Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Forestry expert aims to fortify laws on timber-theft
Laws on timber theft have been on the books for the last few decades, but Rob Hughes, Executive Director of the Texas Forestry Association, said he is currently writing new legislation to modernize and strengthen them. He said the way business is conducted has changed so the laws need to as well.
Migrant shot and injured by National Guard soldier patrolling border
It’s the first-known incident where a soldier has shot a migrant since the mission began. The injury is non-life threatening.
Arkansas sheriffs say they will not enforce new ATF rule on handgun stabilizing braces
The Garland Co. Sheriff joined several others across the state in announcing Friday he will not enforce a new federal rule that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
kttn.com
Chiropractor in Missouri pleads guilty to $3.5 million dollar health care, disability fraud
A chiropractor from Missouri on Thursday admitted that he falsely claimed to have a medical license and exaggerated patients’ medical conditions so they would fraudulently receive more than $3.5 million in disability payments from the Social Security Administration and private disability benefit insurers. Thomas G. Hobbs, 65, from Jefferson...
Tensions erupt during rally against SB 147 in Fort Bend County
RICHMOND, Texas — Things got a tad tense Friday on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center after protestors rallied against Senate Bill 147. SB 147 is a proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.
KTBS
Mother guilty of injury to child by omission files appeal
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A Bowie County woman filed an appeal to her guilty conviction of injury to a child by omission on Tuesday in the Sixth Court of Appeals. Christy Wedgeworth, 24, was at work when her 11-month-old son was left with her male friend Joshua Lowe, who allegedly said the baby had choked on a hot dog.
Texas military widow has lost thousands of dollars thanks to this law. Do you believe it's fair?
The story of Miriam Dugan has gone viral today as the military widow speaks out about a Texas law that has cost her thousands of dollars. People on Reddit have commented on her situation to ask if it is fair- so let's take a quick at her story.
kttn.com
Illinois man accused of aiding the carjacking of a Missouri Sheriff’s Deputy
A man from Illinois was arrested Wednesday on an indictment that accuses him of a role in the carjacking of a uniformed St. Louis Sheriff’s deputy in November. Montez L. Montgomery, 18, from East St. Louis, Illinois, was indicted on November 16 on one count of carjacking and one count of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. He appeared in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday.
Texas billionaire claims he suffered "mental anguish" due to Beto's social media posts
Last year, Kelcy Warren, the Texas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm.
Police: 2 arrested after drug bust in East Texas
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after a drug bust in East Texas. According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the city on Friday in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue, leading to the arrest of two people. During the search, police seized over five […]
Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
New policing tool could eliminate the need for some traffic stops
Trusted Driver is a contact-free way for officers to give a warning or citation without pulling over the driver.
Republican lawmakers file bills to "rein-in" district attorneys who disregard Texas law
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – In what is an emerging theme at the Texas Capitol, key Republican leaders and lawmakers say they want to "rein-in" district attorneys in Texas who disregard state law.State Representative David Cook, R-Mansfield, filed a bill in the House, HB 1350, and State Senator Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, filed an identical bill in the Senate.Cook said, "This is a very straight forward bill."He said district attorneys who've pledged not to prosecute certain marijuana crimes or abortion cases are placing their personal politics over their job of evaluating each criminal case.After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade...
hopeprescott.com
Travis Tatom Charged With Communicating a False Alarm and Terroristic Threatening
On January 10, 2023 at approximately 11:35am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Travis Tatom, 34, of Texarkana, TX. Mr. Tatom was arrested and charged with communicating a false alarm and terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Tatom was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
ktoy1047.com
TAPD: Knowing the specifics of door-to-door solicitation
The Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department wants residents to know the specifics associated with solicitation. The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, has ordinances in regard to going door to door for sales. The police have been getting calls about a group going door to door and crossing gates and fences in order...
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KSLA
Texarkana city manager announces resignation
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The city manager of Texarkana, Ark. has announced his resignation. City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the official announcement Friday, Jan. 20 that he’ll be resigning from his position effective March 31. Ellington has been the city manager since June of 2021. VIDEO FROM ELLINGTON’S...
Military widow says Texas law is costing her thousands
A Georgetown widow suddenly owes thousands of dollars in property taxes after a tax exemption she's had for years turned out to be not quite what she thought.
Texas Gun and Knife Show is Coming to the Big Country January 28 and 29
Last year, Texans set all kinds of records by purchasing more firearms and it seems like gun ownership is on the rise again. I'm wondering if it's because the first of the year and some folks are anticipating some cash refunds from their income tax returns. Nonetheless, find what you've been looking for at the Texas Gun and Knife Show.
MySanAntonio
Food made of aborted fetuses needs clear labels, new Texas bill says
A Texas Republican proposed a bill in the state legislature calling for any food that contains "aborted human fetal tissue" to be clearly labeled, however according to one federal agency there is no need. The bill was filed by state Senator Bob Hall, who represents Texas District 2 which is...
Comments / 0