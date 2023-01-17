ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Country 107.3

Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter

Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
7 Arrested in Atlantic City Drug Crackdown

A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer

A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ Fell Through

A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's approved the $18.7 million project, and Village Supermarket, Inc. was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue in A.C.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Ventnor City, NJ Mayor Will Resign From Office, ‘Soon’

Ventnor City, New Jersey will soon have a new Mayor, as Beth Maccagnano has confirmed to us that she will be stepping down. The law requires that Maccagnano must do so. Maccagnano has not decided on an exact date, advising that she will be selling her home for personal reasons and must leave the office when she no longer lives in Ventnor City.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
3 Warehouses Will Soon Occupy Over Almost 50 Acres In Salem County, NJ

What do you think of when you think of New Jersey's most southwestern region? If you take a look at a map, you'll see I'm referring to Salem County. Salem County's an interesting place. If you want land, that's the place to look. Not only is there still wide open space down there, but it's definitely the cheapest land you'll purchase in the state. Now, though, there's about 50 acres less available.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Campbell’s is bringing jobs back to New Jersey

Camden’s Campbell Soup Co. announced plans to consolidate its Snacks offices in Charlotte, N.C. and Norwalk, Conn. into its headquarters in Camden. Over the next three years, the company plans to invest approximately $50 million to enhance its Camden facilities to drive greater creativity, collaboration and career development, as well as to accommodate more than 1,600 employees that will now be located on its renovated campus.
CAMDEN, NJ
Divided NJ – Giants -vs- Eagles – Who Murphy is picking

There is no love lost between fans of Big Blue and the Birds. As division rivals, they face each other twice a year. As a result, there will be a lot of divided loyalties in Garden State households this weekend as the New York Giants travel down the New Jersey Turnpike to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

