MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It's been almost two full decades since this many U.S. men reached Week 2 at the Australian Open. And while that group in 2004 included a couple of Grand Slam champions in Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick, everything is all so new for the quartet there this time: Tommy Paul, who is 25; J.J. Wolf, 24; Sebastian Korda, 22; and Ben Shelton, 20, are all about to make their fourth-round debuts at Melbourne Park.

22 HOURS AGO