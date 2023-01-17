ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Inflatable bounce house festival making stop in St. Pete

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 4 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready to jump for joy! An inflatable bounce house festival is coming to St. Petersburg this month.

“Bounce The Mall” is making its inaugural run at Tyrone Square on Saturday, Jan. 28 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

The family attraction consists of eight different interactive inflatables, including a 600-foot-long obstacle course, a bottomless ball pit, a silent disco dome and much more.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JObMc_0kHsLqmJ00
    (Bounce The Mall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fUUdX_0kHsLqmJ00
    (Bounce The Mall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3estdF_0kHsLqmJ00
    (Bounce The Mall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZYBU_0kHsLqmJ00
    (Bounce The Mall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jWm4_0kHsLqmJ00
    (Bounce The Mall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cdat_0kHsLqmJ00
    (Bounce The Mall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJJe6_0kHsLqmJ00
    (Bounce The Mall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E5wYh_0kHsLqmJ00
    (Bounce The Mall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4Bgh_0kHsLqmJ00
    (Bounce The Mall)

Guests can also visit the “Bounce Cafe,” which features food trucks and an area for grown-ups to “sit back, relax and catch their breath.”

Tickets start at $23 for a 90-minute pass. Organizers expect the events to sell out and encourage people to buy their tickets in advance.

