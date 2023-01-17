ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

sonomamag.com

Petaluma Is Getting a Luxury Foodie Hotel from Chef Charlie Palmer

Chef Charlie Palmer has announced plans to develop a culinary-focused 93-room hotel with a 190-seat restaurant and rooftop bar in downtown Petaluma. The 66,500-square-foot, five-story luxury property will be located at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard South and B Street and is slated for a 2026 opening. It is a collaboration between Palmer’s recently-launched hospitality group, Appellation, and EKN Development Group of Newport Beach.
PETALUMA, CA
sonomamag.com

Kapu Tiki Bar Opening in Petaluma

After what seems like a hundred years (OK, maybe just since last June), Petaluma tiki bar Kapu has finally opened to the public. Owner Michael Richardson is a longtime tiki bartender and co-author of “Liquid Vacation.” Chef Mike Lutz will helm the kitchen, serving Hawaiian-inspired dishes. The bar has been outfitted with a mashup of faux Polynesian, midcentury, Indian Jones-meets-Blackbeard decor that will perfectly match the tropical drink that will set you on your seat after two sips.
PETALUMA, CA
sonomamag.com

Top 5 Sonoma Wineries for Foodies

Many Sonoma County wineries are doing double duty these days, serving food alongside their fine wines. It’s a delicious trend that allows visitors to more fully savor the wines’ versatility with everything from potato chips to salmon en croûte dotted with fresh basil butter. While wineries can’t...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
addictedtovacation.com

6 Unique Day Trip Destinations Around San Francisco (With Pics!)

There are several incredible destinations within easy reach from the City of Golden Gate. Here are the best day trips from San Francisco. What are some day trips to take around San Francisco?. Some of the best day trips from San Francisco include Santa Cruz, Sausalito, Half Moon Bay, Muir...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomamag.com

Healdsburg Couple Transforms 100-Year-Old Cottage Into a Modern Home

From the sunny side of their Healdsburg street, Katrina Schjerbeck and Danny Brennan’s vintage two-bedroom Healdsburg cottage looks freshly updated, with tall windows and a new roof and siding. But getting to this end result took more than 10 years, as the family completed a series of projects over...
HEALDSBURG, CA
sonomamag.com

Starks to Open Downtown Santa Rosa Restaurant

Downtown Santa Rosa will say bonjour to a casual French bistro early this summer, according to restaurateurs Mark and Terri Stark. The couple recently leased the long-empty, former Bollywood space at 535 Fourth St. with plans to serve classic bistro dishes, like steak frites and mussels. The restaurant also will feature a fresh seafood bar, along with wine and cocktails.
SANTA ROSA, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Francisco Exemplifies ‘The Emperor Has No Clothes’

In The Emperor’s New Clothes by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, two charlatans successfully pull off a fraud on a flamboyant emperor who spends lavishly on fashion and clothing by telling him they will tailor an outfit that only the most wise can see. As the charlatan tailors announce...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Revelers party on a secret island exposed by the Bay Area's king tides

California’s king tides may be best known for frothing waves submerging areas normally untouched by the sea. But each high tide also brings a correspondingly dramatic low tide, exposing hidden treasures all around the bay. One such magical place is the Ashby Shoal, a sandbar tucked about 400 yards...
EMERYVILLE, CA
Secret SF

10 Excellent Cheap Eats Recommended By San Franciscans, For San Franciscans

Where can you get a delicious, inexpensive meal for under $15 in San Francisco? We asked our Instagram followers for their favorite cheap eats in the city and got some fantastic recommendations. Read on for an incomplete list of SF restaurants that give you the most bang for your buck, in no particular order. Saigon Sandwich is a must for fresh, tasty, and affordable bánh mi in SF — and these massive sandwiches run for just $5 each. Pick up your choice of Vietnamese sandwiches with fillings including roast chicken, roast pork, and meat ball pork. Keep in mind that there’s usually a line, the restaurant is cash only, and you must order to go (Jefferson Park is only a 10 minute walk away if you want to have a picnic). Location: 560 Larkin St If it’s homestyle burgers, sandos, and brunch items you crave, Delancey Street Restaurant is a must. Think 3-egg scrambles and eggs benedict with home-fried potatoes for under $10, fried chicken sandwiches and reubens for under $10, and pasta dishes and BBQ chicken for under $15.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

Chef Masaharu Morimoto ​pulls a Bay Area hat trick with two new restaurants.

Back in the late ‘90s, Iron Chef launched Masaharu Morimoto into the culinary-celebrity stratosphere. But it’s his restaurants—17 of them across six countries, to be exact—that have kept the Japanese-born tastemaker at the top for more than 20 years. With the recent opening of Momosan in...

