NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Drugs, Drugs, and More Drugs: Separate Investigations Result in 5 Arrests in Atlantic City, NJ
Detectives with the Atlantic City Police Department continue to do their part to make the World's Play Ground a better place; four people were arrested on Wednesday following separate investigations. In response to continuing complaints from the public and business owners concerning illegal drug deals and quality of life issues,...
Wanted Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested on Murder, Weapons Charges
Authorities say an Atlantic City man who was wanted on murder and weapons charges was arrested early Thursday morning. 48-year-old Kenneth Creek was taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Atlantic City Police Department. Creek had been wanted...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter
Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
7 Arrested in Atlantic City Drug Crackdown
A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer
A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man Selling Pot Arrested For Selling Pot
Authorities in Atlantic City say a man who was openly advertising marijuana sales from his vehicle was arrested for openly selling marijuana from his vehicle. 37-year-old Herbert Nelson of Brooklyn has been charged with,. Possession of marijuana over 6 ounces. Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Possession of...
Police Looking for Mullica Woman for Stealing Truck, Auto Assault
Westville Police are searching for a Mullica Township woman wanted for allegedly stealing a truck from a Gloucester County auto dealership and hitting the lot attendant as she fled the scene. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police say they are looking for Rita Ramminger of Mullica Twp for an...
Egg Harbor Township Residents Rally To Protect Endangered Barred Owl
There's not much that gets shared to social media these days that restores one's faith in humanity. These days, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook are filled with reels showcasing random dances, how to organize yourself or your house, or makeup tutorials. There is the occasional pet video that warms your heart,...
Philadelphia & New Jersey’s DJ Jerry Blavat Dies At Age 82
Jerry Blavat has led an extraordinarily healthy life for most all of the past 82 years. 6ABC and CBS 3 have both reported the news that Blavat died this morning at 3:45 a.m. this morning, January 20, 2023. Blavat died on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital from the...
Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ Fell Through
A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's approved the $18.7 million project, and Village Supermarket, Inc. was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue in A.C.
Ventnor City, NJ Mayor Will Resign From Office, ‘Soon’
Ventnor City, New Jersey will soon have a new Mayor, as Beth Maccagnano has confirmed to us that she will be stepping down. The law requires that Maccagnano must do so. Maccagnano has not decided on an exact date, advising that she will be selling her home for personal reasons and must leave the office when she no longer lives in Ventnor City.
Settlement reached over Philadelphia-area school abuse claims
A $3 million settlement will establish a fund for former students as part of a lawsuit alleging abuse and deprivation of education at a now-shuttered Pennsylvania juvenile justice facility.
3 Warehouses Will Soon Occupy Over Almost 50 Acres In Salem County, NJ
What do you think of when you think of New Jersey's most southwestern region? If you take a look at a map, you'll see I'm referring to Salem County. Salem County's an interesting place. If you want land, that's the place to look. Not only is there still wide open space down there, but it's definitely the cheapest land you'll purchase in the state. Now, though, there's about 50 acres less available.
Brigantine City, NJ Wants Offshore Ocean Wind Development Pause
The Brigantine City, New Jersey Mayor and City Council have formally joined United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey Senator Vince Polistina, and a chorus of other elected leaders in calling for a pause in any offshore ocean wind development projects. At their January 18, 2023, regular city council...
Atlantic City, NJ, Among 3 Cities Vying to Host Next MAAC Basketball Tournament
The 2023 MACC Basketball Championships are set to return to Atlantic City March-7-11 at historic Boardwalk Hall. This is the final year of the deal for the tournament to be played in “America's Playground", but will it be returning in 2024?. Last week we wrote that MAAC commissioner Rich...
Campbell’s is bringing jobs back to New Jersey
Camden’s Campbell Soup Co. announced plans to consolidate its Snacks offices in Charlotte, N.C. and Norwalk, Conn. into its headquarters in Camden. Over the next three years, the company plans to invest approximately $50 million to enhance its Camden facilities to drive greater creativity, collaboration and career development, as well as to accommodate more than 1,600 employees that will now be located on its renovated campus.
DUMB: High School Student Thinks Atlantic City Is Its Own State
A video out on social media appears to show a high school student interviewing another student. The subject is Atlantic City. Atlantic City is a state in New Jersey, in case you didn't know. Well, everyone knows that, right?. Apparently not. This is your warning for offensive language. Beyond the...
Believe it! The USA’s Oldest Weekly Pro Rodeo is in New Jersey
If you watch the hot TV series "Yellowstone" starring Kevin Costner, you might easily thing that rodeo-ing and cowboy-ing are strictly western things. Well, welcome to New Jersey, where we have the "oldest weekly professional rodeo in the United States." That's the claim, anyway, made by Cowtown Cowboy Rodeo in...
Viral Country Singer Zach Bryan Coming to Wells Fargo Center in Philly
He may very well be the biggest country music star that you've never heard of. Or, maybe, you've heard of him and know him well. Zach Bryan will be playing the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on May 31st. It's his "The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour." Bryan has yet to...
Divided NJ – Giants -vs- Eagles – Who Murphy is picking
There is no love lost between fans of Big Blue and the Birds. As division rivals, they face each other twice a year. As a result, there will be a lot of divided loyalties in Garden State households this weekend as the New York Giants travel down the New Jersey Turnpike to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
