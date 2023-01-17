ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Forestry expert aims to fortify laws on timber-theft

Laws on timber theft have been on the books for the last few decades, but Rob Hughes, Executive Director of the Texas Forestry Association, said he is currently writing new legislation to modernize and strengthen them. He said the way business is conducted has changed so the laws need to as well.
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Mother guilty of injury to child by omission files appeal

NEW BOSTON, Texas – A Bowie County woman filed an appeal to her guilty conviction of injury to a child by omission on Tuesday in the Sixth Court of Appeals. Christy Wedgeworth, 24, was at work when her 11-month-old son was left with her male friend Joshua Lowe, who allegedly said the baby had choked on a hot dog.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
kttn.com

Illinois man accused of aiding the carjacking of a Missouri Sheriff’s Deputy

A man from Illinois was arrested Wednesday on an indictment that accuses him of a role in the carjacking of a uniformed St. Louis Sheriff’s deputy in November. Montez L. Montgomery, 18, from East St. Louis, Illinois, was indicted on November 16 on one count of carjacking and one count of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. He appeared in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: 2 arrested after drug bust in East Texas

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after a drug bust in East Texas. According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the city on Friday in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue, leading to the arrest of two people. During the search, police seized over five […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
THV11

Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
CBS DFW

Republican lawmakers file bills to "rein-in" district attorneys who disregard Texas law

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – In what is an emerging theme at the Texas Capitol, key Republican leaders and lawmakers say they want to "rein-in" district attorneys in Texas who disregard state law.State Representative David Cook, R-Mansfield, filed a bill in the House, HB 1350, and State Senator Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, filed an identical bill in the Senate.Cook said, "This is a very straight forward bill."He said district attorneys who've pledged not to prosecute certain marijuana crimes or abortion cases are placing their personal politics over their job of evaluating each criminal case.After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade...
TEXAS STATE
hopeprescott.com

Travis Tatom Charged With Communicating a False Alarm and Terroristic Threatening

On January 10, 2023 at approximately 11:35am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Travis Tatom, 34, of Texarkana, TX. Mr. Tatom was arrested and charged with communicating a false alarm and terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Tatom was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

TAPD: Knowing the specifics of door-to-door solicitation

The Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department wants residents to know the specifics associated with solicitation. The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, has ordinances in regard to going door to door for sales. The police have been getting calls about a group going door to door and crossing gates and fences in order...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Texarkana city manager announces resignation

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The city manager of Texarkana, Ark. has announced his resignation. City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the official announcement Friday, Jan. 20 that he’ll be resigning from his position effective March 31. Ellington has been the city manager since June of 2021. VIDEO FROM ELLINGTON’S...
TEXARKANA, AR
Rock 108

Texas Gun and Knife Show is Coming to the Big Country January 28 and 29

Last year, Texans set all kinds of records by purchasing more firearms and it seems like gun ownership is on the rise again. I'm wondering if it's because the first of the year and some folks are anticipating some cash refunds from their income tax returns. Nonetheless, find what you've been looking for at the Texas Gun and Knife Show.
ABILENE, TX
MySanAntonio

Food made of aborted fetuses needs clear labels, new Texas bill says

A Texas Republican proposed a bill in the state legislature calling for any food that contains "aborted human fetal tissue" to be clearly labeled, however according to one federal agency there is no need. The bill was filed by state Senator Bob Hall, who represents Texas District 2 which is...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy