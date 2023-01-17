ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has been sworn in as the state’s first Black governor. The 44-year-old Democrat pledged on Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity. He called for bold policies to improve education and fight crime and climate change. Moore also attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Annapolis City Dock, where people once arrived in chains to endure lives of slavery. His inaugural speech was introduced by Oprah Winfrey, who said "Wes Moore has been a public servant his entire adult life ... and there’s so much more to come. He’s just getting started.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO