ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia man accused of sexually abusing 6 children: Chester County DA

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7Z9W_0kHsL4w200

Philadelphia man charged with abusing 6 children 00:25

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing six minors. The Chester County District Attorney's Office said Tyleke Crawford, 27, has been charged with multiple counts of rape and related offenses.

The district attorney claims Crawford abused children and teens between the ages of 6 and 17 years old from 2014 to 2019.

"Tyleke Crawford is a dangerous child predator," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a news release. "He spent years perpetrating devastating abuse against our most vulnerable and innocent children."

Crawford was already in custody on two unrelated charges, the DA said.

He's being held at Chester County Prison at $1 million bail.

Investigators worry there could be more victims in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the case is being asked to contact Chester County Detective David Nieves at 610-344-6866.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

New trial denied for woman charged as teen in mother's death in Lehigh County

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A woman convicted as a teenager in the murder of her mother almost eight years ago in eastern Pennsylvania has lost her bid for a new trial.Jamie Silvonek, who turns 22 next month, was 14 at the time of the March 2015 slaying. She was sentenced to 35 years to life after pleading guilty in Lehigh County to first-degree murder and other charges.A state Superior Court panel on Thursday upheld a lower court's refusal to throw out her guilty plea on the grounds that her legal counsel was...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Daughter charged with dismembering parents placed on leave at Catholic school

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says Verity Beck, the Montgomery County woman who has been charged with murdering her parents, was a teacher at Saint Katherine School of Special Education in Wynnewood.Beck had not been present in the school since Christmas break, the archdiocese says.The archdiocese issued a statement saying, in part, "We are horrified and shocked by the matter. She has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal process."The 43-year-old has been arrested and charged for allegedly killing her parents inside their Abington Township home.Investigators say the victims were shot in the head and a chainsaw was used on the remains.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Robbery victim takes knife, stabs suspect: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPJIA (CBS) -- A victim of an attempted robbery turned the tables on a suspect, leaving him in critical condition, police say.It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at 12th and Walnut Streets in Center City.Police say the victim managed to wrestle a knife away from the suspect and then stabbed him several times.The robbery victim was not injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Troy Smith Jr. was their "protector." Nearly 9 years later, his family still seeks justice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man who was out with his uncle was ambushed by armed robbers and killed. Almost nine years later, Troy Smith Jr.'s murder remains unsolved.His family is not giving up hope that justice will be served."He was our protector, our watch over," mother Renee Whitmore said.Smith was driven and ambitious. His family says he had plans to become either a corrections officer or a truck driver."He was a kid that said, 'Mom, I am trying to see the world eventually one day,'" Whitmore said.The young man from Northwest Philadelphia also made sure his younger...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

30 to 60 years in Mayfair shooting/killing

Common Pleas Court Judge Scott O’Keefe on Friday sentenced Aaron K. Scott to 30 to 60 years in prison for an October 2021 shooting that left one man dead and a teenager injured near Rowland and Ryan avenues in Mayfair. Scott, of nearby Aldine Street, had previously pleaded guilty...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Man Accidentally Shoots Wife: Police

A Philadelphia man called 911 early Friday to tell them he had accidentally shot his wife, police told Daily Voice. First responders were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of North 18th Street just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 20 to find a 26-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, the department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Girl dies, man in critical condition after fire in Berks County: Police

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire in Berks County killed a 13-year-old girl and sent a 63-year-old man to the hospital on Saturday morning, police say. The fire broke out on the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m.Authorities say that the girl was dead when firefighters entered the building. The man was transported to Reading Hospital and listed in critical condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Northeast Philadelphia residents meet to discuss crime concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Residents in Philadelphia's Tacony and Mayfair neighborhoods gathered to talk about their concerns over the rise in crime in their communities Thursday night.  Police from the 15th District led this community meeting. They listened to concerns about quality of life issues. One of them included the violence that happened in the Tacony, Holmesburg and Mayfair areas. Showing strength in numbers at Roosevelt Park.In the past week, police responded to a quadruple shooting on Guilford Street in Mayfair where three people were killed, and on Torresdale Avenue in Tacony, a beloved gas station attendant was shot and killed.Police addressed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

1 person in custody for double homicide in Abington Township: Police

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - One person has been taken into custody in connection to a double homicide in Montgomery County. Abington Township police were called to the 1100 block of Beverly Road on Wednesday afternoon.  The Montgomery County coroner was also called to the scene. Police tell CBS Philadelphia the suspect was known to the victims. Authorities say there is no danger to the community. Investigative reporter Joe Holden is on the scene gathering further details. Stay with CBS Philadelphia online, on-air and streaming for updates on this developing story. You can also download the CBS Philadelphia app for the latest breaking news.   
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Many questions remain in Jennifer Brown's disappearance

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The weeks-long search for a missing mom has now shifted to a search for justice. Jennifer Brown's body was recovered in Royersford, more than two weeks after she went missing.Now, there are many questions that still remain unanswered.CBS Philadelphia spoke with Brown's family in the past 24 hours and they asked for some privacy.Police have not revealed how Brown died, and they haven't announced any arrests. This community was praying together, and now they're grieving together."Thinking of her family now having to deal with this situation and her young son, Noah," Carol Sprainer said. Sprainer is still...
ROYERSFORD, PA
CBS Philly

Remains of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown located: prosecutors

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- The body of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown was found wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave in Royersford on Wednesday. Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, disappeared more than two weeks ago.Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Brown's body was found partially buried late Wednesday afternoon.Chopper 3 was over police activity Wednesday connected to the case at an industrial complex at 5th and Chestnut Streets in Royersford.Detectives remained on scene to process evidence, which is less than two miles away from Brown's home in Limerick Township."We have been engaging in an intensive investigation and I can't...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man gets 6.8 years in prison trafficking meth in NEPA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced to several years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly half a kilogram of methamphetamine in Pennsylvania. Officials announced 25-year-old Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, from Hazleton, was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison, with a three-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Hearing moved for teens charged in death of 15-year-old Sean Toomey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing for two teens accused of killing another teenager outside of his Wissinoming home has been postponed until Thursday.Daniel Gardee and Saahir Teagle, both now 18 years old, are facing charges in the March 2022 murder of 15-year-old Sean Toomey.Toomey was carrying a case of bottled water from his dad's car when he was fatally shot on Mulberry Street.The motive behind the shooting is still unclear.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Trace

Shot on the Job: Philly’s Public Workers Are Under Fire

No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
114K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy