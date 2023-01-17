Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. woman accused of killing parents, living with their dismembered bodies
A Montgomery County woman found at home with her parents' dismembered bodies was charged Wednesday with killing them, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office. Police found the bodies of a 73-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman in a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unemployment rate in Pennsylvania hits record low of 3.9%, but Duquesne prof says that comes with a caveat
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate fell to a record low in December, dropping below 4% for the first time since record-keeping began, according to figures released Friday. Payrolls and the workforce grew but remain below pre-pandemic record levels. The rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.9% from November's rate,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Robert Smith: Pa.'s 'Republican't' problem
Pennsylvania Republicans have a representation problem, as evidenced by two recent events. In the recent campaign for governor, won by Democrat Josh Shapiro, certain "Republicans" publicly endorsed the Democrat for governor. Let us consider a few examples from Shapiro's own webpage to see if we can identify the allure to the Republicans' attraction.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gov. Shapiro signs order moving state's hiring emphasis from degrees to experience, skills
Trying to deliver on a 2022 campaign promise, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Wednesday designed to encourage more people without college degrees to seek out employment opportunities within state government. The order flatly declares that 92% of all executive branch jobs don't require four-year degrees, though in reality,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg man seriously hurt after being struck by truck on Route 119
A Greensburg man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a pickup truck Monday while walking along Route 119 in Hempfield, state police said. David A. Green, 30, was hit by a Ford F-350 and a trailer it was towing, according to troopers. The pickup was traveling southbound in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Staffing issues force temporary closure of Periwinkle's in O'Hara
An O'Hara bakery renowned for its award-winning donuts is temporarily closed. Periwinkle's Bakery & Cafe — a spinoff from the original, popular 1970s Harmar bakery — shut down in late 2022. A sign posted to the door of the RIDC Park location cites a worker shortage...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Drive-thru only Starbucks could be coming to Pine
The Pine board of supervisors voted to approve Starbucks' application for a conditional use agreement during a public hearing at the Jan. 17 meeting. A conditional use agreement is a use of property permitted as long as the applicant can meet the explicit criteria contained in the zoning ordinance for that particular use. Starbucks requests conditional use for a reduction in parking, seeking a net decrease of 13 parking spaces. The proposed Starbucks location is at 120 Town Centre Blvd. in the Village of Pine, formerly a Sonic restaurant.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Daryl Banks' 15 lead Saint Bonaventure past Duquesne
OLEAN, N.Y. — Daryl Banks III scored 15 points as Saint Bonaventure beat Duquesne 65-56 on Wednesday night. Banks also contributed four steals for the Bonnies (10-9, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chad Venning scored 12 points while going 5 of 11 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Yann Farell shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.
