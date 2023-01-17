ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas set to close, reports say

Community Schools Initiative sues signature gathering company over $2.2M in fraud, ‘pages stained in bongwater’. The Community Schools Initiative, a group focused on giving communities the power to secede from larger school districts, has filed a lawsuit against a Texas-based company it hired to collect signatures for a 2022 ballot initiative.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Woman steals RTC bus in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a bus was stolen in the southwest valley Saturday morning. LVMPD said the incident happened near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road. According to police, a bus was reported stolen by a passenger Saturday morning. Police found the bus and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Crash shuts down traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. near Circus Circus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A traffic crash has Las Vegas Boulevard shut down near Circus Circus on Thursday night. The crash was reported at 5:36 p.m. near Elvis Presley Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A public information officer says a motorcycle and a taxi were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
kunr.org

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Vegas Chamber to announce what’s in store for 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s an opportunity to learn more about what’s in store for Las Vegas this year. Preview Las Vegas is happening Monday, January 23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The annual event hosted by the Vegas Chamber provides a forecast on major developments...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

FBI Las Vegas office asks for info on man missing since November

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Las Vegas office is asking for information on a man who has been missing since early November. According to a news release, Johnnie “John” Wiens has been missing from Las Vegas since Nov. 4, 2022. The FBI...
LAS VEGAS, NV

