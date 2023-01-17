ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Plane crash sends debris falling on Baldwin Co. property

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvZLv_0kHsKxhv00

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Thomas Allen made quite a discovery Tuesday morning, seconds after hearing an explosion above his home on County Road 87 north of I-10.

“All of a sudden I could hear objects falling and that’s when we discovered two black boxes and a canopy,” he explained.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

One object landed in the woods behind his home. The other parachuted down feet away from his front door. They were from a Navy training plane that crashed . Both of the pilots appear to be okay, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Initially, emergency crews on scene believed the objects were black boxes, the recording devices typically retrieved following a plane crash. But, those plane parts haven’t been confirmed by the U.S. Navy as black boxes and could have come from elsewhere in the plane. WKRG News 5 researched the ejection seat’s manufacturer and the objects are similar to the top piece of the seat that separates upon ejection.

“I’m just glad that none of it hit the house,” said Allen.

Part of the plane’s canopy was scattered across the property. Allen says he rushed to call for help, receiving a call himself minutes later from the U.S. Navy.

“And said they were on the way and they’d pick all of this up,” he continued.

| FORECAST | Get the latest local weather forecast from the WKRG First Alert Storm Team

Within minutes of us arriving on scene, Navy Police began taping off the area starting an investigation that will likely take a while to complete.

“I’m glad none of it hurt anybody right here and I understand that both the pilots are okay,” Allen said.

There could be other pieces of the plane scattered between I-10 and CR 87. If you come across anything call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office right away.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Shots fired at area community center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

First look at Navy plane crash site, investigators arrive

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — When a T6 Navy training plane crashed just north of I-10 in Baldwin County on Tuesday, it landed in a heavily-wooded area in the Gateswood community, a place that’s difficult for first responders — and now Navy investigators — to access. WKRG’s Sky 5 Drone was able to capture a […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-10 in Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A 42-year-old Louisiana man was struck and killed while he was walking along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning, according to the Daphne Police Department. Anthony J. Norris of Jeanerette, La., had been walking near the traffic lane while heavy fog was present at the time of the accident, according to Daphne Police Detective Sgt. Jason Vannoy.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man allegedly rams into patrol vehicle during high-speed chase after shooting in Escambia Co.: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pace woman critically injured in head-on crash, FHP report

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace woman was critically injured in a head-on collision Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 90 East of Durbin Lane. Florida Highway Patrol says the 36-year-old woman was eastbound on Highway 90 around 6 a.m. when she crossed the center lane and collided with an oncoming van. FHP said the Crestview […]
PACE, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Beach Lifeguards hosting tryouts on Saturday

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach Lifeguards will host a tryout on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 a.m., for individuals interested in becoming a lifeguard. The tryout will take place at the University of West Florida Aquatic Center, located at 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 72. To be considered for the position, applicants must be […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police: Carjacker slashes victim, drives away

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are still looking for 35 year old Jesse Scott, and the vehicle they say he car-jacked-but he didn’t use a gun. It happened on Johnson Road in Tillmans Corner, earlier this month. M-P-D tells Fox10 News Fugitive Files, Scott approached the victim’s car, after puling in behind him.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

73K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy