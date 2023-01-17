Read full article on original website
‘I’m Grateful’ For Support, Letang Says After Emotional Stretch
It’s been less than two months, but it’s the kind of stretch that can leave deep marks, and that could well be the case with Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang. “I guess in life sometimes it goes like that,” Letang said Saturday after practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, the first time he has spoken publicly in more than three weeks.
Penguins Lose Penalty-Filled Game; PK Flops in 5-4 OT Defeat
The Pittsburgh Penguins knew going in that Ottawa has one of the NHL’s better power plays. And if the Penguins didn’t fully appreciate just how lethal that unit can be, they got a crash course Wednesday evening, when the Senators scored four man-advantage goals in Ottawa’s 5-4 overtime victory at Canadian Tire Centre.
Penguins Grades: 44 Shots, 4 Goals, 2 Fights, & 1 Important Win (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins had 44 shots, four goals, two fights, two lineup returns, and one big 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators Friday at PPG Paints Arena. The teams combined for 91 shots as Ottawa put 47 on Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry, who played his first game since suffering a lower-body injury in the first period of the Winter Classic vs. Boston on Jan. 2.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Kingerski: Where is Ron Hextall?
There has not been a Pittsburgh Penguins trade in over seven months. It’s not like Penguins GM Ron Hextall is on golf vacations or jet-setting around the world and neglecting his duties. No, the Penguins’ GM is at most, if not all, games. He is frequently seen popping into the coach’s office for brief visits after road games and frequently is beside the president of hockey operations, Brian Burke.
Watch This: Penguins’ Brock McGinn Fights Senators’ Travis Hamonic
It has been more than three years since Pittsburgh Penguins winger Brock McGinn dropped the gloves. That streak ended Friday after he hit Erik Brannstrom behind the Ottawa Senators’ net, and the festivities began. Ottawa defenseman Travis Hamonic immediately took McGinn to task, and the pair threw down in...
Dan’s Daily: Fans Make Boudreau Emotional, Penguins Fight for Win
The NHL trade talks for Bo Horvat intensified. Vancouver Canucks fans paid a tribute to coach Bruce Boudreau during the game Friday that nearly brought the coach to tears. Jack Eichel isn’t holding up his end of the bargain in Vegas, and the team is slumping without Mark Stone. Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph high-sticked his brother, and his brother high-sticked him. Penguins Brock McGinn and Mark Friedman fought the Ottawa Senators, and Tristan Jarry stopped 44 shots in his return as the Penguins beat Ottawa 4-1.
‘Whatever it Takes, I’ll Do That’: Friedman Brings Penguins Missing Elements
On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman agitated noted Ottawa Senators’ agitator Brady Tkachuk. Friedman drew a penalty as Tkachuk’s anger grew. The Penguins lost because they took a ridiculous nine penalties, including one by Friedman, and yielded four power-play goals, but Friedman’s contributions were considerable. On...
The Pucks Stop Here: Jarry Shines In Penguins’ 4-1 Win
Tristan Jarry said a few days ago that he hoped to be back in top form “the second I step on the ice” for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He didn’t necessarily intend that to be a prediction and that’s too bad, because it would have been a pretty good one.
Penguins Make Roster Moves; Looks Like Jarry, Petry Are In
The Pittsburgh Penguins made several roster moves a few hours before their game against Ottawa at PPG Paints Arena this evening. They activated defenseman Jeff Petry from the Long-Term Injured list and goalie Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, and returned goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre.
Dan’s Daily: Fight Night in Montreal, Penguins Giving Away Points
The folks at Sportsnet are playing armchair GM ahead of the NHL trade deadline by making proposals for Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews. Minnesota Wild d-man Matt Dumba became the latest in a trend of coaches willing to scratch big-name players. Add the Colorado Avalanche to the list of teams that are kicking tires on Bo Horvat. One Canadian outlet put the Pittsburgh Penguins on the potential Horvat suitor list (that seemed silly), and Dave Molinari dove into the Pittsburgh Penguins OT struggles and rough-and-tumble Jake Guentzel.
Molinari: Penguins’ Strange OT Struggles; Guentzel the Enforcer?
There is much about the first three months of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ season that seems to defy logic. Or, at the very least, expectations. The way the Penguins’ power play under-performed for long stretches during the first 44 games. The way Jeff Carter has become a virtual non-factor...
Penguins Takeaways: Why Pens Should be Angry with Themselves (+)
OTTAWA, Ontario — Coach Mike Sullivan didn’t rip officials after the game, but he clearly wanted to let loose. Refs gave the Pittsburgh Penguins nine penalties, and the Penguins’ PK yielded four power-play goals in a 5-4 OT loss to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.
Dan’s Daily: Bruins Interested in Horvat, Angry Penguins Penalty Parade
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was fuming with officials following the Penguins’ OT loss in Ottawa. The hockey world came down on Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov, the Columbus Blue Jackets will be getting a lot of calls for their rental players before the NHL trade deadline, the Boston Bruins have an interest in Bo Horvat, Steve Stamkos scored his 500th goal, and officials just called another penalty on the Penguins.
(Updated) Penguins Practice: Letang, Archibald Full Participants
Injured Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang appeared to be a full participant in practice Saturday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. So was forward Josh Archibald. Both were in regular jerseys after being in non-contact jerseys for Friday’s morning skate. Letang noted, though, that there was not really contact...
