bucks County area for many years. Naledi Ushe wrote about he actor for USA Today. Al Brown, an actor known for playing Col. Stanislaus Valchek on the hit television show “The Wire”, passed away last week at the age of 83 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.
Brandon Graham and Montgomery County bakery raise money for charity
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is partnering with a Montgomery County bakery to raise money for charity.Graham, who is a Detroit native, has launched the Detroit 55 Pizza at Collegeville Italian Bakery ahead of Saturday's playoff game. The No. 1 seed Eagles are taking on the New York Giants in the divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.The pizza is loaded with pepperoni, bacon, sauce, mozzarella and other cheeses - all toppings personally chosen by Graham.For every Detroit 55 Pizza sold, $2 will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation. The charity, which supports autism research and care, is one Graham has supported before - he wore cleats with the charity's logo during a game against the Tennessee Titans in November last year.The pizza can only be purchased at the bakery's Collegeville location.
Lancaster native Taylor Kinney taking a leave of absence from ‘Chicago Fire’: reports
A Lancaster County native who portrays the fan-favorite character Lt. Kelly Severide on NBC’s “Chicago Fire,” is reportedly taking a leave of absence from the show. Deadline reported that Taylor Kinney, who has portrayed Severide since the show launched in 2012, is “taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter.”
