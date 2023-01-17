Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
"Comfort Food Month" In January Gives Concord Eateries The Chance To Shine, And Residents An Excuse To DineVince MartellacciConcord, CA
This is the most Instagrammable Coffee Shop In Walnut CreekVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Related
sonomamag.com
Petaluma Is Getting a Luxury Foodie Hotel from Chef Charlie Palmer
Chef Charlie Palmer has announced plans to develop a culinary-focused 93-room hotel with a 190-seat restaurant and rooftop bar in downtown Petaluma. The 66,500-square-foot, five-story luxury property will be located at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard South and B Street and is slated for a 2026 opening. It is a collaboration between Palmer’s recently-launched hospitality group, Appellation, and EKN Development Group of Newport Beach.
sonomamag.com
Kapu Tiki Bar Opening in Petaluma
After what seems like a hundred years (OK, maybe just since last June), Petaluma tiki bar Kapu has finally opened to the public. Owner Michael Richardson is a longtime tiki bartender and co-author of “Liquid Vacation.” Chef Mike Lutz will helm the kitchen, serving Hawaiian-inspired dishes. The bar has been outfitted with a mashup of faux Polynesian, midcentury, Indian Jones-meets-Blackbeard decor that will perfectly match the tropical drink that will set you on your seat after two sips.
7x7.com
10 Essential Restaurants That Have Defined San Francisco Dining in the Past 40 Years
San Francisco is considered one of the best food cities in the United States, but it wasn’t always that way. It wasn’t until the late 1970s that chefs exploring new and creative ways to use ingredients and incorporate global flavors found a home in the city. By the...
sonomamag.com
Top 5 Sonoma Wineries for Foodies
Many Sonoma County wineries are doing double duty these days, serving food alongside their fine wines. It’s a delicious trend that allows visitors to more fully savor the wines’ versatility with everything from potato chips to salmon en croûte dotted with fresh basil butter. While wineries can’t...
Here’s where a James Beard winner finds the best shrimp dumplings in SF
"These are the best har gow I've had in my entire life."
addictedtovacation.com
6 Unique Day Trip Destinations Around San Francisco (With Pics!)
There are several incredible destinations within easy reach from the City of Golden Gate. Here are the best day trips from San Francisco. What are some day trips to take around San Francisco?. Some of the best day trips from San Francisco include Santa Cruz, Sausalito, Half Moon Bay, Muir...
sonomamag.com
Healdsburg Couple Transforms 100-Year-Old Cottage Into a Modern Home
From the sunny side of their Healdsburg street, Katrina Schjerbeck and Danny Brennan’s vintage two-bedroom Healdsburg cottage looks freshly updated, with tall windows and a new roof and siding. But getting to this end result took more than 10 years, as the family completed a series of projects over...
sonomamag.com
Starks to Open Downtown Santa Rosa Restaurant
Downtown Santa Rosa will say bonjour to a casual French bistro early this summer, according to restaurateurs Mark and Terri Stark. The couple recently leased the long-empty, former Bollywood space at 535 Fourth St. with plans to serve classic bistro dishes, like steak frites and mussels. The restaurant also will feature a fresh seafood bar, along with wine and cocktails.
Hog Island Oyster Co. says nonstop Bay Area rain 'hits us in the bottom line'
"You're not going to see any local oysters on any menus anywhere," a Hog Island co-founder said.
Berkeley classic Blondie's Pizza opens new restaurant in Bay Area mall
The 43-year-old Bay Area classic adds another new restaurant.
sfstandard.com
Who Drinks and Smokes the Most in the Bay Area? These Maps Show the Hotspots
With the December holidays in the rearview mirror and many embracing their resolutions for a Dry January, The Standard took a clear-eyed look into a new analysis of the region’s drinking and smoking habits. Most Bay Area counties binge-drink more often than the national average, according to a December...
californiaglobe.com
San Francisco Exemplifies ‘The Emperor Has No Clothes’
In The Emperor’s New Clothes by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, two charlatans successfully pull off a fraud on a flamboyant emperor who spends lavishly on fashion and clothing by telling him they will tailor an outfit that only the most wise can see. As the charlatan tailors announce...
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. When you take a trip to your local flea market you can find plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover when you visit.
SFGate
Revelers party on a secret island exposed by the Bay Area's king tides
California’s king tides may be best known for frothing waves submerging areas normally untouched by the sea. But each high tide also brings a correspondingly dramatic low tide, exposing hidden treasures all around the bay. One such magical place is the Ashby Shoal, a sandbar tucked about 400 yards...
10 Excellent Cheap Eats Recommended By San Franciscans, For San Franciscans
Where can you get a delicious, inexpensive meal for under $15 in San Francisco? We asked our Instagram followers for their favorite cheap eats in the city and got some fantastic recommendations. Read on for an incomplete list of SF restaurants that give you the most bang for your buck, in no particular order. Saigon Sandwich is a must for fresh, tasty, and affordable bánh mi in SF — and these massive sandwiches run for just $5 each. Pick up your choice of Vietnamese sandwiches with fillings including roast chicken, roast pork, and meat ball pork. Keep in mind that there’s usually a line, the restaurant is cash only, and you must order to go (Jefferson Park is only a 10 minute walk away if you want to have a picnic). Location: 560 Larkin St If it’s homestyle burgers, sandos, and brunch items you crave, Delancey Street Restaurant is a must. Think 3-egg scrambles and eggs benedict with home-fried potatoes for under $10, fried chicken sandwiches and reubens for under $10, and pasta dishes and BBQ chicken for under $15.
7x7.com
Chef Masaharu Morimoto pulls a Bay Area hat trick with two new restaurants.
Back in the late ‘90s, Iron Chef launched Masaharu Morimoto into the culinary-celebrity stratosphere. But it’s his restaurants—17 of them across six countries, to be exact—that have kept the Japanese-born tastemaker at the top for more than 20 years. With the recent opening of Momosan in...
Answers to the most popular questions about San Francisco's hills
From the steepest hills to the most famous.
SFist
Whole Foods Moves In Again On Long-Vacant Former Best Buy Location at Geary and Masonic
Whole Foods has submitted new plans to occupy the space that Best Buy vacated way back in 2017, as the grocer continues its now nearly-six-year quest to be the new anchor tenant at City Center plaza at Geary Boulevard and Masonic Avenue. It was way back in September 2017 when...
Storms reveal more skeletal remains at San Francisco beaches
These gnarled bones didn't come from the open sea; they emerged from the ground below.
BBC
Lunar New Year celebrated officially for the first time in California
The alleyways have been cleaned, ruby-red lanterns hang overhead and Reverend Norman Fong is on the lookout for a microphone. The 71-year-old San Francisco Chinatown native has emceed the city's annual Chinese New Year parade for two decades - but this year is different. For the first time anywhere in...
Comments / 0