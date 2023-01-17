Read full article on original website
Three teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash at Fond du Lac Co., alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 am on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
Motorist shot and killed by law enforcement in Kenosha County identified as man from Racine
TOWN OF PARIS — A man shot and killed Monday by law enforcement in Kenosha County has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Racine. It happened just over the Racine-Kenosha county line, outside Union Grove. Hunter J. Hanson died following what authorities described as a car chase that...
Milwaukee Police officer arrested for battery
SAYING A SWORN MEMBER OF THE FORCE WAS ARRESTED WHILE OFF DUTY. IN A SEPARATE INCIDENT A COUPLE OF HOURS EARLIER, POLIC. Milwaukee police say they are conducting a battery while armed investigation. An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was arrested after a battery allegation on Jan. 18, 2023, on N 37th St of West Miller Lane at approximately 10 pmThe officer was arrested and placed on administrative duty.The investigation is ongoing and will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office.
Milwaukee roadway flooded by 40,000 lbs of spilled corn
MILWAUKEE — Roughly 40,000 lbs of corn engulfed the southbound lane of I-41 last night when a semi-truck tipped over on the roadway, spilling its entire haul and effectively forcing a full closure of the road on Thursday night. The closure was announced by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office...
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Defendant’s computer use probed
KENOSHA, Wis. – Mark Jensen says he is innocent and that his wife killed herself more than 20 years ago. Prosecutors say Jensen killed her—poisoning her with antifreeze, drugging her, and smothering her. On Thursday, Jan. 19, prosecutors turned back the clock for the jury. The internet was...
Kenosha Pride announces new location and date for 2023
KENOSHA — Kenosha Pride is gearing up for another year of fun and unity. The organization that hosts the Kenosha Pride festival aims to bring the community together while promoting unity and acceptance of those of the LGBTQ+ community of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois. Kenosha Pride 2023. This...
Menasha’s Racine Street bridge delayed again, won’t open until spring
MENASHA – The opening of the new Racine Street bridge has been delayed a third time. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the new bridge will remain closed to traffic until spring. The two-year, $33 million reconstruction of the bridge over the Fox River originally was scheduled...
‘Be Safe’ Domestic Violence Hot Line sees frequent use in first months
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The ‘Be Safe’ campaign is now entering its third month with support from new partners in the community. It aims to help victims of domestic violence connect with local resources. The hotline 920-212-SAFE has received fifty calls since the campaign began in...
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha
Kenosha’s evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow’s low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
2 Bedroom Home in Racine
*PRESALE EVENT* Luxury Lakefront Living at its finest. Amenity-rich, resort-style TOWNHOMES, located on the shore of Lake Michigan. Enjoy gorgeous views of the Lake and Downtown Milwaukee skyline, nature, and modern amenities, all bundled up for your enjoyment & nestled conveniently between Milwaukee & Chicago. This premier to-be-built development will host 142 truly exquisite condos, featuring high end finishes, elevated ceilings, expansive windows, spacious patios, balconies, & open concepts. Amenities include a four-seasons pool, rec courts, walking trails, yoga & fitness studios, indoor & outdoor community spaces, and a dog park. Units have dedicated underground parking. Reserve your new home today! Unit/Project renderings & virtual tours are virtually staged and are subject to change.
Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming fest what to know, locations
Harley riders and fans, start your engines. Every five years, the Milwaukee-based motorcycle company hosts a big bash in its hometown. But for its 120th anniversary in 2023, they’re really going all out, with a four-day citywide party featuring a parade, several free events, and two of the biggest rock bands in the world: Foo Fighters and Green Day.
Downtown Racine in 2022: ‘An unprecedented year’
RACINE — Calling 2022 “an unprecedented year” for Downtown Racine, leaders of the Downtown Racine Corp. (DRC) on Tuesday cited increased numbers of new business start-ups, special events and public event attendance. “Downtown is the economic engine of the community. I really think there are some amazing...
CD Warehouse in Kenosha closing at end of January
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) — It’s the end of an era for some music lovers in Southeastern Wisconsin. One of the only stores where customers can still buy, sell and trade CDs in Kenosha is closing at the end of the month. Candy Eisenhauer, a long-time musician, is...
Elizabeth I. Alcalay
KENOSHA—Elizabeth I Alcalay, 45, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Monday, January 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born on May 10, 1977 at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Allegany High School in Sparta, NC. She then...
Odell Ball, Less Crime, Safer Streets
There are several open seats on the Milwaukee Common Council and crime is one of the issues that many candidates are looking at. In this interview I talked with Odell Ball who is a candidate for District 9 on the northwest side of town. Odell states he was born and raised in Milwaukee. There were nine children in the family, six girls and three boys. He attended Rufus King high school where he played basketball. He was an All-City selection during that time playing the center position. His family did not have a lot of money, so he never attended the prom or other events. Upon graduation he attended Kent State for two years. Again, he continued to play basketball. Later he transferred to Marquette University but had to red shirt, sit out, his first year there. He had two good years and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the sixth round. He became the last player cut by the team and he ended up playing overseas.
Here is today’s weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today’s forecast low temperature is 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today’s forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 2:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Bucks’ Beauchamp bonds with Roosevelt students during giveback event
RACINE— MarJon Beauchamp, an NBA first-round draft pick playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, headed straight from one gym to another on Jan. 18 for his first giveback event in Racine. Roosevelt students make their way into the gym at Roosevelt Elementary, 915 Romanye Ave. – Credit: Emma Widmar.
Foo Fighters, Green Day to Headline Harley-Davidson Festival in Milwaukee – NBC Chicago
Iconic motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson will host a blowout event to celebrate their 120th anniversary this summer, and two of the biggest bands in rock will be there to provide the soundtrack. The Harley-Davidson Homecoming festival will take place July 13-16 at Milwaukee’s Veteran’s Park, according to organizers. While...
Green Bay loses 10th straight as YSU dominates second half | WFRV Local 5
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball team hung with the top squad in the Horizon League through some early adversity, but ultimately it was Youngstown State riding a 20-0 second half run to come away with the 86-70 victory. The loss marked GB’s...
UAW, CNH Industrial working on new deal to end strike
MOUNT PLEASANT – A deal may be in the works to end a nearly 9-month-long strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) against CNH Industrial at factories here and in Iowa. The strike affects about 1,000 union members. Picketing signs line a cinder block wall in June 2022 for...
