For the longest time, whenever I heard of a "deviated septum," I always thought of the prom video episode in Friends when everyone notices Rachel's nose is different than it was in high school, and she says that she had her nose reduced due to a deviated septum. That cultural reference aside, such are the things you start to wonder about more seriously as the years go by — especially if you have children (then you literally worry about anything and everything that could affect them). So, what is a deviated septum anyway? And how can you tell if you or your child might have one?

2 DAYS AGO