Kenosha Pride announces new location and date for 2023
KENOSHA — Kenosha Pride is gearing up for another year of fun and unity. The organization that hosts the Kenosha Pride festival aims to bring the community together while promoting unity and acceptance of those of the LGBTQ+ community of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois. Kenosha Pride 2023. This...
CD Warehouse in Kenosha closing at end of January
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) — It’s the end of an era for some music lovers in Southeastern Wisconsin. One of the only stores where customers can still buy, sell and trade CDs in Kenosha is closing at the end of the month. Candy Eisenhauer, a long-time musician, is...
Irish pub 'Flannery's' to close in Milwaukee after 25 years in business
Irish pub "Flannery's" will be closing its doors at the end of the month after 25 years in business in Milwaukee.
Preserving hot rod culture at the Speed Shop in Kenosha
A Kenosha man's collection of vintage cars and hot rods is enough to make even the none 'car people' jealous.
Hospital Proposal to Establish Mental Health Facility is Alive & Well
(WGTD)---Kenosha city and county officials have been concerned for years over the lack of an inpatient mental health treatment facility in the city. Last year, the administration of Froedtert South announced that it was working to attract a mental health provider to its downtown hospital along with a patient rehab facility, even as it drew criticism for announcing the closure of the hospital’s emergency room.
2 Bedroom Home in Racine
*PRESALE EVENT* Luxury Lakefront Living at its finest. Amenity-rich, resort-style TOWNHOMES, located on the shore of Lake Michigan. Enjoy gorgeous views of the Lake and Downtown Milwaukee skyline, nature, and modern amenities, all bundled up for your enjoyment & nestled conveniently between Milwaukee & Chicago. This premier to-be-built development will host 142 truly exquisite condos, featuring high end finishes, elevated ceilings, expansive windows, spacious patios, balconies, & open concepts. Amenities include a four-seasons pool, rec courts, walking trails, yoga & fitness studios, indoor & outdoor community spaces, and a dog park. Units have dedicated underground parking. Reserve your new home today! Unit/Project renderings & virtual tours are virtually staged and are subject to change.
Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza
Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question
MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
Kenosha Eats: Lobster Grilled Cheese
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Boat House Pub & Eatery, 4917 Seventh Ave., is one of surprisingly few restaurants in Kenosha with...
Group calls for change on Howell Ave. after 2nd serious crash in same location
Milwaukee’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee wants to see more done to make Howell Avenue safer for everyone to use.
Motorist shot and killed by law enforcement in Kenosha County identified as man from Racine
TOWN OF PARIS — A man shot and killed Monday by law enforcement in Kenosha County has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Racine. It happened just over the Racine-Kenosha county line, outside Union Grove. Hunter J. Hanson died following what authorities described as a car chase that...
Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming fest what to know, locations
Harley riders and fans, start your engines. Every five years, the Milwaukee-based motorcycle company hosts a big bash in its hometown. But for its 120th anniversary in 2023, they’re really going all out, with a four-day citywide party featuring a parade, several free events, and two of the biggest rock bands in the world: Foo Fighters and Green Day.
Elizabeth I. Alcalay
KENOSHA—Elizabeth I Alcalay, 45, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Monday, January 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born on May 10, 1977 at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Allegany High School in Sparta, NC. She then...
Regal Cinemas closing 39 more movie theaters, including in Chicago suburbs | See list
The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.
Unbelievable Event With 100,000 Balloons Popping Up In Lake Geneva
Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your hats because things are about to get wild and crazy at The Big Balloon Build Lake Geneva! That's right, we're talking 75 of the world's most talented balloon artists descending upon Covenant Harbor Jackson Family Activity Center. And the best part? All proceeds will benefit non-profits that provide people with disabilities with everything they need to thrive.
Racine police chase; Speeds topped 100 mph as pursuit entered Franklin
RACINE, Wis. – Racine County authorities have a 38-year-old man in custody following a police chase that stretched from Wind Lake into southern Milwaukee County. Officials say around 3:30 am on Tuesday, Jan. 17, a Racine County sheriff’s deputy was monitoring a gas station in the Town of Wind Lake due to a recent rash of burglaries. Those burglaries happened at multiple gas stations and a hardware store from the end of December into January. Investigators identified a suspect vehicle — and requested patrol units search for the vehicle and contact the operator.
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Defendant’s computer use probed
KENOSHA, Wis. – Mark Jensen says he is innocent and that his wife killed herself more than 20 years ago. Prosecutors say Jensen killed her—poisoning her with antifreeze, drugging her, and smothering her. On Thursday, Jan. 19, prosecutors turned back the clock for the jury. The internet was...
Harley Drops Funds for Public Park with 700-Bike Amphitheatre
Harley-Davidson’s central base and historic factory land in Milwaukee is about to get a wee bigger – and we’re not just talking about the 700-bike amphitheater. According to Dezeen and Heatherwick’s press release, the plans involve turning Juneau Avenue campus – the epicenter of Harley’s headquarters – into “a public park to benefit its employees and its hometown community” – that, and the potential addition of a market street, a “contemplative garden,” and nature playground.
Jensen computer 'hidden' web searches revealed
KENOSHA, Wis. — Prosecutors in the Mark Jensen retrial say he tried to hide incriminating web searches from just days before his wife’s death. Julie Jensen was found dead in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. An autopsy determined she died as a result of antifreeze poisoning. Jensen...
