Tampa, FL

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton reportedly wants ludicrous money from a new team, might not be so desperate for an NFL return

Sean Payton undoubtedly understands he’s probably the hottest current name in the head coaching market. He wouldn’t be drawing out his candidacy, taking his time perusing potential suitors for his services, if he didn’t know that teams were willing to sacrifice a lot of money and draft capital for the former New Orleans Saints’ coaching great.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Won't Play Against Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will not be making his return to the field this weekend. Hardman has been out since early November with what was first listed as an abdominal injury, and is now being called a pelvic issue. Either way, he has officially been ruled out for Saturday's ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend

According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization.  "You can't lose ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Jets Request to Interview Browns Assistant for Offensive Coordinator

Cleveland Browns wide receiver coach Chase O'Shea has been requested to interview for the open offensive coordinator job on the New York Jets coaching staff, according to a report. O'Shea has been with the Browns since 2020 under head coach Kevin Stefanski. In addition to coaching the wideouts, O'Shea is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pewter Report

Bucs Fire Multiple Assistant Coaches

In addition to the firing of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, more changes are coming to the Bucs’ coaching staff. As Pewter Report reported early on Tuesday morning, the Bucs fired several assistant coaches on the offensive side of the ball and a defensive coach as well. Thursday is the day that these moves are culminating.
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple Coaches

Late in the 2022 offseason, quarterback Tom Brady announced his return for his 23rd season in the National Football League. Following the return of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then-Head Coach Bruce Arians announced he was stepping aside from coaching.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

NFL botched the handling of Bengals-Bills divisional playoff game: Why it should be at a neutral site

The NFL got a lot of things right in the aftermath of the frightening Damar Hamlin incident, but one thing the league got wrong was its decision to modify the AFC playoffs. If you're going to make a drastic change to the postseason, you want to make sure it's fair to everyone, but the NFL apparently forgot that the Bengals exist because the playoff changes definitely weren't fair to them.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys Playoff Impact: Did Dallas Get Tom Brady's Bucs Coach Fired?

Byron Leftwich, by most accounts, has a pretty fine resume, which includes him teaming up with Tom Brady to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl two years ago. But the Bucs offensive coordinator is now looking for a new job after four years in Tampa Bay. Leftwich is out on the street ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals how unhappy Jets players were with Zach Wilson

The New York Jets fell apart late in the season as their offense struggled to produce, and it was blindingly obvious to everyone inside the locker room. In fact, things got bad enough that many players were doing nothing to hide their displeasure with quarterback Zach Wilson. Players in the locker room “rejoiced” when Wilson... The post Report reveals how unhappy Jets players were with Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Defensive Coordinator Fired On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins announced a few major coaching staff changes. Head coach Mike McDaniel announced defensive coordinator Josh Boyer has been fired after three seasons with the team. McDaniel suggested the move was in the best interest of the team. "I am grateful for Josh's ...
FLORIDA STATE

