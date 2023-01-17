Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
Man arrested in Indianapolis for cross-country crime spree
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Chile is accused of a cross-country million dollar crime spree that includes Indiana. According to a report by FOX59, police got a call about a possible robbery at an Indianapolis jewelry store on Dec. 9. Officers found Sebastian Marcelo Orlando Briones Tapia wearing...
wdrb.com
Pilot program in Kentucky allowing low-level offenders to go through treatment instead of jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pilot program in Kentucky is allowing certain people on trial to go through treatment instead of jail. It's launching in 11 counties, including Oldham County. Qualifying offenders will be ordered by a judge during pre-trial if they have a substance abuse disorder or a mental...
wdrb.com
Biden tours beach town damaged by massive California storms
CAPITOLA, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of a California beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide. Biden toured a gutted seafood restaurant and the badly flooded Paradise Beach Grille, not far from the collapsed Capitola Pier and brightly painted pink, orange and teal shops that were all boarded up following the storms. Walls were crumbling, debris was scattered everywhere and the floors had been swept away by raging waters.
wdrb.com
2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
wdrb.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday
A few of our northeastern communities have been included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 PM. The main threat is strong, damaging wind gusts inside thunderstorms with small hail. Larger hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out but are less of a threat in our area. Below is...
wdrb.com
Gov. Beshear promotes education plan to invest in teacher salaries, universal pre-k
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Putting more money in teacher's pockets and teaching Kentucky's youngest learners. It is part of Gov. Andy Beshear's multimillion-dollar Education First plan. Beshear, along with Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, JCPS teachers, Louisville Deputy Mayor Barbara Sexton Smith, and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman,...
wdrb.com
Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has been sworn in as the state’s first Black governor. The 44-year-old Democrat pledged on Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity. He called for bold policies to improve education and fight crime and climate change. Moore also attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Annapolis City Dock, where people once arrived in chains to endure lives of slavery. His inaugural speech was introduced by Oprah Winfrey, who said "Wes Moore has been a public servant his entire adult life ... and there’s so much more to come. He’s just getting started.”
wdrb.com
Showers and storms roll in tonight
Rain will continue to increase across our area as we head into this evening and tonight from West to East. A warm front will continue to move through our area this afternoon and will increase our temperatures from South to North into the mid 50s by late this afternoon and tonight when rain and storms arrive.
wdrb.com
Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma to perform in Mammoth Cave with the Louisville Orchestra April 29
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma will have a five-day residency with the Louisville Orchestra this spring, including a special once-in-a-lifetime performance within the caverns of Mammoth Cave. Yo-Yo Ma will join music director Teddy Abrams and the full orchestra for a performance including Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No....
Comments / 0