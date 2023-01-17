Read full article on original website
2 Illinois EMS workers charged with murder in death of patient strapped to stretcher appear in court
The two EMS workers accused of killing a Springfield, Illinois, man in their care who died last month after they transported him strapped tightly facedown on a stretcher pleaded not guilty. Peter J. Cadigan, 50, and Peggy J. Finley, 44, were charged with murder on Jan. 9 in the death...
YAHOO!
Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say
A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it. Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin police searching for A/C thief
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– Pekin police are asking for help in identifying the male or owner of the vehicle in the following video. According to Pekin Police Dept. Facebook, on Jan. 13 an unknown male was involved in the felony theft of an air condition unit on the South side of Pekin at approximately 7 a.m.
foxillinois.com
EMS workers accused of murder did not waive preliminary hearing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley made their first court appearance on Thursday. The two are accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. Both Cadigan and Finley were present in the courtroom via Zoom. They did not waive their preliminary hearing. Cadigan and Finley will appear in...
WAND TV
Decatur man gets 25 years in prison for woman's murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man accused of killing a woman has taken a plea deal. Daniel S. Boehme Sr., 63, who previously entered a not guilty plea, was arrested Jan. 31, 2022 according to Macon County inmate records. He was accused of killing 35-year-old Helena S. Beams. In...
933kwto.com
Springfield Police are Asking for Security Camera Information
Springfield Police are asking residents to register their cameras with the department. The reason they are doing this, is so that whenever a crime occurs, they can more quickly locate potential footage of the crime and suspects. They have made it clear that this does not give them access to...
Man accused of fleeing Shelby Co. deputy, having meth
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Clay County is facing charges in Shelby County after prosecutors said he led authorities on a chase and had methamphetamine on his person on Tuesday. Johnny Fender of Flora is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony) and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude […]
KYTV
Springfield Police Department asks you to register your security cameras to help officers fight crime
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Police department asks for your help solving crimes. The SPD Camera Location Program connects the community and officers to fight crime in your neighborhood. Police say video is one of the best ways to identify and convict criminals, and you can help by registering your door cam with the Springfield Police department. By doing this, officers will know who to contact to request footage if a crime has occurred. That information is stored in a database so officers can quickly request footage from the home or business owner. The program does not allow officers to “tap in” to your door cam and use it for surveillance.
Preliminary hearing of Earl Moore Jr. murder trial reveals new evidence
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The preliminary trial was underway Friday for the criminal murder trial of Earl Moore Jr. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are two EMS workers who are charged with first-degree murder. Body camera footage from the Springfield Police Department shows Finley and Cadigan put Moore Jr. on a stretcher face-down. Sangamon County […]
Judge OKs trial for Illinois paramedics in patient's death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Two Illinois emergency medical professionals should be tried on first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped facedown to a stretcher suffocated, a judge ruled Friday. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are charged in the December death of 35-year-old Earl Moore in Springfield. They pleaded not guilty Friday and are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each. If convicted, Finley, 44, and Cadigan, 50, could each face 20 to 60 years in prison. Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow issued her decision following a contentious 3 1/2-hour preliminary hearing. Springfield police first responded to Moore’s home around 2 a.m. on Dec. 18. Police body camera video shows that a woman inside the home told an officer that Moore was in withdrawal from alcohol and hallucinating.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against two Springfield EMS workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield paramedics are being sued for the wrongful death of one person they transported to the hospital. The family of Earl Moore Jr. is suing the two EMS workers Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley as well as Lifestar, the private ambulance company they work for. Earl Moore Jr. died in December from […]
Springfield, IL EMTs face first-degree murder charges after patient dies of asphyxiation
In audio gathered from police bodycam footage, EMT Peggy Finley yells at Earl Moore Jr., saying, “Sit up, now. I am not playing with you tonight.” Moore was apparently suffering from alcohol withdrawals at the time.
Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in Goodwill vehicle break-in, theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an incident of vehicular break-in and theft that happened two months ago. Officials said that around 4 a.m. on Nov. 7, an unknown individual arrived at the Goodwill located at 2431 North Dirksen Parkway and broke the windows of […]
foxillinois.com
EMS workers charged with first degree murder makes national headlines
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The lawsuit comes one month after Earl Moore Jr. died. The 35-year-old died last month while in the care of Cadigan and Finley. Springfield's police chief reacting to the national attention the case is getting. Chief Ken Scarlette said these cases highlight the need for more transparency.
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
foxillinois.com
22 staff members at Graham Correctional Center hospitalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Twenty-two staff members were transported to three area hospitals suffering symptoms of exposure from either primary or secondary contact at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro on Wednesday. According to the Fraternal Order of Police Illinois Corrections Lodge 263 Facebook page, staff responded to a...
19-year-old Springfield man convicted of first-degree murder in Hammond shooting
HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced today that 19-year-old Jerome Schmidt of Springfield has been convicted of first-degree murder. At approximately 3 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department responded to Michael J. Brown’s home in Hammond. Mr. Brown had gone outside to investigate […]
Paramedics Charged With Murder For Smothering Man. Really? Why?
Two paramedics are legally in hot water after a man died in their hands in Springfield, Illinois. Peggy Finley, 44, and Peter Cadigan, 50, got charged following the death of Earl Moore Jr. on December 18 which was due to them improperly restraining him for an ambulance trip. They put him face down on a stretcher and strapped him tight enough for him to suffocate.
25newsnow.com
Two adults and child escape Bloomington house fire
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Three people were left out in the dreary cold after escaping a house fire in Bloomington. Several crews responded just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night to 709 West Market Street, according to public information officer Frank Friend for the Bloomington Fire Department. Two adults and...
foxillinois.com
How Illinois jails try to keep contraband out
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Contraband items getting into jails, including drugs and dangerous substances, has been an issue at several jails across the state. Some jails in the state, such as Sangamon and Macon County, have begun using electronic mail for inmates to prevent drugs and other dangerous substances from getting into their jails.
