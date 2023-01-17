Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Harley A. Harmon: Train explosion blew him right into Las Vegas valley politics
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On a Sunday morning in April 1909, an engineer was pushing 31 cars of oranges from the railroad depot in Kelso to Cima, a steep 19-mile run in what would become California’s Mojave National Preserve. One steam engine in front on the Union Pacific...
Fox5 KVVU
Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas set to close, reports say
Community Schools Initiative sues signature gathering company over $2.2M in fraud, ‘pages stained in bongwater’. The Community Schools Initiative, a group focused on giving communities the power to secede from larger school districts, has filed a lawsuit against a Texas-based company it hired to collect signatures for a 2022 ballot initiative.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Woman steals RTC bus in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a bus was stolen in the southwest valley Saturday morning. LVMPD said the incident happened near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road. According to police, a bus was reported stolen by a passenger Saturday morning. Police found the bus and...
Fox5 KVVU
Cadence neighbors call Warm Springs Road dangerous, want safety concerns addressed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driving on Warm Springs in Henderson through the still developing Cadence Community can be a challenge according to those who live there. As homes and apartments continue to be built, neighbors say construction is making the stretch of road unsafe to drive. “It is more...
This Nevada City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
KTNV
Crash shuts down traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. near Circus Circus
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A traffic crash has Las Vegas Boulevard shut down near Circus Circus on Thursday night. The crash was reported at 5:36 p.m. near Elvis Presley Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A public information officer says a motorcycle and a taxi were...
Police searched slain reporter’s phone — and then lied, Las Vegas Review-Journal says in court motion
Lawyers for the Las Vegas Review-Journal are seeking sanctions against Metro police, arguing that police illegally searched the phone and computers seized in the investigation of reporter Jeff German's death -- and then lied about it.
Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
Why coyotes are being spotted in the Las Vegas valley
Doug Nielsen, Nevada Department of Wildlife Education Supervisor, said coyotes enter the city due to urban sprawl and the decades long drought impacting the region.
Residents on high alert after series of burglaries in west Las Vegas valley area
A series of burglaries on the west side of the Las Vegas valley are being investigated by Metropolitan police.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
Fox5 KVVU
Vegas Chamber to announce what’s in store for 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s an opportunity to learn more about what’s in store for Las Vegas this year. Preview Las Vegas is happening Monday, January 23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The annual event hosted by the Vegas Chamber provides a forecast on major developments...
Las Vegas police investigate homicide at northeast valley apartment complex
Metro police are investigating a homicide in the northeast Las Vegas valley, near Desert Pines High School.
Fox5 KVVU
Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
Fox5 KVVU
FBI Las Vegas office asks for info on man missing since November
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Las Vegas office is asking for information on a man who has been missing since early November. According to a news release, Johnnie “John” Wiens has been missing from Las Vegas since Nov. 4, 2022. The FBI...
Woman arrested in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash could stand trial
A woman arrested for mowing down several people along the Las Vegas Strip in 2015 could soon be headed to trial. Lakeisha Holloway may be on track to stand trial, after being examined by a medical doctor, according to new online court records on Thursday.
What happened to Dinner in the Sky in Las Vegas?
Las Vegas has been home to just about every type of strange, dangerous, and jaw-dropping business over the decades, but one that just couldn't take off was called Dinner in the Sky.
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park
A Las Vegas man, Norman Coles recorded video of a pack of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons and crossed the street into Sunset Park.
