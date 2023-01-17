The Pine board of supervisors voted to approve Starbucks’ application for a conditional use agreement during a public hearing at the Jan. 17 meeting. A conditional use agreement is a use of property permitted as long as the applicant can meet the explicit criteria contained in the zoning ordinance for that particular use. Starbucks requests conditional use for a reduction in parking, seeking a net decrease of 13 parking spaces. The proposed Starbucks location is at 120 Town Centre Blvd. in the Village of Pine, formerly a Sonic restaurant.

PINE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO