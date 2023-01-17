Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Dolphins Fire Three Patriots Alums In Coaching Staff Shakeup
The Miami Dolphins jettisoned a handful of former New England Patriots employees from their coaching staff Thursday. Days after their 34-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the opening round of the NFL playoffs, the Dolphins announced the firings of defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, safeties coach Steve Gregory and outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie.
Former Alabama star, Detroit Lions defensive assistant to coach in Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former University of Alabama football star and current Detroit Lions defensive assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton will be headed to Mobile to coach defensive backs in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, according to Executive Director Jim Nagy. A Montgomery native, Dion Hamilton played linebacker under Coach Nick Saban and was part of […]
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
NFL world reacts to huge Ravens coaching move
The Baltimore Ravens offense has been the subject of criticism for the last few seasons. A lot of that has to do with Greg Roman, who has been the team’s offensive coordinator since 2019. However, that criticism will simply have to go somewhere else now. Roman and the Ravens...
Patriots Rumors: New Insight Into Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Coordinator Interview
The Patriots on Thursday reportedly interviewed Bill O’Brien for their offensive coordinator opening, the first step toward what many believe will be a necessary reunion in New England. So, how did O’Brien’s sit-down with Bill Belichick go?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer offered insight Thursday during an episode...
Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy
The New York Jets may look to a big name to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report. The Jets have lined up a list of initial interviews to replace Mike LaFleur, but are looking at more. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the organization could speak with former Colts coach Frank... The post Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL world roasts New York Giants’ jersey mandate
On Wednesday, as New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay spoke to the media by his locker, there was a piece of paper taped to the wall beside him that got some notice. On that piece of paper was a note in all caps for Giants players not to swap jerseys after their NFL Divisional Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning
Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CFB world reacts to questionable TCU hire
TCU earned a lot of goodwill and praise after their historic 2022 season. The Horned Frogs leapfrogged from a 5-7 season all the way into the College Football Playoff Championship Game. Now with 2023 approaching, the team is reorganizing. Through that though, they may have made a questionable hire. The...
Football World Reacts To Thursday's Bill O'Brien News
Bill O'Brien spent much of the late 2000's coaching under Bill Belichick in New England. After 12 years away from Foxborough, a reunion between the two could be in the works - and soon. O'Brien recently completed an interview with New England for the team's open offensive coordinator ...
Seahawks GM updates Geno Smith negotiations
After a great season in which Geno Smith exceeded everyone’s expectations, the 32-year-old quarterback suddenly finds himself as a free agent, ready to make huge money for the first time in his career. That contract might come with the Seattle Seahawks. It might come elsewhere. Seahawks GM John Schneider...
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star Slugger
Following the injury to Trevor Story that will keep him sidelined for multiple months due to surgery, The Boston Red Sox needed to make a move to help their middle infield. As a result, the Boston Red Sox made a signing that should help their team.
Kevin Youkilis will be NESN’s primary color analyst for Red Sox games in 2023, Lou Merloni set to join
Will Middlebrooks will also join NESN's booth for Red Sox games in 2023 following the retirement of longtime color analyst Dennis Eckersley in October. Like the Red Sox themselves, NESN had to fill some significant holes in its lineup this offseason. But unlike the Red Sox, whose roster-building approach sometimes...
Former SEC West assistant emerges as potential Alabama OC candidate
As the search for a new Alabama offensive coordinator continues, one name has emerged. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Oklahoma assistant coach Jeff Lebby could be a legitimate candidate. Thamel talked about Lebby and the potential connection to Alabama on The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday about the coaching search. “I would think that Nick Read more... The post Former SEC West assistant emerges as potential Alabama OC candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
