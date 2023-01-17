Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Callers impersonating police to scam residents in Baltimore County, police say
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Citizens have been contacted by callers who are impersonating police or federal agency over the phone, according to Baltimore County Police Department on social media on Friday. The department says that these calls are a scam to collect money and information by threatening to arrest...
foxbaltimore.com
9-year-old boy battling fatal disease spends time with Baltimore County Police
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — A 9-year-old boy battling CLN3 batten, a disease which is always fatal without any known treatment or cure, spent time in Parkville Police Station, according to a Baltimore County Police Department. Noah can be seen smiling with officers, holding a clear police shield, and holding...
Armed suspect forces himself into woman’s home when she answered the door
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who answered the door for a stranger in Silver Spring ended up becoming the victim of a home invasion and robbery. The Montgomery County Department of Police is investigating the home invasion that took place on Wednesday in the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue at around 8 pm. According to police, the female victim heard a knock at her door. “When she opened the door, an unknown male armed with a handgun forced himself into her residence and demanded money,” the Montgomery County Police Department said. “The victim complied with the suspect’s demands. The The post Armed suspect forces himself into woman’s home when she answered the door appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fight With Knife, Nightstand, Leads To Arrest Of All Parties After Pasadena Altercation
Two women are facing charges after a brawl inside of a home in Pasadena, authorities say.Barbara Nicole Carter, 39, and Stephany Elaine Witt, 53, were arrested after officers responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed in the 7800 block of Wiling Court, around 2 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, according to …
WTOP
Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC
D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
Baltimore County Police arrest man in hit-and-run collision that injured teen
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police Crash Team investigators have arrested and charged a 48-year-old man who allegedly struck a teenager who had just exited an MTA bus in 2022, according to authorities.That man, Brian Taylor, struck a 15-year-old girl as she was exiting the bus near the intersection of Liberty Road and Old Court Road in Randallstown, Baltimore County Police said on Friday.The life-altering collision occurred around 5 a.m. on April 7, police said.Taylor has been charged with failure to stop his vehicle and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, according to authorities.He faces other traffic-related charges too, police said.Investigators were initially searching for a silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu following the collision.The teenager who was struck and injured by the vehicle is still "in the recovery stages" as she copes with "injuries that will have lifelong effects," according to Baltimore County Police spokesman Trae Corbin.Taylor has been released on bail.Court documents show that a judge set the bail at $10,000.
foxbaltimore.com
2 women arrested in connection to an assault in Pasadena, say police
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — Two women were arrested in connection to an assault that happened early Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up around 2 a.m that happened in the 7800 block of...
WUSA
Taxi driver stabbed and robbed in Prince George's County
Independent taxi drivers in Prince George's County tell us they continue to be targets of armed robberies. A 15-year-old who is accused of robbing at least 2 drivers.
Roommates Brawl With Swords, Bats, In Glen Burnie
At least one man was arrested after reportedly threatening his roommates with a sword and striking them with a baseball bat in Glen Burnie, authorities say. Franklin D. Johns, 35, was taken into custody after the altercation broke out between the roommates at the home in the 100 block of Hollins Ferry Road, around 6 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, according to Anne Arundel County police.
NBC Washington
Mother of 3 Stabbed to Death in Laurel
The family of a mother of three found stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland, Saturday night believes she was the victim of domestic violence. Police were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road and found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley dead from multiple stab wounds. Few details have been released. Dudley’s...
foxbaltimore.com
Man accused of escaping police custody at Baltimore hospital, federal agents join search
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — In November 2022, an officer gets on the radio and calls for backup. A suspect had escaped from the prisoner transport vehicle outside Baltimore’s Midtown Hospital and was on the loose. “The suspect had requested to be evaluated by medical professionals after his arrest....
Bay Net
Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Criminally Negligent Manslaughter In Charlotte Hall Fatal Accident
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that a St. Mary’s County Jury found Defendant Aleksander A. Ivanchev, 40, of Lexington Park, MD, guilty of two counts of criminally negligent manslaughter for the deaths of Melody Russell and Shawn Bailey following a July 2021 collision in Charlotte Hall, MD.
foxbaltimore.com
41-year-old man shot overnight in northwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 41-year-old man was shot overnight in northwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found the...
State settles with Columbia store owner, accused of violating Puppy Mills Act
A settlement has been reached between Maryland and a puppy retailer, accused of violating the state's “No More Puppy Mills Act” law.
fox5dc.com
Annapolis man sentenced for accepting payment to kill woman's boyfriend
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An Annapolis man will spend decades behind bars for accepting a $3,200 payment to kill a man following a verbal argument. Michael Gibson, 23, was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 80 years suspended for first-degree murder and 20 years, concurrent for using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence in the death of Leslie Saunders, 50.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspicious death in Essex now ruled a homicide, police say
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a homicide that occurred on Monday afternoon. At approximately 5:30PM, officers were called to the 900 block of Sun Circle Way about a body that had been located. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an...
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old illegal immigrant MS-13 gang member arrested in Aberdeen homicide, say police
ABERDEEN, Md. (WBFF) — A 17-year-old boy from El Salvador, who police say is also a member of MS-13, has been arrested in the killing of a woman in Harford County, according to the Aberdeen Police Department. 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton was killed in July 2022. She was found along...
Bay Net
Fatal Collision In Prince George’s County Under Investigation
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The deceased driver is 58-year-old Lorenzo Sanders Sr. of Washington, DC. On January 18, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, officers responded to the...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired Wednesday Night; One Home Struck
Police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday evening in Burtonsville. According to Montgomery County Police, “At approximately 7:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to a residence on McKnew Rd. and determined that a round struck the residence.” There were no injuries reported and there is no information available regarding the suspect(s).
Bay Net
Woman Killed In Fatal Waldorf Crash, Man Flown To Trauma Center
UPDATE – Maryland State Police release details on the collision that turned double fatal. WALDORF, Md -On January 21, 2023 at approximately 12:52 am., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive. Crews arrived...
Comments / 5