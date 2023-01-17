Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
CBS Sports
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls Trevor Lawrence's Waffle House celebration a 'baller move'
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers last Saturday night in the AFC playoffs. After the 31-30 victory, the quarterback knew exactly where he wanted to celebrate: Waffle House. It was an unusual decision for an NFL player, but Kansas City...
CBS Sports
NFL cracking down after Cowboys, Eagles, other teams caught violating this obscure rule
The NFL has decided to start cracking down and enforcing a little known rule that several teams have been breaking this year, including the Dallas Cowboys, who broke the rule during their 31-14 wild-card playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The league has asked officials to...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Sean Payton reportedly wants ludicrous money from a new team, might not be so desperate for an NFL return
Sean Payton undoubtedly understands he’s probably the hottest current name in the head coaching market. He wouldn’t be drawing out his candidacy, taking his time perusing potential suitors for his services, if he didn’t know that teams were willing to sacrifice a lot of money and draft capital for the former New Orleans Saints’ coaching great.
Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Won't Play Against Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will not be making his return to the field this weekend. Hardman has been out since early November with what was first listed as an abdominal injury, and is now being called a pelvic issue. Either way, he has officially been ruled out for Saturday's ...
CBS Sports
Rob Gronkowski calls out Aaron Rodgers: Retired star criticizes QB for not having his NFL priorities straight
It's not too often that you hear Rob Gronkowski call someone out, but the former NFL tight end definitely took issue with a recent comment by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. During a Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers was talking about his NFL future -- and whether he...
A Weakness on the Cowboys Defense That the 49ers can Exploit
There is a weakness on the defense of the Cowboys that the 49ers can attack with great success.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend
According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization. "You can't lose ...
CBS Sports
Predicting two NFL divisional upsets, plus bold playoff predictions and ranking final eight quarterbacks
Welcome to the divisional round edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not saying anyone should start getting sad right now, but I'd like everyone to know that there are only SEVEN NFL games left to play this season and four of them will be going down this weekend. OK, so I know I said don't get sad, but I'm already getting sad.
Yardbarker
Jets Request to Interview Browns Assistant for Offensive Coordinator
Cleveland Browns wide receiver coach Chase O'Shea has been requested to interview for the open offensive coordinator job on the New York Jets coaching staff, according to a report. O'Shea has been with the Browns since 2020 under head coach Kevin Stefanski. In addition to coaching the wideouts, O'Shea is...
Pewter Report
Bucs Fire Multiple Assistant Coaches
In addition to the firing of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, more changes are coming to the Bucs’ coaching staff. As Pewter Report reported early on Tuesday morning, the Bucs fired several assistant coaches on the offensive side of the ball and a defensive coach as well. Thursday is the day that these moves are culminating.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple Coaches
Late in the 2022 offseason, quarterback Tom Brady announced his return for his 23rd season in the National Football League. Following the return of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then-Head Coach Bruce Arians announced he was stepping aside from coaching.
CBS Sports
NFL botched the handling of Bengals-Bills divisional playoff game: Why it should be at a neutral site
The NFL got a lot of things right in the aftermath of the frightening Damar Hamlin incident, but one thing the league got wrong was its decision to modify the AFC playoffs. If you're going to make a drastic change to the postseason, you want to make sure it's fair to everyone, but the NFL apparently forgot that the Bengals exist because the playoff changes definitely weren't fair to them.
‘Mattress Mack’ puts $2 million bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers in NFC Divisional playoff game
If it’s another big sports weekend, then you know more than likely that Houston furniture salesman turned big-time gambler Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has big money riding on something.
NFL Team Reportedly 'Rejoiced' At Quarterback's Benching
Following a 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Nov. 20, the Jets benched Zach Wilson in favor of Mike White. According to Zack Blatt of The Athletic, the Jets' locker room "rejoiced" when they found out White was replacing Wilson as the team's starting quarterback. Blatt also said multiple ...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Playoff Impact: Did Dallas Get Tom Brady's Bucs Coach Fired?
Byron Leftwich, by most accounts, has a pretty fine resume, which includes him teaming up with Tom Brady to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl two years ago. But the Bucs offensive coordinator is now looking for a new job after four years in Tampa Bay. Leftwich is out on the street ...
CBS Sports
Giants vs. Eagles expert picks, odds: Point spread, total, player props, TV, stream for divisional playoffs
We have ourselves an NFC East showdown to wrap up Saturday's action as we begin the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The New York Giants will take their Cinderella story into Lincoln Financial Field and take on the Philadelphia Eagles. New York pulled off one of the bigger upsets...
Hours before Eagles-Giants, fans show their spirit, enjoy their spirits
PHILADELPHIA – Kick-off for the Eagles-Giants NFC playoff game was still eight hours away early Saturday afternoon. But many fans already had begun their pregame revelry, though most parking lots surrounding Lincoln Financial Field hadn’t yet opened. ...
Report reveals how unhappy Jets players were with Zach Wilson
The New York Jets fell apart late in the season as their offense struggled to produce, and it was blindingly obvious to everyone inside the locker room. In fact, things got bad enough that many players were doing nothing to hide their displeasure with quarterback Zach Wilson. Players in the locker room “rejoiced” when Wilson... The post Report reveals how unhappy Jets players were with Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Breaking: NFL Defensive Coordinator Fired On Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins announced a few major coaching staff changes. Head coach Mike McDaniel announced defensive coordinator Josh Boyer has been fired after three seasons with the team. McDaniel suggested the move was in the best interest of the team. "I am grateful for Josh's ...
