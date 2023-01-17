ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Shore News Network

Armed suspect forces himself into woman’s home when she answered the door

SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who answered the door for a stranger in Silver Spring ended up becoming the victim of a home invasion and robbery. The Montgomery County Department of Police is investigating the home invasion that took place on Wednesday in the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue at around 8 pm. According to police, the female victim heard a knock at her door. “When she opened the door, an unknown male armed with a handgun forced himself into her residence and demanded money,” the Montgomery County Police Department said. “The victim complied with the suspect’s demands. The The post Armed suspect forces himself into woman’s home when she answered the door appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC

D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
LANHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police arrest man in hit-and-run collision that injured teen

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police Crash Team investigators have arrested and charged a 48-year-old man who allegedly struck a teenager who had just exited an MTA bus in 2022, according to authorities.That man, Brian Taylor, struck a 15-year-old girl as she was exiting the bus near the intersection of Liberty Road and Old Court Road in Randallstown, Baltimore County Police said on Friday.The life-altering collision occurred around 5 a.m. on April 7, police said.Taylor has been charged with failure to stop his vehicle and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, according to authorities.He faces other traffic-related charges too, police said.Investigators were initially searching for a silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu following the collision.The teenager who was struck and injured by the vehicle is still "in the recovery stages" as she copes with "injuries that will have lifelong effects," according to Baltimore County Police spokesman Trae Corbin.Taylor has been released on bail.Court documents show that a judge set the bail at $10,000.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 women arrested in connection to an assault in Pasadena, say police

PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — Two women were arrested in connection to an assault that happened early Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up around 2 a.m that happened in the 7800 block of...
PASADENA, MD
Daily Voice

Roommates Brawl With Swords, Bats, In Glen Burnie

At least one man was arrested after reportedly threatening his roommates with a sword and striking them with a baseball bat in Glen Burnie, authorities say. Franklin D. Johns, 35, was taken into custody after the altercation broke out between the roommates at the home in the 100 block of Hollins Ferry Road, around 6 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
NBC Washington

Mother of 3 Stabbed to Death in Laurel

The family of a mother of three found stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland, Saturday night believes she was the victim of domestic violence. Police were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road and found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley dead from multiple stab wounds. Few details have been released. Dudley’s...
LAUREL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

41-year-old man shot overnight in northwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 41-year-old man was shot overnight in northwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found the...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Annapolis man sentenced for accepting payment to kill woman's boyfriend

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An Annapolis man will spend decades behind bars for accepting a $3,200 payment to kill a man following a verbal argument. Michael Gibson, 23, was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 80 years suspended for first-degree murder and 20 years, concurrent for using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence in the death of Leslie Saunders, 50.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspicious death in Essex now ruled a homicide, police say

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a homicide that occurred on Monday afternoon. At approximately 5:30PM, officers were called to the 900 block of Sun Circle Way about a body that had been located. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an...
ESSEX, MD
Bay Net

Fatal Collision In Prince George’s County Under Investigation

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The deceased driver is 58-year-old Lorenzo Sanders Sr. of Washington, DC. On January 18, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, officers responded to the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Shots Fired Wednesday Night; One Home Struck

Police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday evening in Burtonsville. According to Montgomery County Police, “At approximately 7:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to a residence on McKnew Rd. and determined that a round struck the residence.” There were no injuries reported and there is no information available regarding the suspect(s).
BURTONSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Woman Killed In Fatal Waldorf Crash, Man Flown To Trauma Center

UPDATE – Maryland State Police release details on the collision that turned double fatal. WALDORF, Md -On January 21, 2023 at approximately 12:52 am., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive. Crews arrived...
WALDORF, MD

