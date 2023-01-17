ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Irving scores 48, Nets beat Jazz for 1st win without Durant

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 48 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter for a second straight night, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 117-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday. Brooklyn won for the first time since Kevin Durant’s knee injury behind Irving’s...
IRVING, NY
Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had lost nine of 11, but coach Tyronn Lue believed this game could...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Murray scores 29, Sabonis has triple-double, Kings beat OKC

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Keegan Murray had season highs of 29 points and 14 rebounds, Domantas Sabonis added his fifth triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-113 on Friday night for their sixth consecutive win. “Overall, I feel like our team...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics' game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room.
BOSTON, MA
Doncic scores 34, Mavs get defensive in 115-90 win over Heat

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks turned up the defensive intensity in a 115-90 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. The Mavericks were without No. 2 scorer Christian Wood, who missed the first of what will be multiple games with a broken left thumb.
DALLAS, TX
Wagner, Anthony lead Magic over Pelicans 123-110

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner had 30 points and nine assists, Cole Anthony scored 22 off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110 on Friday night. CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 23 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and...
ORLANDO, FL
Breanna Stewart headlines WNBA free agency list

Breanna Stewart is the biggest WNBA free agent on the market this offseason and the former MVP has a host of teams courting her, including the Seattle Storm where she's spent her entire career. She's one of five former league MVPs who are unrestricted free agents this year. Candace Parker,...
Shiffrin 7th in Cortina downhill; record chase on hold

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of a record-breaking 83rd World Cup victory is still on hold. Shiffrin finished seventh, 0.39 seconds behind Slovenian winner Ilka Stuhec in a downhill Saturday on the course that will be used for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.
Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
CLEVELAND, OH
Best Australian since '04 for US men; Djokovic lone GS champ

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It's been almost two full decades since this many U.S. men reached Week 2 at the Australian Open. And while that group in 2004 included a couple of Grand Slam champions in Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick, everything is all so new for the quartet there this time: Tommy Paul, who is 25; J.J. Wolf, 24; Sebastian Korda, 22; and Ben Shelton, 20, are all about to make their fourth-round debuts at Melbourne Park.
Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week.
ATLANTA, GA

